    "Indigenous People's Day of Rage" protests

    By artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:07am |

    There is also supposed to be a social media blackout, supposed to be "IPOC" posting only (so Liz Warren can still do it?)

     

    one more thing, this has been going around for awhile and i thought i’d share this on here as well ! :) October 12 is Indigenous People’s Day and people are saying that if you ARENT indigenous, do not post on that day because it’s a blackout for us :)

    — Layla (@layyllawastaken) October 10, 2020

     

    this is to spread awareness of what has been happening in the Native American Culture :) it’s also for the non-ipoc (indigenous people of color) to listen to us & stay quiet. that is what the blackout is for !! it’s also for us to reclaim what we have lost :)

    — Layla ♡ (@layyllawastaken) October 10, 2020

    Teddy Roosevelt stole Portland? Bastard.

    Lincoln - just another pump-and-dump investment manager

    Life was a picnic back then

    https://www.charlotteobserver.com/living/travel/article9091931.html

    A movable feast?

    https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1998-dec-20-me-55814-story.html

    Banks of the Mississippi - Mark Twain!

    https://overmanwarrior.blog/2013/06/01/the-lost-cannibals-of-cahokia-why...

     

    Glory years 

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Narv%C3%A1ez_expedition

    Should have left the Americas with the peaceloving natives

    https://listverse.com/2016/12/20/10-horrors-of-aztec-ritual-human-sacrifice/amp/

    https://www.historyextra.com/period/ancient-history/how-many-people-did-...


    Just some pile-on for this point: Should have left the Americas with the peaceloving natives

    In the Southwest they captured and kept and traded slaves all the time:

    Indian Slavery Once Thrived in New Mexico. Latinos Are Finding Family Ties to It.

    And it wasn't just in New Mexico area, he is just using New Mexican genetics to start the narrative which, as it develops offers the history and points in the direction of further research.

    It's a NYTimes piece from 2018 and I posted excerpts here, use the title in search here to find links to those.


    OregonLive.com reporting on the Portland statues protest:


    see thread on this one:


    Cross link to Peracle's 

    "Mexico asks Aztecs to apologize for ripping people's hearts out and tossing virgins into volcanos"


    Should throw in a couple examples as an acknowledgement that there is a large anti-ragist faction, so as not to stereotype:

     

    #RainierValleyMidwives wishes you a Happy Indigenous Peoples' Day!

    REMINDER: Our #virtuallactationlounge is canceled for today. Please join us again NEXT Monday from 1pm-3pm! pic.twitter.com/taigk55k2J

    — Rainier Valley Midwives (@MyRVCC_RVM) October 12, 2020

     

    How You Can Acknowledge Indigenous Peoples' Day This Year https://t.co/nC6KmLBTSj

    — O The Oprah Magazine (@oprahmagazine) October 12, 2020

     

    Five Ideas for Celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2020https://t.co/EZRRUJr7q4

    — NMOST Network (@NMOSTNetwork) October 12, 2020

    House Made of Dawn

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/House_Made_of_Dawn


    (Mho, so far from what I've read by her, Prof. Thompson is a real pill, an Inspector Javert type who thinks anyone who wants to own art or antiques has criminal intent and needs to be thoroughly investigated to the ends of the earth. Better yet, if they're not Marxist, just prosecute them and lock em up , lock their culturally appropriating asses up. But that's another thing. A lot of archeologist types think like that, they think only they should get to touch the antiques, yo see....)


