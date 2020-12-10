Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
There is also supposed to be a social media blackout, supposed to be "IPOC" posting only (so Liz Warren can still do it?)
one more thing, this has been going around for awhile and i thought i’d share this on here as well ! :) October 12 is Indigenous People’s Day and people are saying that if you ARENT indigenous, do not post on that day because it’s a blackout for us :)— Layla (@layyllawastaken) October 10, 2020
this is to spread awareness of what has been happening in the Native American Culture :) it’s also for the non-ipoc (indigenous people of color) to listen to us & stay quiet. that is what the blackout is for !! it’s also for us to reclaim what we have lost :)— Layla ♡ (@layyllawastaken) October 10, 2020
From the NYT
DENVER — The harrowing set of photos taken by a Denver Post photographer of a fatal shooting after street protests on Saturday did not make the newspaper’s front page the next day.
The photographer, Helen H. Richardson, wasn’t dawdling. After capturing the shooting frame by frame, she spent three hours at police headquarters being questioned as a witness.
“It’s 4 o’clock, and I have a deadline,” she recalled telling the police.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:14am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:16am
Part of a thread
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:31am
Teddy Roosevelt stole Portland? Bastard.
Lincoln - just another pump-and-dump investment manager
Life was a picnic back then
https://www.charlotteobserver.com/living/travel/article9091931.html
A movable feast?
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1998-dec-20-me-55814-story.html
Banks of the Mississippi - Mark Twain!
https://overmanwarrior.blog/2013/06/01/the-lost-cannibals-of-cahokia-why...
Glory years
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Narv%C3%A1ez_expedition
Should have left the Americas with the peaceloving natives
https://listverse.com/2016/12/20/10-horrors-of-aztec-ritual-human-sacrifice/amp/
https://www.historyextra.com/period/ancient-history/how-many-people-did-...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:54am
Just some pile-on for this point: Should have left the Americas with the peaceloving natives
In the Southwest they captured and kept and traded slaves all the time:
Indian Slavery Once Thrived in New Mexico. Latinos Are Finding Family Ties to It.
And it wasn't just in New Mexico area, he is just using New Mexican genetics to start the narrative which, as it develops offers the history and points in the direction of further research.
It's a NYTimes piece from 2018 and I posted excerpts here, use the title in search here to find links to those.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:21am
OregonLive.com reporting on the Portland statues protest:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:33am
Mike Baker for the NYTimes: Protesters in Portland Topple Statues of Lincoln and Roosevelt
The demonstrations highlighted a mass execution overseen by Abraham Lincoln and also targeted Theodore Roosevelt.
Oct. 12, 2020 Updated 7:20 p.m. ET
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 10:15pm
the protesters did major damage to Oregon Historical Society, video:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 11:05pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:17am
see thread on this one:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:25am
Cross link to Peracle's
"Mexico asks Aztecs to apologize for ripping people's hearts out and tossing virgins into volcanos"
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:47am
Should throw in a couple examples as an acknowledgement that there is a large anti-ragist faction, so as not to stereotype:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:00am
House Made of Dawn - great book. At least left me haunted.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/House_Made_of_Dawn
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:04am
I find a lot of Native American culture to be hauntingly beautiful, and that's not an uncommon sentiment, appreciation of it actually crosses a lot of political lines. So the mystery is: why are so many "Indigenous Peoples Day" memes so cheesy?
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 5:27pm
Cuz Momaday wrote 50-60 years ago when people were more serious?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 7:16pm
(Mho, so far from what I've read by her, Prof. Thompson is a real pill, an Inspector Javert type who thinks anyone who wants to own art or antiques has criminal intent and needs to be thoroughly investigated to the ends of the earth. Better yet, if they're not Marxist, just prosecute them and lock em up , lock their culturally appropriating asses up. But that's another thing. A lot of archeologist types think like that, they think only they should get to touch the antiques, yo see....)
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:54am
The point of posting the above: in case you haven't paid attention, like it or not, this is the type of thing the children have been learnin in college for at least the past couple decades. And this is also the kind of thing that gets you tenure, you have to have the right message to your research.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:32am
We're lucky no one as organized as Pol Pot is on the scene (yet).
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 8:59am
Must admit that the word zealotry does come to mind in some of my Twitter travels among academics.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 5:53pm
just started trending on Twitter under "Politics":
#IndigenousPeoplesDay
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:59am
Competing Italian-American politicians and their chosen magic statue symbols on Oct. 12:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:40pm
Splainer, including why Columbus Day started out basically as "Italian American Immigrant Day":
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:44pm
Cuomo's message in the video is very savvy. In pointing to "look we have this other Italian-Catholic-Immigrant American we can honor," it's also basically pointing out how rage protesting is often stupidly divisive and counterproductive, how it's better to look outside the box to go high when others go low and try to unite or at least not irritate another "tribe."
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 3:58pm
Alright, who was this Mother Cabrini, and what were her tawdry little secrets? Ever since wasshisname, right, Christopher Hitchens, trashed Mother Teresa with "where's all the donations?" (and frankly since I read All the King's Men), I realize there's something on everyone.
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2003/10/the-fanatic-fraudulent-mothe...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:16pm
should that be the case, for one thing fugged what I said about Cuomo going high, I think he might punch em in the eye don't you dare say that about my mudder
But yeah, there are no real human heeeroes, it's all a crock.Use the figure of an actual human being as a symbol, it's a given that someone's going to want to contradict that symbol with truth of their human foibles.
Edit to add: you can move away from the iconoclasm/statue thing here and move on to other kinds of symbol making: I.E. saints defrocked of sainthood for one reason or another at different points in time...
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:27pm
The Jesuit tribe's version of Mother Cabrini's story:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 5:35pm
Alright, who has the oppo file on that Jesus fella? Hear there's stuff in there that'll make a nun blanche - surely no Boy Scout. Fight fire with fire.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 1:47am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 5:23pm
Protesters pull down controversial obelisk in Santa Fe Plaza
by: KRQE Staff, Brady Wakayama @ KRQE.com, Updated: Oct 12, 2020 / 05:44 PM MDT
HAS SEVERAL VIDEO REPORTS, MANY PHOTOS & PREVIOUS REPORTS ON PLAZA "OCCUPATION"
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 10:34pm
Italians notice:
meanwhile in Pittsburgh:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 10:45pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 10:46pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 11:13pm
what the heck, he's a white male, throw him in with the zeitgeist:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 11:15pm
And then they came for Howard Cosell, and there was no one left to speak up for him - and oddly he was quiet, perhaps for the first time in memory. - Fallen Heroes
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 1:50am
really lol now, ah gawd what a world we're in
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 1:58am
lol. NCD, is that you?
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 11:18pm
I think I saw a modified swastika in its antlers. And those hooves - total jackboot sound. Brown fur/Brownshirt? We get it, buddy - you didn't have to be so obvious. Not like we're stupid.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 1:53am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 11:21pm
Psst - I hear Eve was only 11 when Adam did the dirty - pass it on...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 1:55am
All the female ancestors of those NA activists were about the same age, just the men were older.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 2:39am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 12:44pm
I would miss the statue of Columbus in Barcelona overlooking the harbor. What could replace? Franco? Picasso? Nothing.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 2:10pm
Picasso obviously. Who better to replace Columbus than a likely pedophile. Arta would probably know more about those allegations than I. I only have an amateur's knowledge of art and artists.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 3:24pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 12:46pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 12:51pm