Conservatives publishers like The Daily Caller, The Blaze, Newsmax, National Review, and RealClearPolitics have been part of a traffic-swapping network that has been the single biggest source of US referral traffic for RT. https://t.co/AaFCOehEHk via @WSJ— keachhagey (@keachhagey) October 7, 2020
NEW: In statement and in interview, @GovChristie says he was "wrong" not to wear masks at White House, urges people to take the virus seriously and follow CDC guidelines in public https://t.co/rL5vc2Eurh— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 15, 2020
"Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. predicted that there would be a small caucus of Republican senators willing to back a bipartisan agenda if he’s elected president.... Yet Mr. Biden has continued to describe what would be, if he wins the election, an idyllic all-work-together Congress that hasn’t existed in a generation."
He'll have about 60 days from 1/21 to find out if elected, and if Democrats take the Senate, how bipartisan Mitch and his gang will be.
Never since the Cold War ended with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 have so many U.S. nuclear bombers been engaged in “show-of-force” operations of this sort, writes Michael Klare.
What, in the Trump era, does the face of complicity look like?
Sometimes the answer is obvious. Mitch McConnell. William Barr. Lindsey Graham.
But sometimes it’s someone who’s less well known. The face might register, but the name escapes you. It’s just a man in rimless glasses and a dark suit.
I’m talking about Rod J. Rosenstein. Years from now, I think we should remember the men and women like him, and the role they played in this administration’s vilest deeds.
Last week, The Times reported that the inspector general of the Justice Department, Michael E. Horowitz, has prepared a draft report based on an investigation of his agency’s role in the Trump administration’s family separation policy of 2018.
BREAKING—New records reveal that, while Trump & his advisors were publicly giving rosy outlooks on the pandemic, they were privately giving dire warnings to wealthy investors behind closed doors, triggering sell offs.
So disgusting—They knew. #COVID19 https://t.co/SN5BHEpEus
Overdose deaths in Franklin County up by alarming 73% for first half of 2020, @FranklinCoroner says https://t.co/dX3eCVrfrs pic.twitter.com/CXCv0N3ZZ7— WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) October 15, 2020
January will be brutal if Congress and the WH don’t act soon. On Dec 31, ~13.4m people will be left with no income after unemployment insurance ends. Also on Dec 31: the CDC eviction moratorium expires. https://t.co/UCgj2tOqRH— Diane Yentel (@dianeyentel) October 15, 2020
On The Trail: How Trump lost the law and order debate https://t.co/QPZO8PyAjK— J. W. (@wolfjon4) October 14, 2020
Solar power is now the "cheapest electricity in history."— Alex Steffen (@AlexSteffen) October 13, 2020
Let that sink in.https://t.co/biCyryembh pic.twitter.com/Oilg688GpE
Profile by Nick Paumgarten published Oct. 12 online for their Oct. 19 issue
“‘He was born for social distancing,’ a former aide told me.” https://t.co/gT2kCgDXQv— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 13, 2020
From the NYT
DENVER — The harrowing set of photos taken by a Denver Post photographer of a fatal shooting after street protests on Saturday did not make the newspaper’s front page the next day.
The photographer, Helen H. Richardson, wasn’t dawdling. After capturing the shooting frame by frame, she spent three hours at police headquarters being questioned as a witness.
“It’s 4 o’clock, and I have a deadline,” she recalled telling the police.
Robert Lighthizer Blew Up 60 Years of Trade Policy. Nobody Knows What Happens Next. https://t.co/6f0Ljd2cdt via @TPM— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 13, 2020
Brit police TOO politically correct, play favorites?
"Harry Miller insists Fair Cop is not trying to shut down debate, but fighting for the right to have one in the first place." https://t.co/eo9RfxwQNw— The Critic (@TheCriticMag) October 13, 2020
Smart tactic? Or opening a can of worms? Honestly don't know:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:17pm
He's an elitist - he wants respect from the big boys, the greats, not the Loser Sucker Avg Americans.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:22pm
thanks, you got it, that's the message, I couldn't think for some reason
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:24pm
Friday, sliding into the weekend, Happy Hours, glitzy night out at openings... I'm sure it's all distracting
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 3:35pm
Nice slice-of-life wakeup tweet about world economy, this is just northeast of London:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 4:29pm
On NY subways (how'd this age?)
https://onezero.medium.com/its-time-to-fall-in-love-with-stuffy-crowded-...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:13am
the author is the one who strikes me as an elite projecting and even slightly sadomasochistic. It's probably because he lives in Brooklyn right over the river and only mainly has to go on short relatively quick trips to/from and within Manhattan. I have never met a working person who does not look absolutely miserable on the crowded NY subways and would prefer to use a van service if they can. They are painstakingly slow and miserable from the outer boroughs and require lots of miserable walking of great lengths through filthy dark tunnels and up and down flights of creaky stairs to rickety platforms. It is illogical and "jerry-rigged" system.Built without any sense over many decades to get everyone to and from a tiny island for some reason no one understands why it happened.
The working class are people who cannot afford the rent to live in Manhattan or in the closeby areas of Brooklyn.
They would not be against taking a clean spacious above ground commuter train per se, like folks from Westchester and NJ can. One which does not stop every few blocks and creaks along just like a bus like the subway does.
