Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Ballot box gaming is as old as the Civil War era, 14/15 Amendment, right to vote for all citizens, including freed slaves.
Well armed Confederate veterans and politicians in the former slave states placed the ballot boxes in a store or property owned by fellow white supremacists. If a freedman in 1870 tried to drop a ballot at a white controlled box, often the only one in the district, they were threatened with arson of their homes, or murder, by whites stationed to prevent them from voting. see "The Day Freedom Died"
Ballot box gaming continues now in different, less violent, form by Republican judges.
Ohio, yesterday, link1, link2:
Judges Griffin and Thapar sided with LaRose who said that additional ballot drop boxes could create unnecessary security risks. The court struck down claims that limiting drop off boxes was unconstitutional on the basis of impeding voting rights saying the move caused “at most an inconvenience to a subset of voters.”
The ruling means that the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections will not be able to go forward with its plans to install ballot drop off boxes at staffed locations in six county libraries,
The federal appeals court is now the highest court to have gotten a piece of the case, and gave LaRose — and his Republican allies in the case, including President Donald Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee — a victory.
Comments
Republicans do not like large numbers of people voting.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 4:46pm
GOP/FL court block voters
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 1:13am
150 years since the Enforcement Acts. The power at any price Party still gaming hate, decency, the law, the truth and democracy to hold onto unaccountable power.
by NCD on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 8:51am
Ballot gaming, 1870's style. The dead can't vote. A still standing monument in Louisiana.
.
A trial and conviction of the killers in New Orleans for a federal offense under the 15th Amendment of preventing the victims from ever voting again was thrown out by the US Supreme Court, on the grounds that the US Attorney for Louisiana, James Beckwith, did not prove the white supremacists killed the blacks because of their race.
by NCD on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 6:27pm