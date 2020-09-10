    More Stuff than u can shake a stick at

    By PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 9:47am |

    Comments

    Smart tactic? Or opening a can of worms? Honestly don't know:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:17pm

    He's an elitist - he wants respect from the big boys, the greats, not the Loser Sucker Avg Americans.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:22pm

    thanks, you got it, that's the message, I couldn't think for some reason


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:24pm

    Friday, sliding into the weekend, Happy Hours, glitzy night out at openings... I'm sure it's all distracting 


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:35pm

    Nice slice-of-life wakeup tweet about world economy, this is just northeast of London:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 4:29pm

    On NY subways (how'd this age?)
    https://onezero.medium.com/its-time-to-fall-in-love-with-stuffy-crowded-...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:13am

    the author is the one who strikes me as an elite projecting and even slightly sadomasochistic. It's probably because he lives in Brooklyn right over the river and only mainly goes on short trips to/for and within Manhattan. I have never met a working person who does not look absolutely miserable on the crowded NY subways and would prefer to use a van service if they can. They are painstakingly slow and miserable from the outer boroughs and require lots of miserable walking of great lengths through filthy dark tunnels and up and down flights of creaky stairs to rickety platforms. It is illogical and "jerry-rigged" system.Built without any sense over many decades to get everyone to and from a tiny island for some reason no one understands why it happened.

     They would not be against taking a clean spacious above ground commuter train like folks from Westchester and NJ can. One which does not stop every few blocks and creaks along just like a bus.

    There is definitely a human misery problem with extreme density anywhere (often called a "slum") anyone who can't see that is an elite in denial who is lucky enough to have a large apartment they can escape to.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 12:54pm

    Latest Comments

    more