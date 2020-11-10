Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Just as our communities recovered from Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Delta is hitting hard.— Mike Espy (@MikeEspyMS) October 10, 2020
Thousands are without power and experiencing major flooding. Please pray for Mississippi and our Gulf Coast neighbors.https://t.co/q7XI80dtnI
By Eileen AJ Connelly @ NYPost.com, Oct. 10
A West Virginia nurse who spoke at the Republican National Convention in August was arrested for shooting a woman in the gut after an argument, according to reports.
Amy Thorn, 39, gained attention after volunteering to work in New York in April, and later to San Antonio to treat COVID-19 patients. Also known as Amy Ford, the name she used when she spoke on the opening night of the RNC, Thorn became something of a local hero because of her efforts to fight the virus and was later honored at a White House ceremony [....]
"By the time you develop symptoms, you’ve already exposed your parents,” said one emergency medical physician.— Vox (@voxdotcom) October 10, 2020
There’s a real risk of a truly nationwide Covid-19 outbreak this holiday season. https://t.co/o5TrZM9Dzh
The world has already been nuked by a virus, but in case you still care about manmade bombs:
IAEA: Iran doesn't have enough enriched uranium to make one nuclear bomb.— Suzanne DiMaggio (@suzannedimaggio) October 10, 2020
Pompeo: Iran is the “greatest threat to Americans.”
Kim Jong Un unveils a massive ICBM likely capable of carrying multiple warheads.
US Official: “It’s disappointing.”https://t.co/I3K8Zm8rec
is actually a legit continuing topic of interest as they will still be with us even if he leaves office
Op-ed by Mark Leibovich @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 10
“The people Trump despises most love him the most,” Howard Stern has said. But that may be beginning to change.
Canary in a coal mine. https://t.co/e5CTbklSX4— A New Radical Centrism (@a_centrism) October 10, 2020
This says the quiet part out loud about Senator Feinstein. It's a sad story but it's been pretty evident for the last few years. https://t.co/2KDTaKCQXx— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) October 10, 2020
BREAKING: According to @JewishNewsUSA, @realDonaldTrump held a meeting this morning with senior campaign staff, legal advisors and his children to discuss his possible resignation. Resignation would be contingent on a pardon by Pence, and the dismissal of SDNY criminal charges.— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 10, 2020
Maya Wiley Enters N.Y.C. Mayor’s Race: ‘I Am Not a Conventional Candidate’ - The New York Times. Hysterical, all of the enablers of the most incompetent administration in NYC history are now “distancing” themselves from this @NYCMayor https://t.co/APpy1BgGMx— Sal Albanese (@SalAlbaneseNYC) October 8, 2020
Ranked-choice voting is not perfect, but it does mean that major party candidates cannot simply ignore the interests of more independent voters and run simply by appealing to their bases.https://t.co/DUZggj507E— reason (@reason) October 9, 2020
Breaking NYT: The CDC drafted a sweeping order last month requiring all passengers and employees to wear masks on all forms of public and commercial transportation in the U.S., but it was blocked by the White House, according to federal health officials. https://t.co/NHhwHuUF9M— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 9, 2020
Virtual Presidential Debate Cancelled
Reason: Trump refuses virtual debate
https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/09/politics/second-presidential-debate-canceled/index.html
SC Senate debate cancelled
Reason: Graham refuses to take COVID test
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/520443-south-carolina-senate-debate-scrapped-after-harrison-calls-for-graham-to
October 9, 2020
BBC News - Coronavirus: Spain imposes state of emergency on Madridhttps://t.co/16G1wG7joO— tito's (@tito1265aa) October 9, 2020
& immigrant baggage at Ellis Island
https://przekroj.pl/en/literature/peter-mac-looks-at-the-luggage-malgorz...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 12:00pm
Pierzyna, not only can you can sleep on top of them or under them but they also make good bubble wrap.Also you can't get married until you have one of your very own.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 1:52pm