    There is also supposed to be a social media blackout, supposed to be "IPOC" posting only (so Liz Warren can still do it?)

     

    one more thing, this has been going around for awhile and i thought i’d share this on here as well ! :) October 12 is Indigenous People’s Day and people are saying that if you ARENT indigenous, do not post on that day because it’s a blackout for us :)

    — Layla (@layyllawastaken) October 10, 2020

     

    this is to spread awareness of what has been happening in the Native American Culture :) it’s also for the non-ipoc (indigenous people of color) to listen to us & stay quiet. that is what the blackout is for !! it’s also for us to reclaim what we have lost :)

    — Layla ♡ (@layyllawastaken) October 10, 2020

    Part of a thread


    Teddy Roosevelt stole Portland? Bastard.

    Lincoln - just another pump-and-dump investment manager

    Life was a picnic back then

    https://www.charlotteobserver.com/living/travel/article9091931.html

    A movable feast?

    https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1998-dec-20-me-55814-story.html

    Banks of the Mississippi - Mark Twain!

    https://overmanwarrior.blog/2013/06/01/the-lost-cannibals-of-cahokia-why...

     

    Glory years 

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Narv%C3%A1ez_expedition

    Should have left the Americas with the peaceloving natives

    https://listverse.com/2016/12/20/10-horrors-of-aztec-ritual-human-sacrifice/amp/

    https://www.historyextra.com/period/ancient-history/how-many-people-did-...


    Just some pile-on for this point: Should have left the Americas with the peaceloving natives

    In the Southwest they captured and kept and traded slaves all the time:

    Indian Slavery Once Thrived in New Mexico. Latinos Are Finding Family Ties to It.

    And it wasn't just in New Mexico area, he is just using New Mexican genetics to start the narrative which, as it develops offers the history and points in the direction of further research.

    It's a NYTimes piece from 2018 and I posted excerpts here, use the title in search here to find links to those.


    OregonLive.com reporting on the Portland statues protest:


    Mike Baker for the NYTimes: Protesters in Portland Topple Statues of Lincoln and Roosevelt

    The demonstrations highlighted a mass execution overseen by Abraham Lincoln and also targeted Theodore Roosevelt.

    Oct. 12, 2020 Updated 7:20 p.m. ET

    SEATTLE — Protesters in Portland, Ore., swept through the city on Sunday night, toppling statues of Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt and damaging the entrance to the Oregon Historical Society in a demonstration against colonization and the treatment of Native Americans.

    Protests around the country this year have mainly targeted statues featuring slave owners and symbols of the Confederacy, but the demonstrators in Portland focused on the 1920s statues of the former presidents as part of a protest billed as an “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage.”

    President Trump seized on the toppling of the statues on Monday morning, citing the destruction as a reason to vote for him next month. “The Radical Left fools in Portland don’t want any help from real Law Enforcement which we will provide instantaneously,” he wrote on Twitter. “Vote!”

    Lincoln has long been celebrated as the president who brought an end to slavery in the United States, but the protesters sprayed the base of his statute in Portland with “Dakota 38” — a reference to the largest mass execution in U.S. history, in which 38 Dakota Indians were sent to the gallows in 1862, accused of killing settlers in raids.

    Lincoln had signed the execution order. He had also expressed worry about the rapid speed and lack of evidence presented at military tribunals that led to the death sentences; he commuted the sentences of 265 others who had been tried.

    Workers roped off the statue of Theodore Roosevelt in Portland, Ore., on Monday, after it was overturned during a protest the previous night.

    credit Mason Trica for NYTimes

    credit Mason Trica for NYTimes

    Roosevelt has been scrutinized over his opinions about racial hierarchy and his role in the Spanish-American War. He endorsed eugenics proposals. He was quoted as saying it would be better if almost all Native Americans were dead.

    Mayor Ted Wheeler was among those who criticized Sunday’s destruction. He was joined at a news conference by Tawna D. Sanchez, a Native American state legislator who lives in Portland. She said that those who want to change the city’s statues could do that through city processes.

    “We don’t have to do it by tearing things down, because it’s not helping,” she said.

    Statues have remained an area of focus around the country. In Santa Fe, N.M., on Monday, protesters toppled an obelisk that was inscribed to honor people who died battling “savage” Indians. [....]


    #ArtNews: Last night in #Portland after breaking the windows of the Oregon Historical Society/@OrHist building, a #Bicentennial #Quilt made by 15 #AfricanAmerican women in 1976 was stolen & damaged by #BLM/#Antifa rioters—the same people who say #BlackLivesMatter! https://t.co/6rs2c7lbte

    — Mark Vallen (@mark_vallen) October 12, 2020

    1] #ArtNews: Sunday evening #BlackLivesMatter & #Antifa vandalized #Portland's historic trompe l’oeil #murals painted in 1989 on face of Oregon Historical Society/@OrHist building. #Mural shows #LewisAndClarkExpedition—to leftists a symbol of colonialism. https://t.co/xSqKlCGFsT pic.twitter.com/wMlSOGoQtE

    — Mark Vallen (@mark_vallen) October 12, 2020

    2] The #LewisAndClarkExpedition mural damaged by #Portland leftists was painted by #artist Richard Haas [https://t.co/nPf57N12NX]. This video shows the #mural painted under the direction of Hass. View the entire Oregon Historical Society/@OrHist film here: https://t.co/XE4kXqRozO pic.twitter.com/EYOj4QHvYW

    — Mark Vallen (@mark_vallen) October 12, 2020

    the protesters did major damage to Oregon Historical Society, video:

    CORRECTION: Source for this video—@NDpendentPDX, apologizes for misidentifying the Oregon Historical Society/@OrHist building as the Portland Art Museum.

    — Mark Vallen (@mark_vallen) October 12, 2020

    see thread on this one:


    Cross link to Peracle's 

    "Mexico asks Aztecs to apologize for ripping people's hearts out and tossing virgins into volcanos"


    Should throw in a couple examples as an acknowledgement that there is a large anti-ragist faction, so as not to stereotype:

     

    #RainierValleyMidwives wishes you a Happy Indigenous Peoples' Day!

    REMINDER: Our #virtuallactationlounge is canceled for today. Please join us again NEXT Monday from 1pm-3pm! pic.twitter.com/taigk55k2J

    — Rainier Valley Midwives (@MyRVCC_RVM) October 12, 2020

     

    How You Can Acknowledge Indigenous Peoples' Day This Year https://t.co/nC6KmLBTSj

    — O The Oprah Magazine (@oprahmagazine) October 12, 2020

     

    Five Ideas for Celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2020https://t.co/EZRRUJr7q4

    — NMOST Network (@NMOSTNetwork) October 12, 2020

    House Made of Dawn - great book. At least left me haunted.

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/House_Made_of_Dawn


    I find a lot of Native American culture to be hauntingly beautiful, and that's not an uncommon sentiment, appreciation of it actually crosses a lot of political lines. So the mystery is: why are so many "Indigenous Peoples Day" memes so cheesy?


    Cuz Momaday wrote 50-60 years ago when people were more serious?


    I'll be introducing and moderating a panel on "Monumental Injustice in the Americas" for #IndigenousPeoplesDay @UMich - register at https://t.co/1XnvfhKVZ7 pic.twitter.com/dNVQ5Rvm1U

    — Erin L. Thompson (@artcrimeprof) October 8, 2020

    The speaker lineup is amazing. We'll hear from Andrea Queeley of @FIU, who examines contestations over monuments to Spanish and European conquistadors, e.g. Columbus and Ponce de Leon, in the Caribbean and U.S. https://t.co/GPnjmEbst3

    — Erin L. Thompson (@artcrimeprof) October 8, 2020

    (Mho, so far from what I've read by her, Prof. Thompson is a real pill, an Inspector Javert type who thinks anyone who wants to own art or antiques has criminal intent and needs to be thoroughly investigated to the ends of the earth. Better yet, if they're not Marxist, just prosecute them and lock em up , lock their culturally appropriating asses up. But that's another thing. A lot of archeologist types think like that, they think only they should get to touch the antiques, yo see....)


    The point of posting the above: in case you haven't paid attention, like it or not, this is the type of thing the children have been learnin in college for at least the past couple decades.  And this is also the kind of thing that gets you tenure, you have to have the right message to your research.


    We're lucky no one as organized as Pol Pot is on the scene (yet).


    Must admit that the word zealotry does come to mind in some of my Twitter travels among academics.


    just started trending on Twitter under "Politics":

    #​IndigenousPeoplesDay


    Competing Italian-American politicians and their chosen magic statue symbols on Oct. 12:


    Splainer, including why Columbus Day started out basically as "Italian American Immigrant Day":


    Cuomo's message in the video is very savvy. In pointing to "look we have this other Italian-Catholic-Immigrant American we can honor," it's also basically pointing out how rage protesting is often stupidly divisive and counterproductive, how it's better to look outside the box to go high when others go low and try to unite or at least not irritate another "tribe."


    Alright, who was this Mother Cabrini, and what were her tawdry little secrets? Ever since wasshisname, right, Christopher Hitchens, trashed Mother Teresa with "where's all the donations?" (and frankly since I read All the King's Men), I realize there's something on everyone.

    https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2003/10/the-fanatic-fraudulent-mothe...


    should that be the case, for one thing fugged what I said about Cuomo going high, I think he might punch em in the eye don't you dare say that about my mudder cheeky

    But yeah, there are no real human heeeroes, it's all a crock.Use the figure of an actual human being as a symbol, it's a given that someone's going to want to contradict that symbol with truth of their human foibles.

    Edit to add:  you can move away from the iconoclasm/statue thing here and move on to other kinds of symbol making: I.E. saints defrocked of sainthood for one reason or another at different points in time...


    The Jesuit tribe's version of Mother Cabrini's story:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 5:35pm

    Alright, who has the oppo file on that Jesus fella? Hear there's stuff in there that'll make a nun blanche - surely no Boy Scout. Fight fire with fire.


    Protesters pull down controversial obelisk in Santa Fe Plaza

    by:  @ KRQE.com, Updated: Oct 12, 2020 / 05:44 PM MDT

    HAS SEVERAL VIDEO REPORTS, MANY PHOTOS & PREVIOUS REPORTS ON PLAZA "OCCUPATION"

    SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe crews are at the Plaza cleaning up what’s left of the obelisk protestors tore down. A protest at the Santa Fe Plaza got tense on Monday afternoon with protestors toppling the obelisk. It comes after three days of protests, where some chained themselves to the controversial monument; The obelisk has stood there since the 1800s.

    “Whether we like it or not history it’s history and any nation that forgets its past has no future,” said Curtis Valdez of Santa Fe.

    City workers were constructing a barrier around it Monday to protect it but protestors managed to wrap ropes around it and rip it down. Video from the Santa Fe New Mexican shows no police on-site as protestors took over. Witnesses told the New Mexican that police were there earlier in the day to forcibly remove demonstrators who were laying on the monument but they left. This comes after a three-day occupation at the Plaza, protestors angry that this obelisk still stands.

    It was erected in 1866 to honor Civil War-era soldiers who died in battle. It’s been criticized for being oppressive to Native Americans. Earlier this year, Mayor Alan Webber ordered the obelisk removed, it was too heavy, so only the plaque was removed. The mayor promised further discussion on its future. Monday on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, these protestors supporting Native Americans took drastic measures. Some people applaud the move, others are angry.

    “I am for the Native Americans and for their rights. And I’ve represented the Navajos in many ways too,” said protestor Lisa Law.

    “I think it’s terrible, I think it’s terrible, I mean you’re destroying beauty,” said Elmer Vamhrm, who is opposed to the protesting.

    KRQE News 13 reached out to police to see if any arrests have been made but have not heard back. There has also been a very active group in Santa Fe fighting to keep monuments such as this. They argue many are part of our history and its a disservice to the Spanish people to remove such monuments. There have been several counter-protests at sites like the Onate and De Vargas statues [....]

     


    Italians notice:

    Trump elogia Cristoforo Colombo: “Un grande italiano. Proteggiamo le sue statue dagli antifascisti” https://t.co/Yq5gX1GNdI

    — infoitesteri (@infoitesteri) October 13, 2020

    meanwhile in Pittsburgh:

     


    what the heck, he's a white male, throw him in with the zeitgeist:


    And then they came for Howard Cosell, and there was no one left to speak up for him - and oddly he was quiet, perhaps for the first time in memory. - Fallen Heroes


    really lol now, ah gawd what a world we're in


    lol. NCD, is that you?


    I think I saw a modified swastika in its antlers. And those hooves - total jackboot sound. Brown fur/Brownshirt? We get it, buddy - you didn't have to be so obvious. Not like we're stupid.


    Psst - I hear Eve was only 11 when Adam did the dirty - pass it on...


    All the female ancestors of those NA activists were about the same age, just the men were older.


    I would miss the statue of Columbus in Barcelona overlooking the harbor. What could replace? Franco? Picasso? Nothing.


    Picasso obviously. Who better to replace Columbus than a likely pedophile. Arta would probably know more about those allegations than I. I only have an amateur's knowledge of art and artists.


    Picasso qualifies these days for cancellation for being mentally abusive to women , a #MeToo problem, he liked them young but of age. (I think what people don't get is it probably wasn't a feminist issue, as he was abusive to everyone, the more you were around him, the more abuse!)


    But he was never called an asshole (at least not in New York)

    [skip fwd for Pablo's home drawing master class]

    https://youtu.be/Kc2iLAubras


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 7:18pm

    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 7:48pm

    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 7:51pm

    by ocean-kat on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 8:01pm

    Meanwhile on the brighter side:

     

    Today, Chief Hoskin joined Northeastern State University, City of Tahlequah and other tribal leaders to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day with an unveiling of the masked Sequoyah statue at Centennial Square on the NSU campus among other activities. Osda! pic.twitter.com/fYMXt0g6pZ

    — CherokeeNation (@CherokeeNation) October 12, 2020

     

    I spent a couple or few hours of Indigenous Day exploring The Cherokee Nation's website and twitter feed. Interesting and informative. Check it out.


    From CVille - seems she's playing nice

    https://native-land.ca/


