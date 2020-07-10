    A Caucus Race? + Belarus, Kyrgyz, HK...

    By PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 7:55am |

    Belarus: personal stories from a country in turmoil – documentary https://t.co/mdkuj3tE2Q

    — Hanna (@Hanna54544377) October 7, 2020

    Highlighting US (Trump) silence 

    Leading her "Be Best" initiative by example, immigrant Fluffer Lady Of The United States calls out her husband's former "Porn Hooker". pic.twitter.com/4yjrfwpM1i

    — Free Belarus News (Eng.) (@BelarusMiniInfo) October 7, 2020

    Kyrgyzstan turns dark

    https://edition.cnn.com/2020/10/07/asia/kyrgyzstan-protesters-clashes-in...

    Very heavy shelling and thousands fleeing the violence in Nagorno-Karabakh says our correspondent @cntrentF24, but she says local people in Azerbaijan seem very committed to see the war through. #NagornoKarabakh #Azerbaijan #Armenia #F24 pic.twitter.com/u2QpTJhgxp

    — Stuart Norval (@StuartNorval) October 6, 2020

    Matthew Bryza ( @BryzaMatthew ) former ambassador to Azerbaijan analyzes the latest developments on the ongoing Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region
    Find full interview: https://t.co/Lux0b7gL31 pic.twitter.com/x6XcyvgGx0

    — ANews (@anewscomtr) October 7, 2020


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:02am

    Karabakh displaced 

    (Trump buddies Alijev, Erdogan & Assad aligned - what could go wrong?)

    https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/08/half-of-nagorno-karabakh-p...

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 1:05am

    Karabakh explainer, deep dive 

    https://geohistory.today/nagorno-karabakh/

    (see other regional histories such as an excellent one on Russia:

    https://geohistory.today/origins-of-russia-pt1/ )


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 1:44am

    Kyrgyz reposts


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 3:43am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 6:01am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 8:57pm

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:29am

    interesting point along the lines of "not our father's Cold War": Embattled strongman undermines his usefulness to Beijing by alienating West


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:35am

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 10:09am

    lest we forget, we hear from a member of a most famous American celeb family of Armenian heritage:

    From just this video, though, I wonder if the makeup budget for her and her sisters could furnish everything Armenians need?

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 4:48pm

    Try Cher instead - even does earthquake relief, though her Evian bill might outpace Kim's makeup. Fortunately she's cryogenically orserved, so actually looks *younger* than a Kardashian. And as a Grade A cougar, I suspect she put the Men in Armenia.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 7:17pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 3:24am

    14-pt Kyrgyz background thread

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 12:09pm


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 1:58am

    Re: the Covid-free claim actually would be possible if you just let everyone catch it and have a massive death rate because they are on permanent lockdown for decades there. Just sayin. The real herd mentality thing.


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:56am

    Improving everyday life or preparing for the next war?

    (can't the Chinese go the other direction?)

    Still, I've been thru some of these ravines - quite a lot of work.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:20am

     


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:36am


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:56am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 1:01am


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 9:11am

