Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
"Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. predicted that there would be a small caucus of Republican senators willing to back a bipartisan agenda if he’s elected president.... Yet Mr. Biden has continued to describe what would be, if he wins the election, an idyllic all-work-together Congress that hasn’t existed in a generation."
He'll have about 60 days from 1/21 to find out if elected, and if Democrats take the Senate, how bipartisan Mitch and his gang will be.
Comments
Oh like it or not, that meme is genuine with him going way back, no way he's "gaming," he's not saying it to woo swing voters, it's part of his makeup, it's actually the other way around--more conservative Dem voters (like in SC, the Clyburn fan club) know that about him and that's why they gave him a boost in the primaries over more progressive peeps that were getting the media buzz.
People don't want the partisanship, they are voting against the divisiveness that Trump ramped up to two opposing poles of extremists, don't you see? The massive turnout so far is does not seem to be passionate"progressives" but people sick of all the extremist shit. (I think "The Squad" may be in for some surprises down the road.)
Don't forget he knows most of those guys in the Senate, he considers them friends Is one of his favorite memes!
That and yes, you are correct, the word malarkey is one of his favorites. I am sure he's planning to say to guys like Ted Cruz "cut the malarkey".
I just saw his VP Miz Senator Harris talking bluntly but relaxe, with Don Lemon on CNN. She seemed genuinely happy with him and she's sitting right now in those hellhole hearings at the Judiciary Committee.
You may be right that no one can work with him but keep in mind the last thing you can call him after so many years in the Senate is naive about the Senate! (1973 to 2009! Thereafter in the role of VP, he was basically liason with them.)
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 10:49pm
P.S. try A.J. Dionne's column today on for size on the general theme: How Joe Biden — yes, Joe Biden — could revolutionize American politics
Keep hope alive even though everyone looks at those goofy Obama fan club Shepherd Fairey with a jaded eye now. (Bill Clinton had the "hope changey" thing first anyways )
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:20pm
Republicans want power, they may play rope a dope with Biden, they won't help expand Obamacare theyll kneecap it. String it out legislatively or in lawsuits, so nothing changes voters would notice.
Trump will still be there to back primary challenges to any Republican who helps Biden.
by NCD on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:38pm
But check out this graph and article at Five Thirty Eight
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:59pm
The graph says bipartisanship is dead: "cross-party compromise is difficult, and both sides are increasingly holding out for complete control."
by NCD on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 12:10am
Vote for Biden because Trump is so terrible anything would be better or vote for him because you're center right and you like his policies but stop the bull shit that there will be anything bipartisan from the republicans. I am so fucking tired of politicians telling me the fever is going to break after the election. How did that work out after Obama won in 2012?
Biden gets deals because he's a push over. His history in the senate is caving in to republicans. Even as vp his involvement in senate negotiations produced worst deals than Reid would have gotten alone. And Reid is no far left radical. This is the story heavily reported on the tax compromise Biden got with McConnell. All of the Bush tax cut was set to expire. Republicans couldn't stop that. Reid had his plan to extend some of them until McConnell called Biden.
Republicans go to Biden when they see they're losing because they know he'll give them a win. This from the NYT in case you think The New Republic is biased liberal.
Why do you think the republicans were so happy with the deal? The best we'll get from Biden is republican lite policy. Maybe it's not because Biden is a push over. Maybe it's because Biden is closer to republican lite than democrat. Vote against Trump. He really is terrible, I acknowledge that. Just stop spinning out these fantasies about what's gonna happen after he's elected.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 12:13am
Republicans will be in court trying to remove coverage for pre-existing illnesses. Voters don't want compromise, they want the the Republicans to lose.
Voters standing in long lines and having limited access to polling places don't want compromise they want more polling places.
People out of work want a real relief package,
The majority of the public does not want wingnut judges deciding how they can live their lives.
The rate limiting step is the GOP.
As long as Trump and Fox are around, there will be no political compromise.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 12:09am
WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama called on Thursday for eliminating the filibuster, joining a growing chorus of Democrats who portray the Senate’s signature procedural weapon as an obstacle to social progress that must be abolished if the party captures the Senate and White House.
The appeal by Mr. Obama to do away with a tactic that Senate Republicans used to thwart him and the Democratic agenda for much of his eight years in office came during his eulogy in Atlanta for Representative John Lewis.....
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Hopefully Biden gets the message. All Republicans want to do is stop Democrats, which requires the filibuster, and shred the safety net and cut taxes on the rich - which can't be filibustered as it is "budget reconciliation." If Republicans didn't love the legislative filibuster, they would have ended it like they did for the Supreme Court.
by NCD on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 12:21am