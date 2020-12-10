    "Indigenous People's Day of Rage" protests

    By artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:07am |

    There is also supposed to be a social media blackout, supposed to be "IPOC" posting only (so Liz Warren can still do it?)

     

    one more thing, this has been going around for awhile and i thought i’d share this on here as well ! :) October 12 is Indigenous People’s Day and people are saying that if you ARENT indigenous, do not post on that day because it’s a blackout for us :)

    — Layla (@layyllawastaken) October 10, 2020

     

    this is to spread awareness of what has been happening in the Native American Culture :) it’s also for the non-ipoc (indigenous people of color) to listen to us & stay quiet. that is what the blackout is for !! it’s also for us to reclaim what we have lost :)

    — Layla ♡ (@layyllawastaken) October 10, 2020

    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:14am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:16am

    Part of a thread


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:31am

    Teddy Roosevelt stole Portland? Bastard.

    Lincoln - just another pump-and-dump investment manager

    Life was a picnic back then

    https://www.charlotteobserver.com/living/travel/article9091931.html

    A movable feast?

    https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1998-dec-20-me-55814-story.html

    Banks of the Mississippi - Mark Twain!

    https://overmanwarrior.blog/2013/06/01/the-lost-cannibals-of-cahokia-why...

     

    Glory years 

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Narv%C3%A1ez_expedition

    Should have left the Americas with the peaceloving natives

    https://listverse.com/2016/12/20/10-horrors-of-aztec-ritual-human-sacrifice/amp/

    https://www.historyextra.com/period/ancient-history/how-many-people-did-...


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:54am

    Just some pile-on for this point: Should have left the Americas with the peaceloving natives

    In the Southwest they captured and kept and traded slaves all the time:

    Indian Slavery Once Thrived in New Mexico. Latinos Are Finding Family Ties to It.

    And it wasn't just in New Mexico area, he is just using New Mexican genetics to start the narrative which, as it develops offers the history and points in the direction of further research.

    It's a NYTimes piece from 2018 and I posted excerpts here, use the title in search here to find links to those.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:21am

    OregonLive.com reporting on the Portland statues protest:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:33am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:17am

    see thread on this one:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:25am

    Cross link to Peracle's 

    "Mexico asks Aztecs to apologize for ripping people's hearts out and tossing virgins into volcanos"


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:47am

    Should throw in a couple examples as an acknowledgement that there is a large anti-ragist faction, so as not to stereotype:

     

    #RainierValleyMidwives wishes you a Happy Indigenous Peoples' Day!

    REMINDER: Our #virtuallactationlounge is canceled for today. Please join us again NEXT Monday from 1pm-3pm! pic.twitter.com/taigk55k2J

    — Rainier Valley Midwives (@MyRVCC_RVM) October 12, 2020

     

    How You Can Acknowledge Indigenous Peoples' Day This Year https://t.co/nC6KmLBTSj

    — O The Oprah Magazine (@oprahmagazine) October 12, 2020

     

    Five Ideas for Celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2020https://t.co/EZRRUJr7q4

    — NMOST Network (@NMOSTNetwork) October 12, 2020

    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:00am

    House Made of Dawn - great book. At least left me haunted.

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/House_Made_of_Dawn


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:04am

    I find a lot of Native American culture to be hauntingly beautiful, and that's not an uncommon sentiment, appreciation of it actually crosses a lot of political lines. So the mystery is: why are so many "Indigenous Peoples Day" memes so cheesy?


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 5:27pm

    Cuz Monday wrote 50-60 years ago when people were more serious?


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 6:25pm

    I'll be introducing and moderating a panel on "Monumental Injustice in the Americas" for #IndigenousPeoplesDay @UMich - register at https://t.co/1XnvfhKVZ7 pic.twitter.com/dNVQ5Rvm1U

    — Erin L. Thompson (@artcrimeprof) October 8, 2020

    The speaker lineup is amazing. We'll hear from Andrea Queeley of @FIU, who examines contestations over monuments to Spanish and European conquistadors, e.g. Columbus and Ponce de Leon, in the Caribbean and U.S. https://t.co/GPnjmEbst3

    — Erin L. Thompson (@artcrimeprof) October 8, 2020

    (Mho, so far from what I've read by her, Prof. Thompson is a real pill, an Inspector Javert type who thinks anyone who wants to own art or antiques has criminal intent and needs to be thoroughly investigated to the ends of the earth. Better yet, if they're not Marxist, just prosecute them and lock em up , lock their culturally appropriating asses up. But that's another thing. A lot of archeologist types think like that, they think only they should get to touch the antiques, yo see....)


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:54am

    The point of posting the above: in case you haven't paid attention, like it or not, this is the type of thing the children have been learnin in college for at least the past couple decades.  And this is also the kind of thing that gets you tenure, you have to have the right message to your research.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:32am

    We're lucky no one as organized as Pol Pot is on the scene (yet).


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 8:59am

    Must admit that the word zealotry does come to mind in some of my Twitter travels among academics.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 5:53pm

    just started trending on Twitter under "Politics":

    #​IndigenousPeoplesDay


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:59am

    Competing Italian-American politicians and their chosen magic statue symbols on Oct. 12:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:40pm

    Splainer, including why Columbus Day started out basically as "Italian American Immigrant Day":


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:44pm

    Cuomo's message in the video is very savvy. In pointing to "look we have this other Italian-Catholic-Immigrant American we can honor," it's also basically pointing out how rage protesting is often stupidly divisive and counterproductive, how it's better to look outside the box to go high when others go low and try to unite or at least not irritate another "tribe."


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:58pm

    Alright, who was this Mother Cabrini, and what were her tawdry little secrets? Ever since wasshisname, right, Christopher Hitchens, trashed Mother Teresa with "where's all the donations?" (and frankly since I read All the King's Men), I realize there's something on everyone.

    https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2003/10/the-fanatic-fraudulent-mothe...


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:16pm

    should that be the case, for one thing fugged what I said about Cuomo going high, I think he might punch em in the eye don't you dare say that about my mudder cheeky

    But yeah, there are no real human heeeroes, it's all a crock.Use the figure of an actual human being as a symbol, it's a given that someone's going to want to contradict that symbol with truth of their human foibles.

    Edit to add:  you can move away from the iconoclasm/statue thing here and move on to other kinds of symbol making: I.E. saints defrocked of sainthood for one reason or another at different points in time...


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:27pm

    The Jesuit tribe's version of Mother Cabrini's story:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 5:35pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 5:23pm

