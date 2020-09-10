Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Conservatives publishers like The Daily Caller, The Blaze, Newsmax, National Review, and RealClearPolitics have been part of a traffic-swapping network that has been the single biggest source of US referral traffic for RT. https://t.co/AaFCOehEHk via @WSJ— keachhagey (@keachhagey) October 7, 2020
By Dana Kozlov @ chicago.cbslocal.com, Oct. 9
CHICAGO (CBS) — It has been one of the most violent months ever in one Northwest Side Chicago neighborhood. Now city departments are coming together to try to get it under control.
Chicago police say they are stepping up patrols in Albany Park. It’s one thing being done to try to reverse an alarming spike in shootings in the 17th Police District. Lawrence Avenue in particular has been a corridor and hotspot for that violence.
One police source told CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov it is the result of at least a half dozen gang wars in the area.
The amount is the highest quarterly fund-raising total for any Senate candidate in U.S. history and part of an extraordinary surge of money pouring into Democrats’ campaigns.
By Maggie Astor, Shane Goldmacher & Trip Gabriel @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 11
Jaime Harrison, the Democrat challenging Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, raised an astonishing $57 million from July through September, the highest quarterly fund-raising total for any Senate candidate in U.S. history and part of a flood of Democratic money remaking the battle for control of the Senate.
The new ABC/Post poll finds 9% of registered Republicans are supporting Joe Biden for president.
If this number holds Trump is TOAST. #RepublicansForBiden #CountryOverParty https://t.co/aWvIiPyLeE
INTRODUCING GEN Z RISING: With weeks left until the election, @politico is exploring how Gen Z, which now makes up 1/10th of the electorate, is interacting with the political parties, technology & the electoral process.— POLITICO Press (@POLITICOPress) October 11, 2020
Check out the series here https://t.co/3v2f4tJHO0
Dr. Fauci says his words in a new Trump ad touting the President's pandemic response are "out of context" and used without his permissionhttps://t.co/Mxsnmjcpau— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 11, 2020
Just as our communities recovered from Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Delta is hitting hard.— Mike Espy (@MikeEspyMS) October 10, 2020
Thousands are without power and experiencing major flooding. Please pray for Mississippi and our Gulf Coast neighbors.https://t.co/q7XI80dtnI
By Eileen AJ Connelly @ NYPost.com, Oct. 10
A West Virginia nurse who spoke at the Republican National Convention in August was arrested for shooting a woman in the gut after an argument, according to reports.
Amy Thorn, 39, gained attention after volunteering to work in New York in April, and later to San Antonio to treat COVID-19 patients. Also known as Amy Ford, the name she used when she spoke on the opening night of the RNC, Thorn became something of a local hero because of her efforts to fight the virus and was later honored at a White House ceremony [....]
"By the time you develop symptoms, you’ve already exposed your parents,” said one emergency medical physician.— Vox (@voxdotcom) October 10, 2020
There’s a real risk of a truly nationwide Covid-19 outbreak this holiday season. https://t.co/o5TrZM9Dzh
The world has already been nuked by a virus, but in case you still care about manmade bombs:
IAEA: Iran doesn't have enough enriched uranium to make one nuclear bomb.— Suzanne DiMaggio (@suzannedimaggio) October 10, 2020
Pompeo: Iran is the “greatest threat to Americans.”
Kim Jong Un unveils a massive ICBM likely capable of carrying multiple warheads.
US Official: “It’s disappointing.”https://t.co/I3K8Zm8rec
is actually a legit continuing topic of interest as they will still be with us even if he leaves office
Op-ed by Mark Leibovich @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 10
“The people Trump despises most love him the most,” Howard Stern has said. But that may be beginning to change.
Canary in a coal mine. https://t.co/e5CTbklSX4— A New Radical Centrism (@a_centrism) October 10, 2020
This says the quiet part out loud about Senator Feinstein. It's a sad story but it's been pretty evident for the last few years. https://t.co/2KDTaKCQXx— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) October 10, 2020
BREAKING: According to @JewishNewsUSA, @realDonaldTrump held a meeting this morning with senior campaign staff, legal advisors and his children to discuss his possible resignation. Resignation would be contingent on a pardon by Pence, and the dismissal of SDNY criminal charges.— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 10, 2020
Maya Wiley Enters N.Y.C. Mayor’s Race: ‘I Am Not a Conventional Candidate’ - The New York Times. Hysterical, all of the enablers of the most incompetent administration in NYC history are now “distancing” themselves from this @NYCMayor https://t.co/APpy1BgGMx— Sal Albanese (@SalAlbaneseNYC) October 8, 2020
Ranked-choice voting is not perfect, but it does mean that major party candidates cannot simply ignore the interests of more independent voters and run simply by appealing to their bases.https://t.co/DUZggj507E— reason (@reason) October 9, 2020
Comments
Smart tactic? Or opening a can of worms? Honestly don't know:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:17pm
He's an elitist - he wants respect from the big boys, the greats, not the Loser Sucker Avg Americans.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:22pm
thanks, you got it, that's the message, I couldn't think for some reason
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:24pm
Friday, sliding into the weekend, Happy Hours, glitzy night out at openings... I'm sure it's all distracting
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:35pm
Nice slice-of-life wakeup tweet about world economy, this is just northeast of London:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 4:29pm
On NY subways (how'd this age?)
