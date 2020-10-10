Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Ballot box gaming is as old as the Civil War era, 14/15 Amendment, right to vote for all citizens, including freed slaves.
Well armed Confederate veterans and politicians in the former slave states placed the ballot boxes in a store or property owned by fellow white supremacists. If a freedman in 1870 tried to drop a ballot at a white controlled box, often the only one in the district, they were threatened with arson of their homes, or murder, by whites stationed to prevent them from voting. see "The Day Freedom Died"
Ballot box gaming continues now in different, less violent, form by Republican judges.
Ohio, yesterday, link1, link2:
Judges Griffin and Thapar sided with LaRose who said that additional ballot drop boxes could create unnecessary security risks. The court struck down claims that limiting drop off boxes was unconstitutional on the basis of impeding voting rights saying the move caused “at most an inconvenience to a subset of voters.”
The ruling means that the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections will not be able to go forward with its plans to install ballot drop off boxes at staffed locations in six county libraries,
The federal appeals court is now the highest court to have gotten a piece of the case, and gave LaRose — and his Republican allies in the case, including President Donald Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee — a victory.
Republicans do not like large numbers of people voting.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 4:46pm
GOP/FL court block voters
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 1:13am
150 years since the Enforcement Acts. The power at any price Party still gaming hate, decency, the law, the truth and democracy to hold onto unaccountable power.
by NCD on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 8:51am
except for that "The power at any price Party" somewhere switched from Democrat to Republican somewhere along the line...
Enforcement act would have been passed by Republicans.
And even then it all depends upon what you mean by "power" as people against Reconstruction laws were basically fighting against Federal power and the preferences of wealthy powerful urban business people in the north.
I guess I'm just not buying what you are trying to say, that it's a continuous unbroken political party line for 150 years, convince me. I see pandering to different demographics switching around. A lot! So much that someone like George Wallace became an Independent, felt he had nowhere to go.
Edit to add: Currently it would actually be very beneficial to get a better narrative going on this whole thing, as it's very common for anti-Trump Republicans to scream "but we're the party of Lincoln!", hence names like "The Lincoln Project" and yelling about getting their party back from the hooligans who hijacked it. That's the main meme you need to fight, they are not going to buy that they are one solid line from 1870, to them that was the Democrats who were ignorant southern agrarians and they, the Republicans, were the free trading globalist Yankees fighting them. Yadda yadda
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 8:37pm
Lincoln was a Republican. Republicans passed the 13, 14, 15 Amendments. Then the Enforcement Acts, which were sent to oblivion by the Supreme Court, which still in fact had Dred Scott judge(s).
The crash of 1873 hurt President Grant and Republicans, northerners tired of stationing troops in the Deep South. Blacks actually outnumbered whites in some states, SC, but were soon disenfranchised by white authorities, and terror when federal protection by the US Army ceased.
"Power" meant whites denying blacks the vote and political power. By the 1880s reconstruction was dead. White power and Democrats were so !inked for so long liberal FDR dared not threaten it. Katznelson, on FDR's solid support in the Deep South, from "Fear Itself":
"Remarkable in his reelection of 1936 was the degree of support he (FDR) secured across the Deep South. Roosevelt's reelection was endorsed by 87% of voters in Alabama, Georgia and Texas, 89% in Louisiana, and an astonishing 97% in Mississippi and 99% in South Carolina, where some counties reported not one Republican vote."
Johnson's Civil Rights Act flipped the Deep South racists to the Republicans, as Republicans welcomed them with racist dog whistles, Willie Horton etc. Now GOP racism is a fog horn with Trump and the white haters love it.
So now the Republicans game ballots and ballot boxes not (yet) with guns, but with scarcity, fraud accusations, and the courts. Racism is the thread that binds.
by NCD on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 10:52pm
Ballot gaming, 1870's style. The dead can't vote. A still standing monument in Louisiana.
A trial and conviction of the killers in New Orleans for a federal offense under the 15th Amendment of preventing the victims from ever voting again was thrown out by the US Supreme Court, on the grounds that the US Attorney for Louisiana, James Beckwith, did not prove the white supremacists killed the blacks because of their race.
by NCD on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 6:27pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 11:11pm
^ I don't know what good it will do, but I for one like Zach's short and sweet spin on it.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 11:14pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 1:10am