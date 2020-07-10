Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Milwaukee County district attorney decides not to charge Police Officer Joseph Mensah in shooting death of Alvin Cole https://t.co/RfvOOhP76v— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) October 7, 2020
Just as our communities recovered from Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Delta is hitting hard.— Mike Espy (@MikeEspyMS) October 10, 2020
Thousands are without power and experiencing major flooding. Please pray for Mississippi and our Gulf Coast neighbors.https://t.co/q7XI80dtnI
By Eileen AJ Connelly @ NYPost.com, Oct. 10
A West Virginia nurse who spoke at the Republican National Convention in August was arrested for shooting a woman in the gut after an argument, according to reports.
Amy Thorn, 39, gained attention after volunteering to work in New York in April, and later to San Antonio to treat COVID-19 patients. Also known as Amy Ford, the name she used when she spoke on the opening night of the RNC, Thorn became something of a local hero because of her efforts to fight the virus and was later honored at a White House ceremony [....]
"By the time you develop symptoms, you’ve already exposed your parents,” said one emergency medical physician.— Vox (@voxdotcom) October 10, 2020
There’s a real risk of a truly nationwide Covid-19 outbreak this holiday season. https://t.co/o5TrZM9Dzh
The world has already been nuked by a virus, but in case you still care about manmade bombs:
IAEA: Iran doesn't have enough enriched uranium to make one nuclear bomb.— Suzanne DiMaggio (@suzannedimaggio) October 10, 2020
Pompeo: Iran is the “greatest threat to Americans.”
Kim Jong Un unveils a massive ICBM likely capable of carrying multiple warheads.
US Official: “It’s disappointing.”https://t.co/I3K8Zm8rec
is actually a legit continuing topic of interest as they will still be with us even if he leaves office
Op-ed by Mark Leibovich @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 10
“The people Trump despises most love him the most,” Howard Stern has said. But that may be beginning to change.
Canary in a coal mine. https://t.co/e5CTbklSX4— A New Radical Centrism (@a_centrism) October 10, 2020
This says the quiet part out loud about Senator Feinstein. It's a sad story but it's been pretty evident for the last few years. https://t.co/2KDTaKCQXx— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) October 10, 2020
BREAKING: According to @JewishNewsUSA, @realDonaldTrump held a meeting this morning with senior campaign staff, legal advisors and his children to discuss his possible resignation. Resignation would be contingent on a pardon by Pence, and the dismissal of SDNY criminal charges.— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 10, 2020
Maya Wiley Enters N.Y.C. Mayor’s Race: ‘I Am Not a Conventional Candidate’ - The New York Times. Hysterical, all of the enablers of the most incompetent administration in NYC history are now “distancing” themselves from this @NYCMayor https://t.co/APpy1BgGMx— Sal Albanese (@SalAlbaneseNYC) October 8, 2020
Ranked-choice voting is not perfect, but it does mean that major party candidates cannot simply ignore the interests of more independent voters and run simply by appealing to their bases.https://t.co/DUZggj507E— reason (@reason) October 9, 2020
Breaking NYT: The CDC drafted a sweeping order last month requiring all passengers and employees to wear masks on all forms of public and commercial transportation in the U.S., but it was blocked by the White House, according to federal health officials. https://t.co/NHhwHuUF9M— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 9, 2020
Virtual Presidential Debate Cancelled
Reason: Trump refuses virtual debate
https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/09/politics/second-presidential-debate-canceled/index.html
SC Senate debate cancelled
Reason: Graham refuses to take COVID test
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/520443-south-carolina-senate-debate-scrapped-after-harrison-calls-for-graham-to
October 9, 2020
BBC News - Coronavirus: Spain imposes state of emergency on Madridhttps://t.co/16G1wG7joO— tito's (@tito1265aa) October 9, 2020
In case major protesting about this decision ensues, as regards "systemic racism" and not just police abuse, people should have another photo to complete the picture here. This is Police Officer Joseph Mensah:
Also, be aware that the Mayor of Milwaukee is a white Democrat who was elected Milwaukee's 40th Mayor on April 6, 2004, and has been reelected with over 70% of the vote in 2008, 2012 and 2016.
and the District Attorney is a Democrat in his 4th term who--
and who is up for re-election in November and received 98.9% of the votes in the Democratic primary, unchallenged, the write-ins were only 1.1%
Edit to add some nuance: the officer was with Wauwatosa which is actually a separate city from Milwaukee but one which is a very old suburb and therefore basically a cut out from the City of Milwaukee's geographical lines. The mayor of Wauwatosa is also a white Democrat. General description in most of the country might be that Wauwatosa is part of "greater metro Milwaukee." But in Wisconsin, a lot of governmental jurisdiction is by county, not by city, and both the City of Milwaukee and the City of Wauwatosa are in Milwaukee County. And the district attorney serves the entire county.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 6:25pm
The report suggested that Mensah be terminated
https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/crime/2020/10/07/wauwatosa-police-officer-joseph-mensah-should-fired-shootings-report-says/5909137002/
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 6:43pm
Yes.
But the D.A. charging him with something would of course be a different thing than firing him, and that is what is the news.
Different purviews.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 7:35pm
The officer was on scene for 30 seconds.
You take what you can get. The system is rigged in favor of police.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 8:28pm
sigh, here we go unfortunately:
In this neighborhood about this case, it will be more than counterproductive! How to lose friends and get enemies. This is a relatively liberal and very residential area of mid priced homes, many prized by the owners simply because they are older and not bourgeois. Very small "downtown" if you could even call it that.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 4:59am
More white flight coming to greater Milwaukee very soon. Guaranteed now!
I can just imagine the Facebook convos. You don't like the police and prosecutors and schools we pay for? Fine, figure a way to pay for your own that you like better! We're moving to Waukesha. Good luck with no property taxes incoming.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 5:06am
Live Wauwatosa updates: Police fire tear gas on protesters twice, declare unlawful assembly
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, updated Oct. 8 12:06 am CT
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 5:27am
Belarus fields 100k protesters a day
Gaining international support, staying on message
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 5:32am
I don't think there's a message to begin with in Wauwatosa, seems like mostly chaos opportunism. There's definitely expressing anger at racial divide, but then they are using a case about a black cop to do it, so no message gets across to any "others" at all except: we're crazy mad nuts, be afraid of us.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 3:49pm
On that "focus" thing, staying on message:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 5:35pm
like I said, Wauwatosa known to be liberal:
but go ahead, chase all the whites out of town. Because of what a black police officer did.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 2:08pm
FWIW from an email from a family member in Milwaukee not that far away
....The mob came after the police officer that was justified in every shooting for no reason over than a target. they’ve lied and manipulated the facts .black officer BTW. Protesters have been terrorizing him & his residence girlfriend kids for weeks now . Mainstream Media Downplaying everything....
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 2:51pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 5:00am
Angry locals example:
THE FOLLOWING WILL NOT GO OVER WELL:
It's like this, outsiders:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:26am