https://onezero.medium.com/its-time-to-fall-in-love-with-stuffy-crowded-...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:13am
the author is the one who strikes me as an elite projecting and even slightly sadomasochistic. It's probably because he lives in Brooklyn right over the river and only mainly has to go on short relatively quick trips to/from and within Manhattan. I have never met a working person who does not look absolutely miserable on the crowded NY subways and would prefer to use a van service if they can. They are painstakingly slow and miserable from the outer boroughs and require lots of miserable walking of great lengths through filthy dark tunnels and up and down flights of creaky stairs to rickety platforms. It is illogical and "jerry-rigged" system.Built without any sense over many decades to get everyone to and from a tiny island for some reason no one understands why it happened.
The working class are people who cannot afford the rent to live in Manhattan or in the closeby areas of Brooklyn.
They would not be against taking a clean spacious above ground commuter train per se, like folks from Westchester and NJ can. One which does not stop every few blocks and creaks along just like a bus like the subway does.
There is definitely a human misery problem with extreme density anywhere (often called a "slum") anyone who can't see that is an elite in denial who is lucky enough to have a large apartment they can escape to. Living in density happily requires a lot of money for a large luxurious apartment and money to take cabs from certain select subway stations to one's destination.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:01pm
A reminder--is it not more than somewhat related that the "pack those humans in, sardine style" theory of saving the planet breeds disease?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:17pm
a hah, whaddya know, speaking of sardines in a can:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:51pm
More seriously it's very hard not to make fun about it and not just be totally disgusted by how his staff has to make these little entertainments for him just like a enabling a spoiled toddler. All national politicians do do the fake setup thing, it's famous in movies, etc., but they just have to do it to the max for him and all the time. I can't imagine how awful it must be just being a White House beat reporter seeing all this shit go on.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:57pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:49pm
The blue T-Shirted people Trump spoke to are a group rally that is apparently a Candace Owens project: "Police Lives Matter/Back the Blue", pro-Trump pro-police anti-BLM blacks
Ford Fischer is filming it and the aftermath March. He usually puts up a complete video after live snippets on Twitter. Here's three of the tweets
Edit to add: so that could be used to argue against "Hatch Act" violation?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 3:12pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 10:04pm
after a couple minutes to think on it, the author is basically arguing: being in prison can teach tolerance, improve human relationships and even be fun and exciting!
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:25pm
DEATH R US: New York Housing Authority's wonderfully dense apartment buildings for low income people:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 5:43pm
lol, tweeting at its best:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:11pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:48pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 10:06pm
[amazing-sad how many commenters took this tweet at face value] - maybe should teach humor in jr/high school instead of alternative appropriation pizza and inventing new pronouns (btw, there's a new Periodic Table that lists them all - not sure if up to 108, but definitely some natural occuring and some man/womyn-made]
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 3:03am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:27pm
"Mexico asks Aztecs to apologize for ripping people's hearts out and tossing virgins into volcanos"
What is it with "apology porn"? I mean,bi get it with fairly recent Russian or Japanese atrocities towards neighbors that affect current relations, but medieval Spain? Hey, Mecca/Medina - when do we get that apology for 700 years of occupying the Iberian peninsula? I mean, can't we just acknowledge people did really shitty things to each other all the time, including us? FFS, "Mexicans" includes the Cauderos and other cherry elites who abused their own people over hundreds of years - half are descended from rape gangs of the Conquista. "Half of me hereby apologizes to the other half of me..."
Woe be unto us if they ever discover there were girls under the age of consent in that episode.
I mean, don't we read about all this stuff in history books and say "whoa, that was fucked up"? Does Pope Francis really have much to do with an invasion from 500 years ago, vs the more pressing ongoing priest pedophilia problem? When do Mongolians apologize rather than building offensive statues to Genghis? Spain, busy with football matches, Covid outbreaks, fishing treaties, African (and British) immigrants, and the Catalonia question now turns its gaze back to the Inquisition and plunder of the New World?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/11/mexico-asks-pope-francis-f...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 4:03am
You forgot about the Jews killing Jesus
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:15am
Jews *AND* Italians. The EU should fess up, put out an encyclical, a structured plan for how this will *never happen again".
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:26am
Speakng of Jesus--am I imagining it--it seems like it was only a couple years ago that the in thing was to be a martyr for a cause? Now everyone wants apologia and payola instead.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:40am
Hits a bit close to home - used to be adulting was "fuck you I'm leaving". Now it's "you need to apologize for everything that's ever happened, everything I didn't get.". The idea of an indifferent uncaring universe is no longer en vogue.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:52am
Now this sounds like it might be fun to watch- mapcap Boris antics trying to woo Joe:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:22am
Boris seems like he'd know how to suck cock when he needs. Right now I think he needs.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 9:22am