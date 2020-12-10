Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
#BLACKLIVESMATTER & BLM GROUPS PLEASE STOP ALL PROTESTS UNTIL AFTER THE ELECTION— Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) September 26, 2020
PROTESTS CAN RESUME AFTER THE ELECTION. NO MATTER WHO WINS WE WILL STILL DEMAND JUSTICE FOR EXTRA-JUDICIAL POLICE KILLINGS, POLICE REFORM, & RACIAL EQUALITY. LET'S BE STRATEGIC & SAFE AT HOME. 09 pic.twitter.com/zNEGrNJ9QD
when noam chomsky has to tell you not to be an obscurantist dickwad https://t.co/qblmAgUsTP— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 12, 2020
President Donald Trump has demanded to know the results of the 2020 election on election night, even though some states warn that it will take days to count their votes. But if there is a winner declared on Nov. 3, it will almost certainly be bad news for the president.
While vote counting could be delayed in many states due to a glut of mail ballots, Biden is challenging Trump in several fast-counting, Republican-leaning swing states the president carried four years ago. Election administrators in those states, especially Florida and North Carolina, are confident they should have most of the vote counted on election night.
Cue Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive"?
She was 31: "Despite having no pre-existing conditions, I landed in the ICU on a ventilator before being airlifted to a second hospital for a 99-day catnap powered by modern medicine." https://t.co/DeE3972ZjC— Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) October 12, 2020
By Dana Kozlov @ chicago.cbslocal.com, Oct. 9
CHICAGO (CBS) — It has been one of the most violent months ever in one Northwest Side Chicago neighborhood. Now city departments are coming together to try to get it under control.
Chicago police say they are stepping up patrols in Albany Park. It’s one thing being done to try to reverse an alarming spike in shootings in the 17th Police District. Lawrence Avenue in particular has been a corridor and hotspot for that violence.
One police source told CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov it is the result of at least a half dozen gang wars in the area.
The amount is the highest quarterly fund-raising total for any Senate candidate in U.S. history and part of an extraordinary surge of money pouring into Democrats’ campaigns.
By Maggie Astor, Shane Goldmacher & Trip Gabriel @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 11
Jaime Harrison, the Democrat challenging Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, raised an astonishing $57 million from July through September, the highest quarterly fund-raising total for any Senate candidate in U.S. history and part of a flood of Democratic money remaking the battle for control of the Senate.
The new ABC/Post poll finds 9% of registered Republicans are supporting Joe Biden for president.
If this number holds Trump is TOAST. #RepublicansForBiden #CountryOverParty https://t.co/aWvIiPyLeE
INTRODUCING GEN Z RISING: With weeks left until the election, @politico is exploring how Gen Z, which now makes up 1/10th of the electorate, is interacting with the political parties, technology & the electoral process.— POLITICO Press (@POLITICOPress) October 11, 2020
Check out the series here https://t.co/3v2f4tJHO0
Dr. Fauci says his words in a new Trump ad touting the President's pandemic response are "out of context" and used without his permissionhttps://t.co/Mxsnmjcpau— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 11, 2020
Just as our communities recovered from Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Delta is hitting hard.— Mike Espy (@MikeEspyMS) October 10, 2020
Thousands are without power and experiencing major flooding. Please pray for Mississippi and our Gulf Coast neighbors.https://t.co/q7XI80dtnI
By Eileen AJ Connelly @ NYPost.com, Oct. 10
A West Virginia nurse who spoke at the Republican National Convention in August was arrested for shooting a woman in the gut after an argument, according to reports.
Amy Thorn, 39, gained attention after volunteering to work in New York in April, and later to San Antonio to treat COVID-19 patients. Also known as Amy Ford, the name she used when she spoke on the opening night of the RNC, Thorn became something of a local hero because of her efforts to fight the virus and was later honored at a White House ceremony [....]
"By the time you develop symptoms, you’ve already exposed your parents,” said one emergency medical physician.— Vox (@voxdotcom) October 10, 2020
There’s a real risk of a truly nationwide Covid-19 outbreak this holiday season. https://t.co/o5TrZM9Dzh
The world has already been nuked by a virus, but in case you still care about manmade bombs:
IAEA: Iran doesn't have enough enriched uranium to make one nuclear bomb.— Suzanne DiMaggio (@suzannedimaggio) October 10, 2020
Pompeo: Iran is the “greatest threat to Americans.”
Kim Jong Un unveils a massive ICBM likely capable of carrying multiple warheads.
US Official: “It’s disappointing.”https://t.co/I3K8Zm8rec
is actually a legit continuing topic of interest as they will still be with us even if he leaves office
Op-ed by Mark Leibovich @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 10
“The people Trump despises most love him the most,” Howard Stern has said. But that may be beginning to change.
Canary in a coal mine. https://t.co/e5CTbklSX4— A New Radical Centrism (@a_centrism) October 10, 2020
This says the quiet part out loud about Senator Feinstein. It's a sad story but it's been pretty evident for the last few years. https://t.co/2KDTaKCQXx— Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) October 10, 2020
Oh crap, you drew me in with the header, and it wasn't even about me. Click-bait.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 7:33am
Is America suffering BLM fatigue? New report shows 44% disapprove of movement; only 39% approve, down from 54%
A recent AP-NORC survey showed while 54 percent of Americans approved of the protests in June, the number dipped to 39 percent in September
By Shubham Ghosh
Updated On : 20:11 PST, Sep 25, 2020
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 3:32pm
[copy of comment from news thread on HOW A PLEDGE TO DISMANTLE THE MINNEAPOLIS POLICE COLLAPSED]
from the beginning of the Sept. 8-13 Pew poll link--the more intense and longer the protests, seems the less people like the ideas, go figure:
It's going in the wrong direction, what a surprise. Oh look, could it be some of these things that naive radicals are so blinded by the fun of protesting as opposed to sitting in mom's basement during a pandemic that they can't see? But ordinary people can see just after watching a while, that a lot of this is counterproductive craziness:
What is the purpose of the protests?
