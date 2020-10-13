Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Added GOP to the lede - they griftedd long & hard
GOP is not even trying to hide their corruption anymore. They admitted to placing fake ballot box drops.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 13, 2020
Make sure you are dropping your ballot off in an official ballot box. I beg you.
PLEASE READ: California orders GOP to remove unofficial ballot boxes https://t.co/oXZPHeFXL6
Lie to voters, cheat the system, smear opponents and suppress the vote. It's the GOP's blueprint. They are anti-democracy.https://t.co/QccoXzbwih— Nathan Max (@natemax) October 13, 2020
People in GA waited in line 11 hrs today to vote. The GOP don’t want ppl to vote. The majority of US isn't in line with their views. But the jokes on them. There was a 41% increase in turnout compared to the first day of early voting in GA in 2016 #VoteThemAllOut #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/ECFFZ3YVrl— Helen Armstrong (@HelenArmstrong5) October 13, 2020
Overdose deaths in Franklin County up by alarming 73% for first half of 2020, @FranklinCoroner says https://t.co/dX3eCVrfrs pic.twitter.com/CXCv0N3ZZ7— WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) October 15, 2020
January will be brutal if Congress and the WH don’t act soon. On Dec 31, ~13.4m people will be left with no income after unemployment insurance ends. Also on Dec 31: the CDC eviction moratorium expires. https://t.co/UCgj2tOqRH— Diane Yentel (@dianeyentel) October 15, 2020
On The Trail: How Trump lost the law and order debate https://t.co/QPZO8PyAjK— J. W. (@wolfjon4) October 14, 2020
Solar power is now the "cheapest electricity in history."— Alex Steffen (@AlexSteffen) October 13, 2020
Let that sink in.https://t.co/biCyryembh pic.twitter.com/Oilg688GpE
Profile by Nick Paumgarten published Oct. 12 online for their Oct. 19 issue
“‘He was born for social distancing,’ a former aide told me.” https://t.co/gT2kCgDXQv— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 13, 2020
From the NYT
DENVER — The harrowing set of photos taken by a Denver Post photographer of a fatal shooting after street protests on Saturday did not make the newspaper’s front page the next day.
The photographer, Helen H. Richardson, wasn’t dawdling. After capturing the shooting frame by frame, she spent three hours at police headquarters being questioned as a witness.
“It’s 4 o’clock, and I have a deadline,” she recalled telling the police.
Robert Lighthizer Blew Up 60 Years of Trade Policy. Nobody Knows What Happens Next. https://t.co/6f0Ljd2cdt via @TPM— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 13, 2020
Brit police TOO politically correct, play favorites?
"Harry Miller insists Fair Cop is not trying to shut down debate, but fighting for the right to have one in the first place." https://t.co/eo9RfxwQNw— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) October 13, 2020
Will this be a new trend as state and local budgets go in the red and income from things like property and sales tax fall?
Come Nov. 1, the city’s poverty relief agency is set to resume collecting cash from New Yorkers officials say should have never gotten Medicaid, SNAP and other help.https://t.co/93PJl15aeR— Avrohom Keller (@abekay2) October 13, 2020
Cases of reinfection with COVID are being reported
Nevada case reported in the Lancet, along with three others
One of the key questions in predicting the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is how well and how long the immune responses protect the host from reinfection. For some viruses, the first infection can provide lifelong immunity; for seasonal coronaviruses, protective immunity is short-lived.1In The Lancet Infectious Diseases, Richard L Tillett and colleagues describe the first confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection in the USA.
Studio rents in San Francisco plunged 31% in September from a year earlier. https://t.co/lHnz1Vf2lP— Lisa Abramowicz (@lisaabramowicz1) October 13, 2020
Former top Postal Service official testifies Mnuchin and White House were involved in slowing mail. via @CBSNews https://t.co/ZmsYEC50iT— Michiko Kakutani (@michikokakutani) October 12, 2020
Top general did not give his consent to be used in Trump political ad #SmartNews https://t.co/7xw00LpXAJ— joe johns (@joejohnscnn) October 13, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 5:23am
Trump's Secret Service boondoggle
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 6:11am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 10:37am
Wow2, DoJ sues Melania's asst?!
The whole govt is Trump's personal plaything
https://digbysblog.net/2020/10/your-tax-dollars-at-work-3/
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 1:08am
$250m dark money in courts
Sen. Whitehouse explains:
https://www.exposedbycmd.org/2020/10/13/senator-whitehouse-calls-out-dar...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 6:15pm
Rudy as Russian disinfo ally
(who gave him a private hard drive, if they did?
Another convenient active duty FBI agent?
Have seen this Netflix series - not terribly believable,
but has its audience)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 11:04pm
Trump's 2016 Egypt Bank xfer (thread)
Last minute cash for a broke campaign.
When will we ever see Trump's it his campaign's taxes?
That bought-and-paid for Supreme Court hasn't helped.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 11:16pm