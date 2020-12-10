Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
There is also supposed to be a social media blackout, supposed to be "IPOC" posting only (so Liz Warren can still do it?)
one more thing, this has been going around for awhile and i thought i’d share this on here as well ! :) October 12 is Indigenous People’s Day and people are saying that if you ARENT indigenous, do not post on that day because it’s a blackout for us :)— Layla (@layyllawastaken) October 10, 2020
this is to spread awareness of what has been happening in the Native American Culture :) it’s also for the non-ipoc (indigenous people of color) to listen to us & stay quiet. that is what the blackout is for !! it’s also for us to reclaim what we have lost :)— Layla ♡ (@layyllawastaken) October 10, 2020
President Donald Trump has demanded to know the results of the 2020 election on election night, even though some states warn that it will take days to count their votes. But if there is a winner declared on Nov. 3, it will almost certainly be bad news for the president.
While vote counting could be delayed in many states due to a glut of mail ballots, Biden is challenging Trump in several fast-counting, Republican-leaning swing states the president carried four years ago. Election administrators in those states, especially Florida and North Carolina, are confident they should have most of the vote counted on election night.
Cue Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive"?
She was 31: "Despite having no pre-existing conditions, I landed in the ICU on a ventilator before being airlifted to a second hospital for a 99-day catnap powered by modern medicine." https://t.co/DeE3972ZjC— Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) October 12, 2020
By Dana Kozlov @ chicago.cbslocal.com, Oct. 9
CHICAGO (CBS) — It has been one of the most violent months ever in one Northwest Side Chicago neighborhood. Now city departments are coming together to try to get it under control.
Chicago police say they are stepping up patrols in Albany Park. It’s one thing being done to try to reverse an alarming spike in shootings in the 17th Police District. Lawrence Avenue in particular has been a corridor and hotspot for that violence.
One police source told CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov it is the result of at least a half dozen gang wars in the area.
The amount is the highest quarterly fund-raising total for any Senate candidate in U.S. history and part of an extraordinary surge of money pouring into Democrats’ campaigns.
By Maggie Astor, Shane Goldmacher & Trip Gabriel @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 11
Jaime Harrison, the Democrat challenging Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, raised an astonishing $57 million from July through September, the highest quarterly fund-raising total for any Senate candidate in U.S. history and part of a flood of Democratic money remaking the battle for control of the Senate.
The new ABC/Post poll finds 9% of registered Republicans are supporting Joe Biden for president.
If this number holds Trump is TOAST. #RepublicansForBiden #CountryOverParty https://t.co/aWvIiPyLeE
INTRODUCING GEN Z RISING: With weeks left until the election, @politico is exploring how Gen Z, which now makes up 1/10th of the electorate, is interacting with the political parties, technology & the electoral process.— POLITICO Press (@POLITICOPress) October 11, 2020
Check out the series here https://t.co/3v2f4tJHO0
Dr. Fauci says his words in a new Trump ad touting the President's pandemic response are "out of context" and used without his permissionhttps://t.co/Mxsnmjcpau— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 11, 2020
Just as our communities recovered from Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Delta is hitting hard.— Mike Espy (@MikeEspyMS) October 10, 2020
Thousands are without power and experiencing major flooding. Please pray for Mississippi and our Gulf Coast neighbors.https://t.co/q7XI80dtnI
By Eileen AJ Connelly @ NYPost.com, Oct. 10
A West Virginia nurse who spoke at the Republican National Convention in August was arrested for shooting a woman in the gut after an argument, according to reports.
Amy Thorn, 39, gained attention after volunteering to work in New York in April, and later to San Antonio to treat COVID-19 patients. Also known as Amy Ford, the name she used when she spoke on the opening night of the RNC, Thorn became something of a local hero because of her efforts to fight the virus and was later honored at a White House ceremony [....]
"By the time you develop symptoms, you’ve already exposed your parents,” said one emergency medical physician.— Vox (@voxdotcom) October 10, 2020
There’s a real risk of a truly nationwide Covid-19 outbreak this holiday season. https://t.co/o5TrZM9Dzh
The world has already been nuked by a virus, but in case you still care about manmade bombs:
IAEA: Iran doesn't have enough enriched uranium to make one nuclear bomb.— Suzanne DiMaggio (@suzannedimaggio) October 10, 2020
Pompeo: Iran is the “greatest threat to Americans.”
Kim Jong Un unveils a massive ICBM likely capable of carrying multiple warheads.
