In a sport many consider dull, Lou kept it lively, stealing even when way ahead. On a team of superstars, he and Bob Gibson stood out. Also a symbol of back when St Louis was great, when Midwest companies and sports teams could compete with the coasts, playing in that new stadium with the optimistic view of the Arch - before Ferguson and urban rot set in. I can still remember his baseball card - perhaps 3-4 memorable out of a huge box. Also a reminder how many decades go by after a sports star means something, how filling the time productively post-career is essential. Anyway, good luck, Lou - imagine some bases to steal tripping across the Bardo, unless someone called ahead to lock them down.

https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5f5592cbc5b6946f3eb3e985