There is definitely a human misery problem with extreme density anywhere (often called a "slum") anyone who can't see that is an elite in denial who is lucky enough to have a large apartment they can escape to. Living in density happily requires a lot of money for a large luxurious apartment and money to take cabs from certain select subway stations to one's destination.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:01pm
A reminder--is it not more than somewhat related that the "pack those humans in, sardine style" theory of saving the planet breeds disease?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:17pm
a hah, whaddya know, speaking of sardines in a can:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:51pm
More seriously it's very hard not to make fun about it and not just be totally disgusted by how his staff has to make these little entertainments for him just like a enabling a spoiled toddler. All national politicians do do the fake setup thing, it's famous in movies, etc., but they just have to do it to the max for him and all the time. I can't imagine how awful it must be just being a White House beat reporter seeing all this shit go on.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:57pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:49pm
The blue T-Shirted people Trump spoke to are a group rally that is apparently a Candace Owens project: "Police Lives Matter/Back the Blue", pro-Trump pro-police anti-BLM blacks
Ford Fischer is filming it and the aftermath March. He usually puts up a complete video after live snippets on Twitter. Here's three of the tweets
Edit to add: so that could be used to argue against "Hatch Act" violation?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 3:12pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 10:04pm
after a couple minutes to think on it, the author is basically arguing: being in prison can teach tolerance, improve human relationships and even be fun and exciting!
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:25pm
DEATH R US: New York Housing Authority's wonderfully dense apartment buildings for low income people:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 5:43pm
lol, tweeting at its best:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:11pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:48pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 10:06pm
[amazing-sad how many commenters took this tweet at face value] - maybe should teach humor in jr/high school instead of alternative appropriation pizza and inventing new pronouns (btw, there's a new Periodic Table that lists them all - not sure if up to 108, but definitely some natural occuring and some man/womyn-made]
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 3:03am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:27pm
"Mexico asks Aztecs to apologize for ripping people's hearts out and tossing virgins into volcanos"
What is it with "apology porn"? I mean,bi get it with fairly recent Russian or Japanese atrocities towards neighbors that affect current relations, but medieval Spain? Hey, Mecca/Medina - when do we get that apology for 700 years of occupying the Iberian peninsula? I mean, can't we just acknowledge people did really shitty things to each other all the time, including us? FFS, "Mexicans" includes the Cauderos and other cherry elites who abused their own people over hundreds of years - half are descended from rape gangs of the Conquista. "Half of me hereby apologizes to the other half of me..."
Woe be unto us if they ever discover there were girls under the age of consent in that episode.
I mean, don't we read about all this stuff in history books and say "whoa, that was fucked up"? Does Pope Francis really have much to do with an invasion from 500 years ago, vs the more pressing ongoing priest pedophilia problem? When do Mongolians apologize rather than building offensive statues to Genghis? Spain, busy with football matches, Covid outbreaks, fishing treaties, African (and British) immigrants, and the Catalonia question now turns its gaze back to the Inquisition and plunder of the New World?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/11/mexico-asks-pope-francis-f...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 4:03am
You forgot about the Jews killing Jesus
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:15am
Jews *AND* Italians. The EU should fess up, put out an encyclical, a structured plan for how this will *never happen again".
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:26am
Speakng of Jesus--am I imagining it--it seems like it was only a couple years ago that the in thing was to be a martyr for a cause? Now everyone wants apologia and payola instead.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:40am
Hits a bit close to home - used to be adulting was "fuck you I'm leaving". Now it's "you need to apologize for everything that's ever happened, everything I didn't get.". The idea of an indifferent uncaring universe is no longer en vogue.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 6:52am
Now this sounds like it might be fun to watch- mapcap Boris antics trying to woo Joe:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:22am
Boris seems like he'd know how to suck cock when he needs. Right now I think he needs.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 9:22am
a reminder about the multi-talents of Mayor Pete:
He's like a geek that's not afraid of appearing as a geek, where it doesn't present as elitist and not only that, there's more- he can amazingly do the "flyover common sense" thing anytime it's called for. Reminds me in a way of Bill Nye, The Science Guy. Who may never be president but still presents extremely useful information!
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:50pm
Noticing doctors' lobbies screaming about not liking proposed Medicare payment cuts, just pointing it out with this most recent paid example on my Twitter feed:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:54pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 9:39pm
wow I've been trying to avoid looking at his rally, but this one is really is above and beyond the regular, making up superman shirt stuff, sounds exactly like a little boy:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 12:48am
Once libraries were easy
(even for 7-year-olds)
Or maybe just too much time on our hands
https://youtu.be/e1iGEM9NMFM
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 6:15am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 9:31am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 11:00am
All the responses Chloe is getting so far seem very genuine and also of particular note, not angry. VERY interesting in that does not seem that hard to find intelligent sounding, calm Trump voters if you ask right.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 11:36am
Apparently reading reporting on war is not popular with the woke generation?
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 9:10pm
UN: what means human rights?
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/13/saudi-arabia-fails-to-join...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 3:26am
MEXICO LEGALIZING POT!!!
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 9:48am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 1:13am
Office politics gone bad
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 8:20am