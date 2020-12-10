Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
when noam chomsky has to tell you not to be an obscurantist dickwad https://t.co/qblmAgUsTP— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 12, 2020
Former top Postal Service official testifies Mnuchin and White House were involved in slowing mail. via @CBSNews https://t.co/ZmsYEC50iT— Michiko Kakutani (@michikokakutani) October 12, 2020
Top general did not give his consent to be used in Trump political ad #SmartNews https://t.co/7xw00LpXAJ— joe johns (@joejohnscnn) October 13, 2020
President Donald Trump has demanded to know the results of the 2020 election on election night, even though some states warn that it will take days to count their votes. But if there is a winner declared on Nov. 3, it will almost certainly be bad news for the president.
While vote counting could be delayed in many states due to a glut of mail ballots, Biden is challenging Trump in several fast-counting, Republican-leaning swing states the president carried four years ago. Election administrators in those states, especially Florida and North Carolina, are confident they should have most of the vote counted on election night.
Cue Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive"?
She was 31: "Despite having no pre-existing conditions, I landed in the ICU on a ventilator before being airlifted to a second hospital for a 99-day catnap powered by modern medicine." https://t.co/DeE3972ZjC— Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) October 12, 2020
By Dana Kozlov @ chicago.cbslocal.com, Oct. 9
CHICAGO (CBS) — It has been one of the most violent months ever in one Northwest Side Chicago neighborhood. Now city departments are coming together to try to get it under control.
Chicago police say they are stepping up patrols in Albany Park. It’s one thing being done to try to reverse an alarming spike in shootings in the 17th Police District. Lawrence Avenue in particular has been a corridor and hotspot for that violence.
One police source told CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov it is the result of at least a half dozen gang wars in the area.
The amount is the highest quarterly fund-raising total for any Senate candidate in U.S. history and part of an extraordinary surge of money pouring into Democrats’ campaigns.
By Maggie Astor, Shane Goldmacher & Trip Gabriel @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 11
Jaime Harrison, the Democrat challenging Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, raised an astonishing $57 million from July through September, the highest quarterly fund-raising total for any Senate candidate in U.S. history and part of a flood of Democratic money remaking the battle for control of the Senate.
The new ABC/Post poll finds 9% of registered Republicans are supporting Joe Biden for president.
If this number holds Trump is TOAST. #RepublicansForBiden #CountryOverParty https://t.co/aWvIiPyLeE
INTRODUCING GEN Z RISING: With weeks left until the election, @politico is exploring how Gen Z, which now makes up 1/10th of the electorate, is interacting with the political parties, technology & the electoral process.— POLITICO Press (@POLITICOPress) October 11, 2020
Check out the series here https://t.co/3v2f4tJHO0
Dr. Fauci says his words in a new Trump ad touting the President's pandemic response are "out of context" and used without his permissionhttps://t.co/Mxsnmjcpau— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 11, 2020
Just as our communities recovered from Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Delta is hitting hard.— Mike Espy (@MikeEspyMS) October 10, 2020
Thousands are without power and experiencing major flooding. Please pray for Mississippi and our Gulf Coast neighbors.https://t.co/q7XI80dtnI
By Eileen AJ Connelly @ NYPost.com, Oct. 10
A West Virginia nurse who spoke at the Republican National Convention in August was arrested for shooting a woman in the gut after an argument, according to reports.
Amy Thorn, 39, gained attention after volunteering to work in New York in April, and later to San Antonio to treat COVID-19 patients. Also known as Amy Ford, the name she used when she spoke on the opening night of the RNC, Thorn became something of a local hero because of her efforts to fight the virus and was later honored at a White House ceremony [....]
"By the time you develop symptoms, you’ve already exposed your parents,” said one emergency medical physician.— Vox (@voxdotcom) October 10, 2020
There’s a real risk of a truly nationwide Covid-19 outbreak this holiday season. https://t.co/o5TrZM9Dzh
The world has already been nuked by a virus, but in case you still care about manmade bombs:
IAEA: Iran doesn't have enough enriched uranium to make one nuclear bomb.— Suzanne DiMaggio (@suzannedimaggio) October 10, 2020
Pompeo: Iran is the “greatest threat to Americans.”
Kim Jong Un unveils a massive ICBM likely capable of carrying multiple warheads.
US Official: “It’s disappointing.”https://t.co/I3K8Zm8rec
is actually a legit continuing topic of interest as they will still be with us even if he leaves office
Op-ed by Mark Leibovich @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 10
“The people Trump despises most love him the most,” Howard Stern has said. But that may be beginning to change.
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 2:19am
While Iraq and Afghanistan distracted us, I don't think we've seen a brutal widespread war with millions of deaths since say Congo and South Sudan, ending around 2000-2005 (along with the famous Congolese rape gangs).
The deal with Lenin and Che is a Revolutionary's job is to promote revolution, not to recognize a goal has been met and come home, put on a tie and join the maturing status quo. When they talk about "so many people", you feel they've no idea the actual number in proportion to the whole, that they're actually raving and wailing against the factual of the human condition, that people everywhere will always be hurting and suffering and dying, and that there are sane boundaries between what we can do to soften this predicament and what lies outside our power. The Great Depression happened. World War 2 & the Holocaust happened, as did the gray bought of Communism. They are indelible (I hope) markings of perhaps the worst that humanity will do to itself, yet at the same time some of the best. The trials at the moment are severe but trivial to the 30s-60s. Even population growth is mostly contained - we have answers, we have solutions, even if they need completion, hard work & money & shifts in attitude. We're not fighting our parents' battles. We're in a much more hopeful and knowable space. Even if the US fully collapses, there are enough advanced and stable and enlightened cultures that will keep progress going despite backwards anti-democratic motions of the Chinese government, the Russian government. There is no effective $600 billion a year Soviet army sitting on our border. Even the disturbing Chinese stealth Belt & Road initiative is largely in disarray.
And oddly, Chomsky's warnings about American imperialism seem more accurate now than in the 70's, with a shameless self-deluded corps running the government and controlling much if the power of communication and law-making. But it doesn't seem to lead to a controlled Fascism - just an ugly self-hating and painfully uncomfortable society.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 3:22am
I'd just like to point out that every argument I've had here with everyone, I won. Sorry, no video of me winning. You'll just have to take my word for it.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 2:46am