US Official: “It’s disappointing.”https://t.co/I3K8Zm8rec
is actually a legit continuing topic of interest as they will still be with us even if he leaves office
Op-ed by Mark Leibovich @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 10
“The people Trump despises most love him the most,” Howard Stern has said. But that may be beginning to change.
Canary in a coal mine. https://t.co/e5CTbklSX4— A New Radical Centrism (@a_centrism) October 10, 2020
This says the quiet part out loud about Senator Feinstein. It's a sad story but it's been pretty evident for the last few years. https://t.co/2KDTaKCQXx— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) October 10, 2020
BREAKING: According to @JewishNewsUSA, @realDonaldTrump held a meeting this morning with senior campaign staff, legal advisors and his children to discuss his possible resignation. Resignation would be contingent on a pardon by Pence, and the dismissal of SDNY criminal charges.— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 10, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:14am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:16am
Part of a thread
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:31am
Teddy Roosevelt stole Portland? Bastard.
Lincoln - just another pump-and-dump investment manager
Life was a picnic back then
https://www.charlotteobserver.com/living/travel/article9091931.html
A movable feast?
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1998-dec-20-me-55814-story.html
Banks of the Mississippi - Mark Twain!
https://overmanwarrior.blog/2013/06/01/the-lost-cannibals-of-cahokia-why...
Glory years
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Narv%C3%A1ez_expedition
Should have left the Americas with the peaceloving natives
https://listverse.com/2016/12/20/10-horrors-of-aztec-ritual-human-sacrifice/amp/
https://www.historyextra.com/period/ancient-history/how-many-people-did-...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:54am
Just some pile-on for this point: Should have left the Americas with the peaceloving natives
In the Southwest they captured and kept and traded slaves all the time:
Indian Slavery Once Thrived in New Mexico. Latinos Are Finding Family Ties to It.
And it wasn't just in New Mexico area, he is just using New Mexican genetics to start the narrative which, as it develops offers the history and points in the direction of further research.
It's a NYTimes piece from 2018 and I posted excerpts here, use the title in search here to find links to those.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:21am
OregonLive.com reporting on the Portland statues protest:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:33am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:17am
see thread on this one:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:25am
Cross link to Peracle's
"Mexico asks Aztecs to apologize for ripping people's hearts out and tossing virgins into volcanos"
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:47am
Should throw in a couple examples as an acknowledgement that there is a large anti-ragist faction, so as not to stereotype:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:00am
House Made of Dawn - great book. At least left me haunted.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/House_Made_of_Dawn
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:04am
(Mho, so far from what I've read by her, Prof. Thompson is a real pill, an Inspector Javert type who thinks anyone who wants to own art or antiques has criminal intent and needs to be thoroughly investigated to the ends of the earth. Better yet, if they're not Marxist, just prosecute them and lock em up , lock their culturally appropriating asses up. But that's another thing. A lot of archeologist types think like that, they think only they should get to touch the antiques, yo see....)
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:54am
The point of posting the above: in case you haven't paid attention, like it or not, this is the type of thing the children have been learnin in college for at least the past couple decades. And this is also the kind of thing that gets you tenure, you have to have the right message to your research.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:32am
We're lucky no one as organized as Pol Pot is on the scene (yet).
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 8:59am
just started trending on Twitter under "Politics":
#IndigenousPeoplesDay
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:59am
Competing Italian-American politicians and their chosen magic statue symbols on Oct. 12:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:40pm
Splainer, including why Columbus Day started out basically as "Italian American Immigrant Day":
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:44pm
Cuomo's message in the video is very savvy. In pointing to "look we have this other Italian-Catholic-Immigrant American we can honor," it's also basically pointing out how rage protesting is often stupidly divisive and counterproductive, how it's better to look outside the box to go high when others go low and try to unite or at least not irritate another "tribe."
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:58pm
Alright, who was this Mother Cabrini, and what were her tawdry little secrets? Ever since wasshisname, right, Christopher Hitchens, trashed Mother Teresa with "where's all the donations?" (and frankly since I read All the King's Men), I realize there's something on everyone.
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2003/10/the-fanatic-fraudulent-mothe...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:16pm
should that be the case, for one thing fugged what I said about Cuomo going high, I think he might punch em in the eye don't you dare say that about my mudder
But yeah, there are no real human heeeroes, it's all a crock.Use the figure of an actual human being as a symbol, it's a given that someone's going to want to contradict that symbol with truth of their human foibles.
Edit to add: you can move away from the iconoclasm/statue thing here and move on to other kinds of symbol making: I.E. saints defrocked of sainthood for one reason or another at different points in time...
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:27pm