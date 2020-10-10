Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
"By the time you develop symptoms, you’ve already exposed your parents,” said one emergency medical physician.— Vox (@voxdotcom) October 10, 2020
There’s a real risk of a truly nationwide Covid-19 outbreak this holiday season. https://t.co/o5TrZM9Dzh
From the NYT
DENVER — The harrowing set of photos taken by a Denver Post photographer of a fatal shooting after street protests on Saturday did not make the newspaper’s front page the next day.
The photographer, Helen H. Richardson, wasn’t dawdling. After capturing the shooting frame by frame, she spent three hours at police headquarters being questioned as a witness.
“It’s 4 o’clock, and I have a deadline,” she recalled telling the police.
Robert Lighthizer Blew Up 60 Years of Trade Policy. Nobody Knows What Happens Next. https://t.co/6f0Ljd2cdt via @TPM— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 13, 2020
Brit police TOO politically correct, play favorites?
"Harry Miller insists Fair Cop is not trying to shut down debate, but fighting for the right to have one in the first place." https://t.co/eo9RfxwQNw— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) October 13, 2020
Will this be a new trend as state and local budgets go in the red and income from things like property and sales tax fall?
Come Nov. 1, the city’s poverty relief agency is set to resume collecting cash from New Yorkers officials say should have never gotten Medicaid, SNAP and other help.https://t.co/93PJl15aeR— Avrohom Keller (@abekay2) October 13, 2020
Cases of reinfection with COVID are being reported
Nevada case reported in the Lancet, along with three others
One of the key questions in predicting the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is how well and how long the immune responses protect the host from reinfection. For some viruses, the first infection can provide lifelong immunity; for seasonal coronaviruses, protective immunity is short-lived.1In The Lancet Infectious Diseases, Richard L Tillett and colleagues describe the first confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection in the USA.
Studio rents in San Francisco plunged 31% in September from a year earlier. https://t.co/lHnz1Vf2lP— Lisa Abramowicz (@lisaabramowicz1) October 13, 2020
Former top Postal Service official testifies Mnuchin and White House were involved in slowing mail. via @CBSNews https://t.co/ZmsYEC50iT— Michiko Kakutani (@michikokakutani) October 12, 2020
Top general did not give his consent to be used in Trump political ad #SmartNews https://t.co/7xw00LpXAJ— joe johns (@joejohnscnn) October 13, 2020
when noam chomsky has to tell you not to be an obscurantist dickwad https://t.co/qblmAgUsTP— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 12, 2020
President Donald Trump has demanded to know the results of the 2020 election on election night, even though some states warn that it will take days to count their votes. But if there is a winner declared on Nov. 3, it will almost certainly be bad news for the president.
While vote counting could be delayed in many states due to a glut of mail ballots, Biden is challenging Trump in several fast-counting, Republican-leaning swing states the president carried four years ago. Election administrators in those states, especially Florida and North Carolina, are confident they should have most of the vote counted on election night.
Cue Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive"?
She was 31: "Despite having no pre-existing conditions, I landed in the ICU on a ventilator before being airlifted to a second hospital for a 99-day catnap powered by modern medicine." https://t.co/DeE3972ZjC— Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) October 12, 2020
By Dana Kozlov @ chicago.cbslocal.com, Oct. 9
CHICAGO (CBS) — It has been one of the most violent months ever in one Northwest Side Chicago neighborhood. Now city departments are coming together to try to get it under control.
Chicago police say they are stepping up patrols in Albany Park. It’s one thing being done to try to reverse an alarming spike in shootings in the 17th Police District. Lawrence Avenue in particular has been a corridor and hotspot for that violence.
One police source told CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov it is the result of at least a half dozen gang wars in the area.
The amount is the highest quarterly fund-raising total for any Senate candidate in U.S. history and part of an extraordinary surge of money pouring into Democrats’ campaigns.
By Maggie Astor, Shane Goldmacher & Trip Gabriel @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 11
Jaime Harrison, the Democrat challenging Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, raised an astonishing $57 million from July through September, the highest quarterly fund-raising total for any Senate candidate in U.S. history and part of a flood of Democratic money remaking the battle for control of the Senate.
The new ABC/Post poll finds 9% of registered Republicans are supporting Joe Biden for president.
If this number holds Trump is TOAST. #RepublicansForBiden #CountryOverParty https://t.co/aWvIiPyLeE
Wisconsin already surging past hospital capacity


Atlanta death-wish holy rollers gone wild:

Admiring Chinese spunk
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5f842d73c5b6e6d033a51031

oh yeah, so what, what about this, up for a little "space race" next year?

A little "moon shot" eh?

The surge being led by Gov. DeSantis!

hashtag #DeathSantis just gone viral on Twitter; this is the top tweet as it shows for me right now:









