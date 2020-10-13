    Trump/DoJ/GOP corruption XI

    By PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 5:21am |

    Added GOP to the lede - they griftedd long & hard

    Comments


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 5:23am

    Trump's Secret Service boondoggle


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 6:11am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 10:37am

    Wow2, DoJ sues Melania's asst?!

    The whole govt is Trump's personal plaything

    https://digbysblog.net/2020/10/your-tax-dollars-at-work-3/


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 1:08am

