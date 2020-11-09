Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Biden, boarding his plane in Wilmington, came over to tell us:. “I’m not gonna make any news today. I’m not gonna talk about anything other than 9/11. We took all our advertising down, it’s a solemn day, and that’s how we’re going to keep it.“— Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) September 11, 2020
BREAKING—New records reveal that, while Trump & his advisors were publicly giving rosy outlooks on the pandemic, they were privately giving dire warnings to wealthy investors behind closed doors, triggering sell offs.
So disgusting—They knew. #COVID19 https://t.co/SN5BHEpEus
Overdose deaths in Franklin County up by alarming 73% for first half of 2020, @FranklinCoroner says https://t.co/dX3eCVrfrs pic.twitter.com/CXCv0N3ZZ7— WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) October 15, 2020
January will be brutal if Congress and the WH don’t act soon. On Dec 31, ~13.4m people will be left with no income after unemployment insurance ends. Also on Dec 31: the CDC eviction moratorium expires. https://t.co/UCgj2tOqRH— Diane Yentel (@dianeyentel) October 15, 2020
On The Trail: How Trump lost the law and order debate https://t.co/QPZO8PyAjK— J. W. (@wolfjon4) October 14, 2020
Solar power is now the "cheapest electricity in history."— Alex Steffen (@AlexSteffen) October 13, 2020
Let that sink in.https://t.co/biCyryembh pic.twitter.com/Oilg688GpE
Profile by Nick Paumgarten published Oct. 12 online for their Oct. 19 issue
“‘He was born for social distancing,’ a former aide told me.” https://t.co/gT2kCgDXQv— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 13, 2020
From the NYT
DENVER — The harrowing set of photos taken by a Denver Post photographer of a fatal shooting after street protests on Saturday did not make the newspaper’s front page the next day.
The photographer, Helen H. Richardson, wasn’t dawdling. After capturing the shooting frame by frame, she spent three hours at police headquarters being questioned as a witness.
“It’s 4 o’clock, and I have a deadline,” she recalled telling the police.
Robert Lighthizer Blew Up 60 Years of Trade Policy. Nobody Knows What Happens Next. https://t.co/6f0Ljd2cdt via @TPM— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 13, 2020
Brit police TOO politically correct, play favorites?
"Harry Miller insists Fair Cop is not trying to shut down debate, but fighting for the right to have one in the first place." https://t.co/eo9RfxwQNw— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) October 13, 2020
Will this be a new trend as state and local budgets go in the red and income from things like property and sales tax fall?
Come Nov. 1, the city’s poverty relief agency is set to resume collecting cash from New Yorkers officials say should have never gotten Medicaid, SNAP and other help.https://t.co/93PJl15aeR— Avrohom Keller (@abekay2) October 13, 2020
Cases of reinfection with COVID are being reported
Nevada case reported in the Lancet, along with three others
One of the key questions in predicting the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is how well and how long the immune responses protect the host from reinfection. For some viruses, the first infection can provide lifelong immunity; for seasonal coronaviruses, protective immunity is short-lived.1In The Lancet Infectious Diseases, Richard L Tillett and colleagues describe the first confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection in the USA.
Studio rents in San Francisco plunged 31% in September from a year earlier. https://t.co/lHnz1Vf2lP— Lisa Abramowicz (@lisaabramowicz1) October 13, 2020
Former top Postal Service official testifies Mnuchin and White House were involved in slowing mail. via @CBSNews https://t.co/ZmsYEC50iT— Michiko Kakutani (@michikokakutani) October 12, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 8:53am
all liberals need to watch this one as a reminder to stop feeding the trolls:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 12:25am
Eduardo tells us that Trump supporters to get back at the "Other"
It does not matter what the "Other" does
Obama was a Kenyan Muslim, etc.
Since Trump supporters hate the "Other", there is no reason for the "Others" under attack to be silent.
There is zero obligation to be a punching bag.
Symone Sanders has a great new book "No, You Shut Up!" that discusses how to become involved politically.
The book title comes from a Sanders appearance on a CNN segment on Chris Cuomo's show
Ken Cuccinelli was the other guest. The two obviously disagreed.
At one point, Cuccinelli tried to talk over Sanders and told her to shut up.
Sanders was offended and refused to back down
Cuomo took Sanders' side
Trump supporters want to see Liberal heads explode
Remaining silent about the wrongheadedness of the Trump supporters does not make them go away.
It is not feeding the troll, it is correcting the record.
Jonathan Capehart gave a masters class in dealing with trolls when he had Guiliani as a guest
Guiliani tried to talk over Capehart.
Capehart did not let Guiliani avoid the question
At the end Capehart brought out Lev Parnas to highlight Guiliani's lies
The absolute worse thing you can do is let Trump supporters control the conversation
You counter with facts, not silence.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 3:05pm
Excellent talking points just minutes ago!
