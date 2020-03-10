Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Via the loquacious Steve Schmidt:
.@ProjectLincoln We are hearing from many sources within the Trump campaign about the fear and panic in the ranks. Staffers are scared. Some are terrified. They know the walls are crumbling. Some like Miller and Meadows are irredeemable and will face history’s brutal judgement.— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020
continued in comments
By Eileen AJ Connelly @ NYPost.com, Oct. 10
A West Virginia nurse who spoke at the Republican National Convention in August was arrested for shooting a woman in the gut after an argument, according to reports.
Amy Thorn, 39, gained attention after volunteering to work in New York in April, and later to San Antonio to treat COVID-19 patients. Also known as Amy Ford, the name she used when she spoke on the opening night of the RNC, Thorn became something of a local hero because of her efforts to fight the virus and was later honored at a White House ceremony [....]
"By the time you develop symptoms, you’ve already exposed your parents,” said one emergency medical physician.— Vox (@voxdotcom) October 10, 2020
There’s a real risk of a truly nationwide Covid-19 outbreak this holiday season. https://t.co/o5TrZM9Dzh
The world has already been nuked by a virus, but in case you still care about manmade bombs:
IAEA: Iran doesn't have enough enriched uranium to make one nuclear bomb.— Suzanne DiMaggio (@suzannedimaggio) October 10, 2020
Pompeo: Iran is the “greatest threat to Americans.”
Kim Jong Un unveils a massive ICBM likely capable of carrying multiple warheads.
US Official: “It’s disappointing.”https://t.co/I3K8Zm8rec
is actually a legit continuing topic of interest as they will still be with us even if he leaves office
Op-ed by Mark Leibovich @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 10
“The people Trump despises most love him the most,” Howard Stern has said. But that may be beginning to change.
Canary in a coal mine. https://t.co/e5CTbklSX4— A New Radical Centrism (@a_centrism) October 10, 2020
This says the quiet part out loud about Senator Feinstein. It's a sad story but it's been pretty evident for the last few years. https://t.co/2KDTaKCQXx— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) October 10, 2020
BREAKING: According to @JewishNewsUSA, @realDonaldTrump held a meeting this morning with senior campaign staff, legal advisors and his children to discuss his possible resignation. Resignation would be contingent on a pardon by Pence, and the dismissal of SDNY criminal charges.— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 10, 2020
Maya Wiley Enters N.Y.C. Mayor’s Race: ‘I Am Not a Conventional Candidate’ - The New York Times. Hysterical, all of the enablers of the most incompetent administration in NYC history are now “distancing” themselves from this @NYCMayor https://t.co/APpy1BgGMx— Sal Albanese (@SalAlbaneseNYC) October 8, 2020
Ranked-choice voting is not perfect, but it does mean that major party candidates cannot simply ignore the interests of more independent voters and run simply by appealing to their bases.https://t.co/DUZggj507E— reason (@reason) October 9, 2020
Breaking NYT: The CDC drafted a sweeping order last month requiring all passengers and employees to wear masks on all forms of public and commercial transportation in the U.S., but it was blocked by the White House, according to federal health officials. https://t.co/NHhwHuUF9M— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 9, 2020
Virtual Presidential Debate Cancelled
Reason: Trump refuses virtual debate
https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/09/politics/second-presidential-debate-canceled/index.html
SC Senate debate cancelled
Reason: Graham refuses to take COVID test
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/520443-south-carolina-senate-debate-scrapped-after-harrison-calls-for-graham-to
October 9, 2020
BBC News - Coronavirus: Spain imposes state of emergency on Madridhttps://t.co/16G1wG7joO— tito's (@tito1265aa) October 9, 2020
At the UN Security Council, the US, UK and France were confronted with testimony from OPCW whistleblower Ian Henderson and ex-chief José Bustani that challenged the rationale for their bombing of Syria in April 2018. They responded by attacking and silencing the witnesses. Aaron Maté recaps the extraordinary events.
continued in next comment
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:51am
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:54am
More Steve waxing florid:
More Steve in replies
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 1:40am
Some illegal immigrants worse than others
Pink shirts? Who'd a-thunk.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 6:54am
But Twitter today has been doing it different, see #ProudBoys (led,I have an inkling, by Geo. Takei?). Anyhow, I find it very GenZ, like when they bought up all the tickets for the Tulsa rally.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 10:01pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 9:57pm
Steve did good, knows his target:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 2:24pm
Baiting Meadows (I am reminded of Tokyo Rose! )
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 2:27pm
He's testing - when the time comes to pluck out his eyes, will he be ready?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 6:17pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 2:08am
Sounds like they are salivating to me.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 6:17pm
"Inside The Lincoln Project's War Room," The New Yorker, Oct. 5:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 2:14am
Rick Wilson @ The Daily Beast, Oct. 5 "The ‘Fuck Your Feelings’ Crowd Wants a Pity Party for Trump"
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 2:18am
now this doesn't sound good:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 1:43pm
Okay Donald, lets see you play three rounds of golf before you talk about what infection you might not get.
by moat on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 5:01pm
Your dare begs the question:With who? Not that some wouldn't, not suggesting that. Just wondering who would be thinking along the lines of "feeling lucky punks".
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 8:52pm
Team Covid!
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 8:47pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:10pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:31pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:43pm
Steve Schmidt "first dance" with Trump:
earlier:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 12:39am
Looking for Donald's stutter
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 12:51am
yeah, they play rough, it's the real old fashioned definition of gaslighting just like in the Bergman/Boyer movie
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 12:57am
Heh, evergreen tweet, used when they need a break?
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 11:04pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 11:19pm
note they set up #WheresJared, already has lotsa tweets
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 11:21pm
on a tear, lol
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 7:45am
Some of Steve's latest riffs:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 7:54am
Yet who are these Project Lincoln guys...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 1:30pm
Oh they are using thug tactics, no doubt about that to me. It's just fascinating to be able to watch what they do out in the open now. This political campaign business is rough stuff, not for the clutching pearls type. Wish it weren't so.; is what it is. Myself, I would never want to be part of it.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 2:41pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:45am
^^^ Important aside, note the debate question on screen: How will you address civil unrest in South Carolina?
Don't tell me that protests right now aren't counter-productive! I'm sorry, they just are! Campaign pros are probably hearing it from focus groups allover the country, including people afraid of the violence the election might bring. Keep reminding them over and over by protesting aggressively in suburbs and making sure videos of such things get plenty of play on Facebook. Getting attention, right, getting people to think about maybe they should vote for that Republican. Dems certainly don't seem to be able to handle it, the protests are mainly against Dems!
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:00am
Note they say the source is "From Joe Biden".
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 3:29pm
This carefully crafted bit of theatre comes across to me like an old horror movie where the undead walks in slow motion in pursuit of a screaming girl who is hauling ass through the foggy woods yet cannot get away. He's coming. He is inevitable. But, is he real? Who cares. He aint Trump and he aint Bernie.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 4:07pm
hah. Hope for their sake the target audience doesn't see it like that.
Myself, I always read a bit of snark or tongue-in-cheek into the cool-dude-Joe pix like the one driving the convertible, almost like a self-deprecatory joke: Grandpa can still role play Obama if you want him to
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 4:40pm
hah, at The Villages in FL today, this is fabulous, don't know who paid for it, Reed Galen of Lincoln Project just retweeted it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:09pm