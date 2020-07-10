Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Josh Marshall agrees with the perverse, Party over nation "scorched earth" GOP plan (behind paywall, Of Self-Sucker Punches and Bust Outs) - I have mentioned numerous times. McConnell sees Trump losing, the GOP losing the Senate. It will be back to obstructing Biden and the Democrats, crying "deficits" for a comeback in 2022.
What he doesn't mention is how this will play out to return Republicans to the White House in 2024.
McConnell's plan to return the GOP to power, is - No more stimulus Bills, no action to help cash starved states or cities,no action to help the unemployed or the evicted or eviction threatened - leave Biden scorched earth, a divided adrift frustrated impoverished and angry nation, with unaddressed economic collapse, high unemployment, permanent job extinction for hundreds of thousands and a unconstrained pandemic.
This is a reason why Biden must ditch the filibuster, otherwise necessary Bills, programs or policy needed by the nation will not pass the Senate.
Another threat however is the right wing Supreme Court that could tie up and put injunctions on Biden tax programs, civil rights initiatives, corporate regulations and green environmental regulations. Think "how long has Trump tied up his tax returns from Congress" and realize, progressive programs could be tied up for a full four years by the SCOTUS. That is even with Democrats having control of the Senate and having erased the filibuster. A 'conservative' Supreme Court that will rule progressive legislation as subject to injunction, call it likely unconstitutional, tying Biden's hands for his entire term, and sinking Democratic Party chances in 2024.
It's why packing the current court may be essential to achieve anything substantial, and sustain it, if there is a Democratic victory in 2020. SCOTUS "textual interpretations", anti-administrative state ideology, could send progressive laws and regulations to oblivion. Then the outcome, a Biden record with little accomplished that anyone notices on main street, held up by judicial or Senate obstruction. By 2024, lefty/progressive voter apathy will herald the return of the GOP into power by 2024.
Comments
There's certainly something like this going on! Really appreciate you sharing what you think.
Didn't find enough to read yet about what actually happened with the Drumpf blowup over stimulus talks--I mean the real dirt on it. I have a gut feeling he really just wants to see money handed out allover the place with his name on it and could easily be convinced of any deal that Mnuchin said was okay as long as his name was on it.
And I sort of don't get the deal about all the stories about Pelosi and Mnuchin negotiating and they never mention McConnell/Senate, as if they weren't that important. Is it that if Mnuchin okays it, McConnell goes along? At least in the past?
To go back to Drumpf, on this sort of thing, I imagine--and it's just imagining that's all--Mnuchin working with Jared to humor and manipulate Trump. I.E. "it's gonna be great, will send a letter to everyone that they are getting checks becase of you!"
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 7:31pm
Good points. Trump thinks if he agrees with Pelosi, she wins, he loses. His long range plans never extend past the day's headlines. McConnell on the other hand, has only one goal, power, Party first, nation be damned.
by NCD on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:41pm
New Bob Costa piece, went out and got a lot of quotes from many and sundry GOP, including some anonymice, conglomerated them, reader decides:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 10:57pm
Also I just remembered that this was already a story back at the end of July
MCCONNELL SIGNAL TO REPUBLICAN SENATE CANDIDATES: DISTANCE FROM TRUMP IF NECESSARY
By artappraiser on Fri, 07/31/2020 - 6:30pm |
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 1:10am
Interesting vision different from McConnell, retweeted by Lincoln project, from author of "It Was All A Lie: How The Republican Became Donald Trump" I worked in 5 R. presidential campaigns. This is my account of how the R Party became Trump. Not a book i thought I’d write but a book I felt I had to write:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 1:42am
He seems like an interesting old Republican. Wrote a book on traveling in Asia. He makes "the consequences" seem very bad.
What is bad is having the likes of the Handmaiden, Alito and "my wife says Jewish tailors could have defeated Hitler" Thomas ruling on what "Constitutional" is , and thus what our country can do to survive and prosper this century of increasingly rapid climate disruption/sea level rise.
On the perversities of the Supreme Court which will likely rear their ugly head again with this court:
The right wing "textualists" judges in the 1800's up into the 20th century gamed the First Amendment noting it begins "Congress shall make no law ...freedom of speech, assembly, etc" saying the text tells them it's Ok for states, counties, companies, individuals etc to violate those principles because they aren't Congress, which is "the text".
The legal use of the 14th Amendment ("no state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens...") - cynically used by GWB to stop the vote counting in Florida in 2000 - was almost immediately used after it passed post-Civil War, in the 1865-1871 period, for white supremacists defense of violating any federal , state or local law or regulation that they didn't like.
by NCD on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 9:09am
bad feelings and backstabbing, mutual all around! I.E., Barr and Pompeo: BAD!
Down in the polls and yearning for an October surprise, Trump lashes at his most loyal allies
Analysis by Aaron Blake @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 8
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 5:32pm
Trump will be "singing" to NY AG Vance eventually. Turning on his co-conspirators.
Trump in orange prison garb, cuffed, yelling to the press as he is led out of courtroom, "Giuliani should be on trial here, not me! People say Ukraine was paying him and Bannon big, very big, huge deals, millions!"
by NCD on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 5:57pm
you really need to submit your C.V. to be on the screenwriting team for the Trumpco miniseries
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 7:13pm
he's already halfway there:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 9:49pm
NYTimes version of same story by Peter Bakker & Maggie Haberman:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 11:58pm
Expect Trump to inflict suffering on weak, desperate or innocent people he can screw over, somewhere. It's what he does when he needs to feel powerful.
Perhaps if the election can't be stolen for him he'll order a precipitous withdrawal from Afghanistan. It would threaten the women who have gotten some independence there, and he hates women.
by NCD on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 1:52am
Yglesias wrote about how a President Biden gets around Senate obstructionism
How Joe Biden can rescue the economy in the face of Republican obstruction
A fast, giant reconciliation bill could set the stage for a successful presidency. Oct 8, 2020, 12:00pm EDT
and Chait endorsed
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 6:20am
geez what hold does Drumpf have over remaining cabinet members that they would humiliate themselves like this, pandering to his latest steroid-induced fixations:
makes McConnell look brave comparatively!
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:09pm
Fun related joking:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:22pm
The emails that might have shown she was making illegal profits while in office or under the sway of a foreign government, or accidentally letting critical top secret info fall in the hands of the Russians?
Fortunately we no longer need emails to prove such treachery and treasonous behavior - in 2020 it's all overt. Thank God for transparency. From Bromance with Vlad, MbS and Rocketman to pedophilia pizza resorts with Giselle and Epstein, to millions flowing to Trump properties for troops and Secret Service and golf trips and whatever investments rise and fall on Donald's unhinged announcements... They told me if I voted for Hillary I'd get child trafficking, corrupt family business, and rampant destruction of the Constitution, but I voted for her anyway - and they were right, that's what we got. Shame on me for not listening..
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:33pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 5:40pm