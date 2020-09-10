Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
At the UN Security Council, the US, UK and France were confronted with testimony from OPCW whistleblower Ian Henderson and ex-chief José Bustani that challenged the rationale for their bombing of Syria in April 2018. They responded by attacking and silencing the witnesses. Aaron Maté recaps the extraordinary events.
Comments
BTW Aaron Maté's a hack
More perspective
https://asiatimes.com/2019/12/why-douma-attack-wasnt-a-managed-massacre/
https://www.counterpunch.org/2019/11/22/douma-chlorine-gas-and-occams-ra...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 1:24pm
I've noticed Lulu post from GrayZone before. It rang a bell as problematic for some reason, I couldn't remember why. Since he's done it again, I looked it up.
First went here
Then followed to here, of course.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Max_Blumenthal
Wikipedia records, you decide.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 2:36pm
Blumenthal and Greenwood, yes.
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2017/07/russia-trump-left/534534/
And this one looks promising if you want to give them your email:
https://www.commentarymagazine.com/articles/bruce-bawer/useful-idiot19/
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:18pm
That is quite sleuthy of you but the Wikipedia article about Blumenthal has exactly zero to do with what is reported about the OPCW by Mate'. Rather than implying that Greyzone is itself problematical because it s editor is Blumenthal, why don't you stick to the subject and say what the problem is with the root article? Mate's reporting provides clear and convincing evidence that the United States, England, and France, the three countries that bombed Syria in retaliation for an alleged gas attack by Assad, were employing the very Trumpian tactic, [universally condemned with good reason by his Democratic opponents] of shutting up the scientists who had actually performed the scientific examination of the evidence used to justify that attack.
Wikipedia's credibility has been dropping for some time and in the area of politics with good reason. There are multiple articles about this development that a quick Google search will reveal, but two lengthy in depth ones dealing with The Greyzone in particular are here and here.
by A Guy Called LULU on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 8:02pm
I am not at all interested in the topic of the article given so much else going on in the world, it appears to be mostly about the past, 2018 (in todays world that's like a century ago.) in geopolitical area that doesn't interest me now (are there actually any people alive in Syria now that aren't fighters? Or is everyone else dead of Covid and starvation or left the country? Now that's an article that might interest me.)
I did take the time to type Ian Anderson's name into Twitter to see if there was anything of more interest on it. What I found is Peter Hitchens talking about it, he's the conservative brother of the deceased Christopher. Maybe he'll be glad to discuss it with you. I have this feeling, though, that you might not like each other.
BUT I am always interested in finding new sites for news and analysis and I saw that this was the second time you posted from that one, so I checked it out. And mho, looks like a lot of lefty cant, to the left of the The Nation, and since I don't find much there of interest, doesn't look like this one is gonna be my thing either.
That said, I found Mr. Blumenthal's C.V. to be impressive, just not my cup of tea and I do wonder why he feels it necessary to sell himself out to media like RT.
Why are you always trying to drag people into defending themselves about not being interested in the same anti-war polemics (mostly about the past as well) that you are? Do you have any ohter interests besides leftie anti-war polemics? I am anti-war but not like that. I do very much recall you posting a few comments on a thread about sex robots once and you were lighthearted and fun, it was quite a surprise.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 12:56am
Marcy Wheeler bashes Maté over and over again for being some lumpen Russia apooigist (kinda like Greenwood). Walks like a duck, just might be a duck. Of course you like any gravity suspending notion that shows how awful the US is, and how great Russia, so you search for any glimmer of hope and cling to it.
AA just grokked & informed that Blumenthal is of the same I'll, which helps to understand the future skepticism with which his articles should be taken. Maybe for him it's childhood rebellion over his father's role with the Clinton's, or maybe he's captured like the others, hard to say - but the Russians recruit all types, they don't much care.
https://therealnews.com/mwheeler0804grandjury
https://www.emptywheel.net/2019/03/09/art-of-the-get-screwed-in-your-rus...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 12:58am
I guess I'm not as picky as you. I'd find it refreshing if he posted some propaganda stories about how Russian society is wonderful, or how Russia is beating the west on the covid vaccine race. Just not anti-war polemic about the Mideast, wanting to argue about it the same points, over and over and over and over for 15 years. And getting mad at people for politely saying: enough. Posting it is great, variety is nice; berating people for saying they didn't like it but don't want to debate the same exact thing over and over for hours: not so mich.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:09am