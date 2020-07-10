Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
About 100k are marching Minsk streets today. Dozens thousands protest in regions. Hundreds are detained already, primarily journalists. Since Friday, all foreign reporters are deprived of accreditation. So you won't see many photos from today. pic.twitter.com/Wa5A4E7zQi— Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) October 4, 2020
By Dana Kozlov @ chicago.cbslocal.com, Oct. 9
CHICAGO (CBS) — It has been one of the most violent months ever in one Northwest Side Chicago neighborhood. Now city departments are coming together to try to get it under control.
Chicago police say they are stepping up patrols in Albany Park. It’s one thing being done to try to reverse an alarming spike in shootings in the 17th Police District. Lawrence Avenue in particular has been a corridor and hotspot for that violence.
One police source told CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov it is the result of at least a half dozen gang wars in the area.
The amount is the highest quarterly fund-raising total for any Senate candidate in U.S. history and part of an extraordinary surge of money pouring into Democrats’ campaigns.
By Maggie Astor, Shane Goldmacher & Trip Gabriel @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 11
Jaime Harrison, the Democrat challenging Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, raised an astonishing $57 million from July through September, the highest quarterly fund-raising total for any Senate candidate in U.S. history and part of a flood of Democratic money remaking the battle for control of the Senate.
The new ABC/Post poll finds 9% of registered Republicans are supporting Joe Biden for president.
If this number holds Trump is TOAST. #RepublicansForBiden #CountryOverParty https://t.co/aWvIiPyLeE
INTRODUCING GEN Z RISING: With weeks left until the election, @politico is exploring how Gen Z, which now makes up 1/10th of the electorate, is interacting with the political parties, technology & the electoral process.— POLITICO Press (@POLITICOPress) October 11, 2020
Check out the series here https://t.co/3v2f4tJHO0
Dr. Fauci says his words in a new Trump ad touting the President's pandemic response are "out of context" and used without his permissionhttps://t.co/Mxsnmjcpau— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 11, 2020
Just as our communities recovered from Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Delta is hitting hard.— Mike Espy (@MikeEspyMS) October 10, 2020
Thousands are without power and experiencing major flooding. Please pray for Mississippi and our Gulf Coast neighbors.https://t.co/q7XI80dtnI
By Eileen AJ Connelly @ NYPost.com, Oct. 10
A West Virginia nurse who spoke at the Republican National Convention in August was arrested for shooting a woman in the gut after an argument, according to reports.
Amy Thorn, 39, gained attention after volunteering to work in New York in April, and later to San Antonio to treat COVID-19 patients. Also known as Amy Ford, the name she used when she spoke on the opening night of the RNC, Thorn became something of a local hero because of her efforts to fight the virus and was later honored at a White House ceremony [....]
"By the time you develop symptoms, you’ve already exposed your parents,” said one emergency medical physician.— Vox (@voxdotcom) October 10, 2020
There’s a real risk of a truly nationwide Covid-19 outbreak this holiday season. https://t.co/o5TrZM9Dzh
The world has already been nuked by a virus, but in case you still care about manmade bombs:
IAEA: Iran doesn't have enough enriched uranium to make one nuclear bomb.— Suzanne DiMaggio (@suzannedimaggio) October 10, 2020
Pompeo: Iran is the “greatest threat to Americans.”
Kim Jong Un unveils a massive ICBM likely capable of carrying multiple warheads.
US Official: “It’s disappointing.”https://t.co/I3K8Zm8rec
is actually a legit continuing topic of interest as they will still be with us even if he leaves office
Op-ed by Mark Leibovich @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 10
“The people Trump despises most love him the most,” Howard Stern has said. But that may be beginning to change.
Canary in a coal mine. https://t.co/e5CTbklSX4— A New Radical Centrism (@a_centrism) October 10, 2020
This says the quiet part out loud about Senator Feinstein. It's a sad story but it's been pretty evident for the last few years. https://t.co/2KDTaKCQXx— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) October 10, 2020
BREAKING: According to @JewishNewsUSA, @realDonaldTrump held a meeting this morning with senior campaign staff, legal advisors and his children to discuss his possible resignation. Resignation would be contingent on a pardon by Pence, and the dismissal of SDNY criminal charges.— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 10, 2020
Maya Wiley Enters N.Y.C. Mayor’s Race: ‘I Am Not a Conventional Candidate’ - The New York Times. Hysterical, all of the enablers of the most incompetent administration in NYC history are now “distancing” themselves from this @NYCMayor https://t.co/APpy1BgGMx— Sal Albanese (@SalAlbaneseNYC) October 8, 2020
Ranked-choice voting is not perfect, but it does mean that major party candidates cannot simply ignore the interests of more independent voters and run simply by appealing to their bases.https://t.co/DUZggj507E— reason (@reason) October 9, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Highlighting US (Trump) silence
Kyrgyzstan turns dark
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/10/07/asia/kyrgyzstan-protesters-clashes-in...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:02am
Karabakh displaced
(Trump buddies Alijev, Erdogan & Assad aligned - what could go wrong?)
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/08/half-of-nagorno-karabakh-p...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 1:05am
Karabakh explainer, deep dive
https://geohistory.today/nagorno-karabakh/
(see other regional histories such as an excellent one on Russia:
https://geohistory.today/origins-of-russia-pt1/ )
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 1:44am
Kyrgyz reposts
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 3:43am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 6:01am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 8:57pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:29am
interesting point along the lines of "not our father's Cold War": Embattled strongman undermines his usefulness to Beijing by alienating West
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:35am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 10:09am
lest we forget, we hear from a member of a most famous American celeb family of Armenian heritage:
From just this video, though, I wonder if the makeup budget for her and her sisters could furnish everything Armenians need?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 4:48pm
Try Cher instead - even does earthquake relief, though her Evian bill might outpace Kim's makeup. Fortunately she's cryogenically orserved, so actually looks *younger* than a Kardashian. And as a Grade A cougar, I suspect she put the Men in Armenia.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 7:17pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 3:24am
14-pt Kyrgyz background thread
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 12:09pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 1:58am
Improving everyday life or preparing for the next war?
(can't the Chinese go the other direction?)
Still, I've been thru some of these ravines - quite a lot of work.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:20am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:36am