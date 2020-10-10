Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
BREAKING: According to @JewishNewsUSA, @realDonaldTrump held a meeting this morning with senior campaign staff, legal advisors and his children to discuss his possible resignation. Resignation would be contingent on a pardon by Pence, and the dismissal of SDNY criminal charges.— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 10, 2020
Dr. Fauci says his words in a new Trump ad touting the President's pandemic response are "out of context" and used without his permissionhttps://t.co/Mxsnmjcpau— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 11, 2020
Just as our communities recovered from Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Delta is hitting hard.— Mike Espy (@MikeEspyMS) October 10, 2020
Thousands are without power and experiencing major flooding. Please pray for Mississippi and our Gulf Coast neighbors.https://t.co/q7XI80dtnI
By Eileen AJ Connelly @ NYPost.com, Oct. 10
A West Virginia nurse who spoke at the Republican National Convention in August was arrested for shooting a woman in the gut after an argument, according to reports.
Amy Thorn, 39, gained attention after volunteering to work in New York in April, and later to San Antonio to treat COVID-19 patients. Also known as Amy Ford, the name she used when she spoke on the opening night of the RNC, Thorn became something of a local hero because of her efforts to fight the virus and was later honored at a White House ceremony [....]
"By the time you develop symptoms, you’ve already exposed your parents,” said one emergency medical physician.— Vox (@voxdotcom) October 10, 2020
There’s a real risk of a truly nationwide Covid-19 outbreak this holiday season. https://t.co/o5TrZM9Dzh
The world has already been nuked by a virus, but in case you still care about manmade bombs:
IAEA: Iran doesn't have enough enriched uranium to make one nuclear bomb.— Suzanne DiMaggio (@suzannedimaggio) October 10, 2020
Pompeo: Iran is the “greatest threat to Americans.”
Kim Jong Un unveils a massive ICBM likely capable of carrying multiple warheads.
US Official: “It’s disappointing.”https://t.co/I3K8Zm8rec
is actually a legit continuing topic of interest as they will still be with us even if he leaves office
Op-ed by Mark Leibovich @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 10
“The people Trump despises most love him the most,” Howard Stern has said. But that may be beginning to change.
Canary in a coal mine. https://t.co/e5CTbklSX4— A New Radical Centrism (@a_centrism) October 10, 2020
This says the quiet part out loud about Senator Feinstein. It's a sad story but it's been pretty evident for the last few years. https://t.co/2KDTaKCQXx— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) October 10, 2020
BREAKING: According to @JewishNewsUSA, @realDonaldTrump held a meeting this morning with senior campaign staff, legal advisors and his children to discuss his possible resignation. Resignation would be contingent on a pardon by Pence, and the dismissal of SDNY criminal charges.— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 10, 2020
Maya Wiley Enters N.Y.C. Mayor’s Race: ‘I Am Not a Conventional Candidate’ - The New York Times. Hysterical, all of the enablers of the most incompetent administration in NYC history are now “distancing” themselves from this @NYCMayor https://t.co/APpy1BgGMx— Sal Albanese (@SalAlbaneseNYC) October 8, 2020
Ranked-choice voting is not perfect, but it does mean that major party candidates cannot simply ignore the interests of more independent voters and run simply by appealing to their bases.https://t.co/DUZggj507E— reason (@reason) October 9, 2020
Breaking NYT: The CDC drafted a sweeping order last month requiring all passengers and employees to wear masks on all forms of public and commercial transportation in the U.S., but it was blocked by the White House, according to federal health officials. https://t.co/NHhwHuUF9M— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 9, 2020
Virtual Presidential Debate Cancelled
Reason: Trump refuses virtual debate
https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/09/politics/second-presidential-debate-canceled/index.html
SC Senate debate cancelled
Reason: Graham refuses to take COVID test
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/520443-south-carolina-senate-debate-scrapped-after-harrison-calls-for-graham-to
October 9, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
This rumor is trending on Twitter under SDNY
Edit to add Jon Cooper on Twitter: #TeamJoe. Formerly Chair of @TheDemCoalition, National Finance Chair for Draft Biden 2016; Long Island Campaign Chair for @BarackObama
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:07pm
More rumor mongering from Jon Cooper along the lines of "breaking point, it's the Covid. stupids"
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:19pm
Trump @ 42% approval 2yrs already - flat line. Rats may scurry but they don't run that fast.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:42pm
As the old song goes:
"I beg your pardon, I gave you Covid in the Rose Garden."
by moat on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 3:08pm
Or as Dylan sang, "You Covid your way, I'll Covid mine"
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 3:51pm
Hmmmm, 13 minutes ago:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:08pm
You're the boss, no probs about the editing, BUT myself, I think news about viral rumors IS news. Thas why I put a question mark.
Is an interesting meta issue in itself.
I spose I could have added Viral Rumor: along with question mark to make it clearer?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:54pm
Further on the meta of it: why is Jon Cooper and JewishNewsUSA doing this? Is anyone behind it? Is the Biden campaign okay with pushing this rumor? Will SDNY put out an acknowledgment even in form of denial, or just ignore it? Etc.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:59pm
Cooper's back, so maybe just got too excited...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 2:44pm
he tweeted two and three hours ago, but one of them Twitter censored!
If you go to his feed you see one this way only
if you click through on it to it, only then do you see it with their warning above it
Flaw in Twitter's system noted: BUT when you copy the embed code, the warning does not come along! So it can indeed be perpetuated.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 3:27pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 5:08pm
Would certainly easily buy the part of the story that Melania is threatening to exit the White House after hearing that leaked recording of how cynical she is about the first lady job and how disgusted she sounded about having to play the role. Now she's in quarantine with Covid. We were told mild symptoms but don't really know since then, probably having to deprive herself of seeing her son who, tho negative, we were told, also probably has to quarantine from other humans.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 4:35pm
Twitter suspends "Jon Cooper tweets" for "spam and platform manipulation" and, before that, "jewishnewsusa":
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 5:51pm
The @JewishNewsUSA account has been suspended for some unknown reason.
https://mobile.twitter.com/jewishnewsusa?lang=en
Jon Cooper's tweet has been deleted.
https://mobile.twitter.com/joncoopertweets/status/1314967961342537728?s=20
by Alexander Reagan (not verified) on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 6:05pm
we got it (see above) BUT THANK YOU for debunking work, appreciated
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:16pm
Ok, here's Trump family troubles gossip the old-fashioned way: anonymous sources related to Don Jr. to Gabriel Sherman @ Vanity Fair:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 7:19pm
Comes to mind that, too, is a family tradition! Back in the 80's The Donald used to call up Page Six at the NYPost, pretend he was someone else, and give them all the poop he wanted to see in print.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 7:26pm
Somebody close is leaking about crazy behavior all over the place, including apparently to the NYT:
(I found retweeted by Rick Wilson here but don't have a story link for the excerpt)
top reply to Mariotti, just for one of many illustrations:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 7:47pm
Here's a tweet with link to the article with the Superman shirt story, it's by Karni & Haberman, filed @ 7:04 pm today Trump Makes First Public Appearance Since Leaving Walter Reed
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 7:53pm
P.S. Superman T-shirt story gone viral now That was quick, less than 1 1/2 hrs. after the story was published. Can only imagine Facebook etc.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:19pm