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 1:42pm
Trump counterpoint:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 3:05pm
Some conservative voter testimonials (a selection, there are more in reply)
interesting side discussion:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 12:51am
one possible explanation:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 12:54am
Oh God, Biden's a recipe in folksy blandness. He's the leading contender because he's boring as dirt but familiar and gosh darn it people like him. And this year wasn't the year for contentious contenders. Is Hillary more of a "hawk" on foreign policy? Doubtful - Joe just isn't forced to articulate any positions or policies, and his well-known gaffes are forgiven. How come Hillary and Susan Rice are still carrying the water/damage for the Obama years "problems" (as if a terrorist attack on a small consulate off in nowhere is a huge catastrophe 10 years later) while John Kerry and Joe Biden are the untouched white dudes? Bland is in. And yeah, I'm voting for bland, but let's not create a cult out of it - we're voting personality and bland track record as a return to normalcy. Anything exciting would only promote fighting - among Democrats, and prospect Republicans/independents sick of the Trump shit storm. Joe caddied Barack's golf bag for 8 years - he's part of the club, a team player. A bit embarrassing at times, but compared to the daily cray cray we got now, nothing we can't face palm and move on. It's the soft bigotry of low expectations, better than the hard bigotry of fantastically ridiculous expectations.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 2:22am
Joe Biden speaks loudly on Brexit/Northern Ireland, has no stick yet but does have bipartisan House letter:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 2:33am
As one of your posts noted, why does Lincoln Project/disaffected Republicans have to do the Democrats' messaging for us? Why are we boring as dirt or at least ineffective in the arts if persuasion? (at least since that blip in 2008, which I think was more persona than message)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 2:43am
Thought about your question and his. They are professionals that were always cynical about what they do, this in itself makes them able to be funny, to have a great sense of humor, which in turn helps them do "common sense".
While right wing Republican nut cases are famously intolerant and self-righteous with no sense of humor, so are self-righteous liberals, especially poltically correct ones. Most classic liberal Dem political operatives do the snowflake thing and are very earnest inspirational, no sense of humor, passionate saviors of the common man.
Classic Reaganite type Republicans are cynical about this, nothing cracks them up so much as the joke about someone from the government coming to your business and saying they are there to help. They also are very practiced at personal attack about hypocrisy in personal lives.
DLC tried to address the earnest liberal bureaucrat snowflake thing. Carville and Begala were new and fresh and not like past operatives, they had a sense of humor and were not irony impaired.
Dick Morris was cynicism par excellence for a while there. He brought the knowledge of the Republican operative ways over to the DLC. But DNC just went back to the earnest self-righteous snowflake thing during Bush and Obama years. (Bush had cynical sense of humor! Party boy.)
I mean, David Axelrod, for example, as much as he knows about demographics, he's not cynical, he's very earnest. Not sarcastic. Compare the dry wit of Steve Schmidt....which is not the elitist kind but picks on foibles that common sense people see.
They are just not bureaucratic people, they are anti-bureaucrat, and that helps them appeal to the man/woman on the street. Classic Dems want big government, so that puts them in a bind about appealing to most people's dislike of bureaucrats?
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 12:44pm
here we go, Biden tonight on "WHITE PRIVILEGE"
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 10:36pm
Frank Rich, no slouch at rating & analyzing performances for the American public, lotta experience:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 10:43pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 2:03pm
except "Park Avenue" will get the least attention:
It's certainly an attention getter, as "Park Avenue" is trending on Twitter
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 3:02pm
Partisans and tribalists gonna be sad when they don't have Trump to kick around anymore (Biden's serious, not joking, warns over and over, this time even used the words "bipartisan" and "common good", said people tell him belieif in bipartisanship is old-fashioned, he says they're wrong)
Biden's Gettysburg speech calls for national unity, AP, Oct. 6
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 12:50am
As you pointed out many times that 40ish% of Trump's base that stuck to him no matter what aren't going away. They'll be there after Biden is elected. And the coalition that elected him will shatter and be at each others throats the second he's sworn in. There will be no unity, not even among the democrats and certainly no bipartisanship at all. At best that's a good speech for the fools and the marks to get out the vote. Nothing more.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 1:13am
Obama:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 12:50am
Hmmm, but I was told on Dagblog that these people either did not exist or one should not court their vote because they were all racists and weren't needed to win:
from E. J. Dionne @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 14 How Joe Biden — yes, Joe Biden — could revolutionize American politics
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 1:35am
Hillary was skewered for it too - wandering off the reservation, stay in your lane, stop being a right-centrist. The media even helped. Mention the White majority and you're a racist.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 2:17am