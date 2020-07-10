Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
About 100k are marching Minsk streets today. Dozens thousands protest in regions. Hundreds are detained already, primarily journalists. Since Friday, all foreign reporters are deprived of accreditation. So you won't see many photos from today. pic.twitter.com/Wa5A4E7zQi— Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) October 4, 2020
Highlighting US (Trump) silence
Kyrgyzstan turns dark
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/10/07/asia/kyrgyzstan-protesters-clashes-in...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:02am
Karabakh displaced
(Trump buddies Alijev, Erdogan & Assad aligned - what could go wrong?)
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/08/half-of-nagorno-karabakh-p...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 1:05am
Karabakh explainer, deep dive
https://geohistory.today/nagorno-karabakh/
(see other regional histories such as an excellent one on Russia:
https://geohistory.today/origins-of-russia-pt1/ )
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 1:44am
Kyrgyz reposts
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 3:43am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 6:01am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 8:57pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:29am
interesting point along the lines of "not our father's Cold War": Embattled strongman undermines his usefulness to Beijing by alienating West
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:35am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 10:09am
lest we forget, we hear from a member of a most famous American celeb family of Armenian heritage:
From just this video, though, I wonder if the makeup budget for her and her sisters could furnish everything Armenians need?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 4:48pm
Try Cher instead - even does earthquake relief, though her Evian bill might outpace Kim's makeup. Fortunately she's cryogenically orserved, so actually looks *younger* than a Kardashian. And as a Grade A cougar, I suspect she put the Men in Armenia.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 7:17pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 3:24am
14-pt Kyrgyz background thread
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 12:09pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 1:58am
Re: the Covid-free claim actually would be possible if you just let everyone catch it and have a massive death rate because they are on permanent lockdown for decades there. Just sayin. The real herd mentality thing.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:56am
Improving everyday life or preparing for the next war?
(can't the Chinese go the other direction?)
Still, I've been thru some of these ravines - quite a lot of work.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:20am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 2:36am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:56am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 1:01am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 9:11am
Sviatlana sends ultimatum
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 6:53pm
Kyrgyz pores resigns
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 10:09am