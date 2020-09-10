    More Stuff than u can shake a stick at

    By PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 9:47am |

    Smart tactic? Or opening a can of worms? Honestly don't know:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:17pm

    He's an elitist - he wants respect from the big boys, the greats, not the Loser Sucker Avg Americans.


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:22pm

    thanks, you got it, that's the message, I couldn't think for some reason


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:24pm

    Friday, sliding into the weekend, Happy Hours, glitzy night out at openings... I'm sure it's all distracting 


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:35pm

    Nice slice-of-life wakeup tweet about world economy, this is just northeast of London:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 4:29pm

    On NY subways (how'd this age?)
    https://onezero.medium.com/its-time-to-fall-in-love-with-stuffy-crowded-...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:13am

    the author is the one who strikes me as an elite projecting and even slightly sadomasochistic. It's probably because he lives in Brooklyn right over the river and only mainly has to go on short relatively quick trips to/from and within Manhattan. I have never met a working person who does not look absolutely miserable on the crowded NY subways and would prefer to use a van service if they can. They are painstakingly slow and miserable from the outer boroughs and require lots of miserable walking of great lengths through filthy dark tunnels and up and down flights of creaky stairs to rickety platforms. It is illogical and "jerry-rigged" system.Built without any sense over many decades to get everyone to and from a tiny island for some reason no one understands why it happened.

    The working class are people who cannot afford  the rent to live in Manhattan or in the closeby areas of Brooklyn.

     They would not be against taking a clean spacious above ground commuter train per se, like folks from Westchester and NJ can. One which does not stop every few blocks and creaks along just like a bus like the subway does.

    There is definitely a human misery problem with extreme density anywhere (often called a "slum") anyone who can't see that is an elite in denial who is lucky enough to have a large apartment they can escape to. Living in density happily requires a lot of money for a large luxurious apartment and money to take cabs from certain select subway stations to one's destination.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:01pm

    A reminder--is it not more than somewhat related that the "pack those humans in, sardine style" theory of saving the planet breeds disease?

    As the CDC made clear in its original order, evictions pose a direct threat to individual & public health. As low-income people face evictions & lose their homes, they have few options left: double/triple up with other families or seek congregate shelter.

    — Diane Yentel (@dianeyentel) October 10, 2020

    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:17pm

    a hah, whaddya know, speaking of sardines in a can:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:51pm

    More seriously it's very hard not to make fun about it and not just be totally disgusted by how his staff has to make these little entertainments for him just like a enabling a spoiled toddler. All national politicians do do the fake setup thing, it's famous in movies, etc., but they just have to do it to the max for him and all the time. I can't imagine how awful it must be just being a White House beat reporter seeing all this shit go on.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:57pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:49pm

    The blue T-Shirted people Trump spoke to are a group rally that is apparently a Candace Owens project: "Police Lives Matter/Back the Blue", pro-Trump pro-police anti-BLM blacks

    Ford Fischer is filming it and the aftermath March. He usually puts up a complete video after live snippets on Twitter. Here's three of the tweets

    Candace Owens Leads “Police Lives Matter” Rally In DC https://t.co/KaQbvVJQXw

    — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 10, 2020

    LIVE: Trump Supporters In DC Following White House Speech https://t.co/A2BymXMS0I

    — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 10, 2020

    From my livestream a bit ago: watch as hundreds enter White House ahead of the president’s 2pm speech.

    I won’t personally be attending the speech, but I do plan to stay out here near WH to film as people exit as well. https://t.co/F9ooYUXv2W

    — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 10, 2020

    Edit to add: so that could be used to argue against "Hatch Act" violation?

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 3:12pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 10:04pm

    after a couple minutes to think on it, the author is basically arguing: being in prison can teach tolerance, improve human relationships and even be fun and exciting!