Is it to change minds of "other than black" against support for the movement?
If the idea is to keep protesting until only blacks still support the movement? Keep doing it then, looking like you eventually get there:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 3:37pm
Trump himself is choosing to putting it all back on the radar for whypipple and black people--enquiring minds wondering how protesters will like them apples, including expressing sympathy for Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmed Arbery. He'd like everyone to talk about it more, you see? He's not an ogre, he tries real hard to help the black community. And for some reason, the protesters don't seem to appreciate it. Because blue cities don't know how to help black people, they are run like Afghanistan
Trump unveils 'Platinum Plan' for Black Americans
By Maegan Vazquez, CNN @Updated 10:33 PM ET, Fri September 25, 2020
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 5:15pm
Pssst: I think his campaign sees swing state votes here in this data from new studies
PARTISAN, GENDER & GENERATIONAL DIFFERENCES AMONG BLACK VOTERS HEADING INTO ELECTION DAY
I'm talking black votes, young black voters that are not partisan.
LIke in NEW swing states, like Georgia
Not to mention, the "Platinum Plan" will help assuage some white suburban women's conscience when they decide to vote for him and not Joe Biden.
But just keep protestin' and turn people off, help the Russians with the divisiveness thing, draw right wing militia trolls to blue cities to make them look even more incompetent at keeping order...etc.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 4:04pm
All of this method worked great for Nixon after the horrible radical
protestsriots in Chicago at the 1968 convention where Dems couldn't even show they could keep order at their presidential convention much less run a country or get us out of a war. Landslide silent majority came out for Nixon even though polls showed many were turning against the war. Hubert was hapless. If Hubert couldn't make the radical left happy, who could? Perhaps the first hapless liberal blue mismanager...
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 4:11pm
J.J. McNab retweeted, I haven't watched yet:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 5:06pm
seems almost like everyone with a thoughtful mind is thinking on the same thing:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 5:10pm
You really want to protest right now? Here's showing you the way. Note it's a socially distanced method as well as being the priority message right now:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 5:38pm
And it would really help if any BLM affiliates in Florida JUST ZIPPED IT ALLTOGETHER until Nov. 2, please and let these docs take over. Joe's trying to woo the Hispanics there and they couldn't give two cents about police abuse, because that problem was and is way worse wherever their family came from. ICE, maybe-it depends there- but not cops. And sorry, but seniors like having cops around, that's just the way it is.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 5:56pm
Relax and try to enjoy believing we live in a unimpeachable paradigmatic democracy. Where all citizens can vote, all votes are counted, no demagogic president rules us while stoking hate, grievence and wild conspiracy theories.
Republicans have plans. Republicans are the danger.
by NCD on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 6:25pm
And BLM protests right now are virtually exclusively attacking local governments run by Democrats as incapable of keeping "the black community" happy. Ergo, the message they are sending = don't vote for Democrats if you want "the black community" to be happy. It's really that simple. BLM protests right now are just sooooooo counter-productive. If they were active against Republican mayors and states, it would be a different thing, but they are not.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 6:38pm
And here's an example of the sensible kind of protesting in Kentucky until Nov. 2. NOT AGAINST LOUISVILLE'S DEM MAYOR, giving him more grief, rather this is where the energy should go:
The screwed up priorities of most radicals still protesting "BLM" are illogical hysteria and bored young people after lockdown with no jobs. Overall since the end of July it's out protesting bitterness against authoritarian "daddy" in the form of cops because boomers didn't leave them a socialist paradise? Right now it's against a mistaken shooting of a lovely young black woman, not even intentional, one fucking mistaken shooting which has already been litigated in civil suit and paid! (Most who tragically lost someone from medical malpractice should be so lucky as to have a suit resolved so quickly!) It was not "brutality", it was a freaking mistake! Vs. 200K deaths maybe 3/4 unnecessary, high percentage black. I guess not pretty enough victims. Not done by mean stupid fearful white cops, just a totally uncontrolled little virus.
Fiddling while Rome burns, that's BLM.
Can only quote Keisha Lance Bottoms so many times: Go home! And vote! Mitch McConnell is their fucking Senator in Louisville, not ours. I blame them just as much as the rest of the citizens in Kentucky if he returns. They should be protesting against HIM.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 10:11pm
Inkling of hope here outside of all the BLM idiocy (with gun toting on each side yet), David Hogg's March for Our Lives, sensible protest in front of McConnell's house today:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 10:18pm
Kentucky is going to keep Mitch in office because that is what the people of Kentucky want.
In Kentucky, there appears to be a massive cover up of a police murder by the AG
Kentucky says that it is legal for police to kill you in your home.
Mitch will be at SCOTUS the week after the election trying to repeal Obamacare
This is in the middle of a pandemic
Did I mention that McConell will be re-elected by the citizens of Kentucky?
Protest and they want you to die
Don't protest and they want you to die
It is not BLM, it is the citizens of Kentucky
The citizens of Alabama will oust Doug Jones for a football couch
That is not the fault of BLM, that is the fault of the citizens of Alabama
Mike Espy is in a close Senate race against a Confederate in Mississippi
BLM's fault?
Jamie Harrison is in a close Senate race against liar Lindsay Graham
BLM's fault?
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 10:31pm
Priorities, stupid.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 9:24pm