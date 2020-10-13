From the NYT

DENVER — The harrowing set of photos taken by a Denver Post photographer of a fatal shooting after street protests on Saturday did not make the newspaper’s front page the next day.

The photographer, Helen H. Richardson, wasn’t dawdling. After capturing the shooting frame by frame, she spent three hours at police headquarters being questioned as a witness.

“It’s 4 o’clock, and I have a deadline,” she recalled telling the police.

Ms. Richardson described how she came to take the photographs in a phone interview on Monday. She was near Civic Center Park in Denver on Saturday afternoon covering a far-right “Patriot Muster” rally while a far-left counterprotest took place nearby. After people started to disperse, she was at the southern end of the park, near the Denver Art Museum, when an argument broke out.

“I don’t really know what compelled me to walk that way,” Ms. Richardson said.