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:25pm

    DEATH R US: New York Housing Authority's wonderfully dense apartment buildings for low income people:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 5:43pm

    lol, tweeting at its best:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:11pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:48pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 10:06pm

    [amazing-sad how many commenters took this tweet at face value] - maybe should teach humor in jr/high school instead of alternative appropriation pizza and inventing new pronouns (btw, there's a new Periodic Table that lists them all - not sure if up to 108, but definitely some natural occuring and some man/womyn-made] 


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 3:03am


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:27pm

    "Mexico asks Aztecs to apologize for ripping people's hearts out and tossing virgins into volcanos"

    What is it with "apology porn"? I mean,bi get it with fairly recent Russian or Japanese atrocities towards neighbors that affect current relations, but medieval Spain? Hey, Mecca/Medina - when do we get that apology for 700 years of occupying the Iberian peninsula? I mean, can't we just acknowledge people did really shitty things to each other all the time, including us? FFS, "Mexicans" includes the Cauderos and other cherry elites who abused their own people over hundreds of years - half are descended from rape gangs of the Conquista. "Half of me hereby apologizes to the other half of me..."

    Woe be unto us if they ever discover there were girls under the age of consent in that episode. 

    I mean, don't we read about all this stuff in history books and say "whoa, that was fucked up"? Does Pope Francis really have much to do with an invasion from 500 years ago, vs the more pressing ongoing priest pedophilia problem? When do Mongolians apologize rather than building offensive statues to Genghis? Spain, busy with football matches, Covid outbreaks, fishing treaties, African (and British) immigrants, and the Catalonia question now turns its gaze back to the Inquisition and plunder of the New World?

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/11/mexico-asks-pope-francis-f...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 4:03am

    You forgot about the Jews killing Jesus cheeky


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:15am

    Jews *AND* Italians. The EU should fess up, put out an encyclical, a structured plan for how this will *never happen again".


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:26am

    Speakng of Jesus--am I imagining it--it seems like it was only a couple years ago that the in thing was to be a martyr for a cause? Now everyone wants apologia and payola instead.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:40am

    Hits a bit close to home - used to be adulting was "fuck you I'm leaving". Now it's "you need to apologize for everything that's ever happened, everything I didn't get.". The idea of an indifferent uncaring universe is no longer en vogue.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:52am

    Now this sounds like it might be fun to watch- mapcap Boris antics trying to woo Joe:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:22am

    Boris seems like he'd know how to suck cock when he needs. Right now I think he needs.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 9:22am

    a reminder about the multi-talents of Mayor Pete:

    Pete Buttigieg really went on Fox News and asked "why an evangelical Christian like Mike Pence wants to be on a ticket with a president caught with a porn star." pic.twitter.com/PQnodtivC8

    — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2020

    He's like a geek that's not afraid of appearing as a geek, where it doesn't present as elitist and not only that, there's more- he can amazingly do the "flyover common sense" thing anytime it's called for. Reminds me in a way of Bill Nye, The Science Guy. Who may never be president but still presents extremely useful information!


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:50pm

    Noticing doctors' lobbies screaming about not liking proposed Medicare payment cuts, just pointing it out with this most recent paid example on my Twitter feed:

    Dr. Nancy Lobby, 1 of 2 female urologists in the Palm Beach area, is one of many surgeons who will face tough financial decisions and may need to shut down their practice due to proposed Medicare payment cuts, reducing access to quality care for patients. #SurgeonsVoices

    — Surgical Care Coalition (@SurgeonsCare) October 8, 2020

    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:54pm

    Anderson Cooper is trying very hard to keep a straight face while “Macho Man” is blasting in the background - almost drowning out Gary Tuchman. #TrumpIsALaughingStock #TrumpRally #TrumpRallySanford #COVID19 #COVIDIOT #machoman #TrumpIsANationalDisgrace #andersoncooper #ac360 pic.twitter.com/BVOGgjBOK7

    — AC Junior (@CamJunior1972) October 13, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 9:39pm

    wow I've been trying to avoid looking at his rally, but this one is really is above and beyond the regular, making up superman shirt stuff, sounds exactly like a little boy:

     


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 12:48am

