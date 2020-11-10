Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The new ABC/Post poll finds 9% of registered Republicans are supporting Joe Biden for president.— Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) October 11, 2020
If this number holds Trump is TOAST. #RepublicansForBiden #CountryOverParty https://t.co/aWvIiPyLeE
Cases of reinfection with COVID are being reported
Nevada case reported in the Lancet, along with three others
One of the key questions in predicting the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is how well and how long the immune responses protect the host from reinfection. For some viruses, the first infection can provide lifelong immunity; for seasonal coronaviruses, protective immunity is short-lived.1In The Lancet Infectious Diseases, Richard L Tillett and colleagues describe the first confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection in the USA.
Studio rents in San Francisco plunged 31% in September from a year earlier. https://t.co/lHnz1Vf2lP— Lisa Abramowicz (@lisaabramowicz1) October 13, 2020
Former top Postal Service official testifies Mnuchin and White House were involved in slowing mail. via @CBSNews https://t.co/ZmsYEC50iT— Michiko Kakutani (@michikokakutani) October 12, 2020
Top general did not give his consent to be used in Trump political ad #SmartNews https://t.co/7xw00LpXAJ— joe johns (@joejohnscnn) October 13, 2020
when noam chomsky has to tell you not to be an obscurantist dickwad https://t.co/qblmAgUsTP— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 12, 2020
President Donald Trump has demanded to know the results of the 2020 election on election night, even though some states warn that it will take days to count their votes. But if there is a winner declared on Nov. 3, it will almost certainly be bad news for the president.
While vote counting could be delayed in many states due to a glut of mail ballots, Biden is challenging Trump in several fast-counting, Republican-leaning swing states the president carried four years ago. Election administrators in those states, especially Florida and North Carolina, are confident they should have most of the vote counted on election night.
Cue Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive"?
She was 31: "Despite having no pre-existing conditions, I landed in the ICU on a ventilator before being airlifted to a second hospital for a 99-day catnap powered by modern medicine." https://t.co/DeE3972ZjC— Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) October 12, 2020
By Dana Kozlov @ chicago.cbslocal.com, Oct. 9
CHICAGO (CBS) — It has been one of the most violent months ever in one Northwest Side Chicago neighborhood. Now city departments are coming together to try to get it under control.
Chicago police say they are stepping up patrols in Albany Park. It’s one thing being done to try to reverse an alarming spike in shootings in the 17th Police District. Lawrence Avenue in particular has been a corridor and hotspot for that violence.
One police source told CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov it is the result of at least a half dozen gang wars in the area.
The amount is the highest quarterly fund-raising total for any Senate candidate in U.S. history and part of an extraordinary surge of money pouring into Democrats’ campaigns.
By Maggie Astor, Shane Goldmacher & Trip Gabriel @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 11
Jaime Harrison, the Democrat challenging Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, raised an astonishing $57 million from July through September, the highest quarterly fund-raising total for any Senate candidate in U.S. history and part of a flood of Democratic money remaking the battle for control of the Senate.
The new ABC/Post poll finds 9% of registered Republicans are supporting Joe Biden for president.
If this number holds Trump is TOAST. #RepublicansForBiden #CountryOverParty https://t.co/aWvIiPyLeE
INTRODUCING GEN Z RISING: With weeks left until the election, @politico is exploring how Gen Z, which now makes up 1/10th of the electorate, is interacting with the political parties, technology & the electoral process.— POLITICO Press (@POLITICOPress) October 11, 2020
Check out the series here https://t.co/3v2f4tJHO0
Dr. Fauci says his words in a new Trump ad touting the President's pandemic response are "out of context" and used without his permissionhttps://t.co/Mxsnmjcpau— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 11, 2020
Just as our communities recovered from Hurricane Laura, Hurricane Delta is hitting hard.— Mike Espy (@MikeEspyMS) October 10, 2020
Thousands are without power and experiencing major flooding. Please pray for Mississippi and our Gulf Coast neighbors.https://t.co/q7XI80dtnI
By Eileen AJ Connelly @ NYPost.com, Oct. 10
A West Virginia nurse who spoke at the Republican National Convention in August was arrested for shooting a woman in the gut after an argument, according to reports.
Amy Thorn, 39, gained attention after volunteering to work in New York in April, and later to San Antonio to treat COVID-19 patients. Also known as Amy Ford, the name she used when she spoke on the opening night of the RNC, Thorn became something of a local hero because of her efforts to fight the virus and was later honored at a White House ceremony [....]
"By the time you develop symptoms, you’ve already exposed your parents,” said one emergency medical physician.— Vox (@voxdotcom) October 10, 2020
There’s a real risk of a truly nationwide Covid-19 outbreak this holiday season. https://t.co/o5TrZM9Dzh
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Oct. 6-9 news thread on POLLS is here: [POLLS] BIDEN BOLSTERS LEAD OVER TRUMP IN MICHIGAN AFTER FIRST DEBATE
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 7:49pm
Florida by local Fox station:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 7:55pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 7:56pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 7:59pm
Nate Silver retweeted this 2 hrs. ago:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 8:06pm
doh, literally decades of practice, including learning the hard way the wrong ways you can do it:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 8:34pm
The Upshot on Today’s Polls, Analysis of the day in polls, from now until Election Day by Nate Cohn @ NYTimes.com, 3 hours ago 23 days until Election Day
A 12-point lead, but with questions.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 10:59pm
What Pollsters Have Changed Since 2016 — And What Still Worries Them About 2020
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 9:38am
Nate Silver:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 9:39am