A top abortion rights group heavily involved in the efforts to stop Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court is calling for the ouster of Sen. Dianne Feinstein as the Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat.

The statement from the head of NARAL Pro-Choice America further fueled a liberal backlash against Feinstein (D-Calif.), who during the Trump presidency has been a target of critics who say she has been far too passive in battling the administration, especially when it comes to its judicial nominees.

Liberal activists were irate about Feinstein’s praise of Republicans — particularly the committee chairman, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) — for how they had conducted Barrett’s confirmation hearings, which concluded Thursday. Barrett is expected to be confirmed later this month.

“Amy Barrett and this power grab pose a grave threat to every freedom and right we hold dear and tears the very fabric of our democracy,” said NARAL’s president, Ilyse Hogue. “Americans — whose lives hang in the balance — deserve leadership that underscores how unprecedented, shameful and wrong this process is.”

Feinstein, Hogue said, “failed to make this clear and in fact offered an appearance of credibility to the proceedings that is wildly out of step with the American people. As such, we believe the committee needs new leadership.”

The statement was all the more remarkable because Feinstein has been a longtime advocate of abortion rights. That has been recognized by NARAL — every year since 2016, Feinstein had received a 100 percent on the abortion rights group’s congressional scorecard, meaning that she sided with NARAL on its legislative priorities when it comes to reproductive rights.

Feinstein, 87 and the oldest member of the Senate, would be in line to become chairwoman if Democrats win majority control in the election.

Aides to Feinstein did not immediately return a request for comment Friday, but upon similar criticism Thursday from the left, aides pointed to a statement from the senator saying Democrats achieved their primary goal — to showcase the threat that they say Barrett poses to the future of the Affordable Care Act and access to abortion.

“The Senate is structured so the majority had absolute control over this process,” Feinstein said. “When Republicans signaled they’d move ahead in the face of all objections, the only thing we could do was show this nominee would radically alter the court, and we accomplished that.”

Yet the anti-Feinstein noise from the left is getting increasingly difficult for Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) to ignore, and it is unclear precisely how he plans to navigate the issue, considering committee leadership operates primarily on seniority