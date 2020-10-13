Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
From the NYT
DENVER — The harrowing set of photos taken by a Denver Post photographer of a fatal shooting after street protests on Saturday did not make the newspaper’s front page the next day.
The photographer, Helen H. Richardson, wasn’t dawdling. After capturing the shooting frame by frame, she spent three hours at police headquarters being questioned as a witness.
“It’s 4 o’clock, and I have a deadline,” she recalled telling the police.
Ms. Richardson described how she came to take the photographs in a phone interview on Monday. She was near Civic Center Park in Denver on Saturday afternoon covering a far-right “Patriot Muster” rally while a far-left counterprotest took place nearby. After people started to disperse, she was at the southern end of the park, near the Denver Art Museum, when an argument broke out.
“I don’t really know what compelled me to walk that way,” Ms. Richardson said.
The fatal shooting that followed left a man who attended the rally dead. A private security guard, hired by a television news station, was in police custody. And the news photographer found herself in the middle of a first-degree murder investigation
Direct link to the photo frame from the Denver Post
https://www.denverpost.com/2020/10/12/denver-protest-shooting-photos-full-sequence/
Comments
Dolloff is another guy who wold be much better off today if somebody had taken his gun(s) away.
by NCD on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 2:12pm
There are friends who discuss arming themselves because of possible threats.
Considering separating the gun from the ammunition and remembering the gun safe combination,
We figure will all be dead anyway if someone comes crashing into our homes.
Better to settle for the assault charge when maced, if you don't want to walk away from the nonsense.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 3:28pm