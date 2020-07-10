Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
SEE WHOLE THREAD (I guess I'll give that "death wish" is an unfair schmear, as I have read they believe they have herd
immunity mentality) especially tweet that reports:...They pinned him against a wall and shouted “moyser” (“snitch”) as NYPD lost control of the situation. Really scary scene. Jacob is a pro...
Heschy Tischler, the right wing radio host leading the Orthodox anti lockdown protests, is greeted in Borough Park to a hero’s welcome. Children standing on light poles try to get a glimpse. Older men jostling for selfies. Heschy declines a supporter’s offer of a mask pic.twitter.com/3MiyCx2q9l— Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) October 8, 2020
This is a high turnout election. https://t.co/TiaWUt2h0w— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) October 17, 2020
A top abortion rights group heavily involved in the efforts to stop Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court is calling for the ouster of Sen. Dianne Feinstein as the Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat.
The statement from the head of NARAL Pro-Choice America further fueled a liberal backlash against Feinstein (D-Calif.), who during the Trump presidency has been a target of critics who say she has been far too passive in battling the administration, especially when it comes to its judicial nominees.
More than half of US states are seeing an increase in new Covid-19 cases, with five states -- Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee and Vermont -- reporting a jump of more than 50% in one week. https://t.co/mRwUbX3eN0— CNN (@CNN) October 12, 2020
It wasn't the steroids. Trump is erratic.
The president gave his approval to a package of wildfire disaster relief only hours after officials from his administration had explained why the state should not receive the aid.
A man has been decapitated near Paris and a suspect shot by law enforcement, police have confirmed to Euronews.
The history teacher was beheaded near a school in the commune of Conflans Saint-Honorine, northwest of the French capital, at around 5pm local time.
Police told the AFP agency that the teacher had shown cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad in his class.
A suspect was shot by police in the neighbouring town of Éragny and was presumed dead, judicial sources said.
Local media said the alleged attacker was carrying a knife [....]
NEW: In statement and in interview, @GovChristie says he was "wrong" not to wear masks at White House, urges people to take the virus seriously and follow CDC guidelines in public https://t.co/rL5vc2Eurh— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 15, 2020
"Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. predicted that there would be a small caucus of Republican senators willing to back a bipartisan agenda if he’s elected president.... Yet Mr. Biden has continued to describe what would be, if he wins the election, an idyllic all-work-together Congress that hasn’t existed in a generation."
He'll have about 60 days from 1/21 to find out if elected, and if Democrats take the Senate, how bipartisan Mitch and his gang will be.
Never since the Cold War ended with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 have so many U.S. nuclear bombers been engaged in “show-of-force” operations of this sort, writes Michael Klare.
What, in the Trump era, does the face of complicity look like?
Sometimes the answer is obvious. Mitch McConnell. William Barr. Lindsey Graham.
But sometimes it’s someone who’s less well known. The face might register, but the name escapes you. It’s just a man in rimless glasses and a dark suit.
I’m talking about Rod J. Rosenstein. Years from now, I think we should remember the men and women like him, and the role they played in this administration’s vilest deeds.
Last week, The Times reported that the inspector general of the Justice Department, Michael E. Horowitz, has prepared a draft report based on an investigation of his agency’s role in the Trump administration’s family separation policy of 2018.
BREAKING—New records reveal that, while Trump & his advisors were publicly giving rosy outlooks on the pandemic, they were privately giving dire warnings to wealthy investors behind closed doors, triggering sell offs.
So disgusting—They knew. #COVID19 https://t.co/SN5BHEpEus
Overdose deaths in Franklin County up by alarming 73% for first half of 2020, @FranklinCoroner says https://t.co/dX3eCVrfrs pic.twitter.com/CXCv0N3ZZ7— WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) October 15, 2020
January will be brutal if Congress and the WH don’t act soon. On Dec 31, ~13.4m people will be left with no income after unemployment insurance ends. Also on Dec 31: the CDC eviction moratorium expires. https://t.co/UCgj2tOqRH— Diane Yentel (@dianeyentel) October 15, 2020
On The Trail: How Trump lost the law and order debate https://t.co/QPZO8PyAjK— J. W. (@wolfjon4) October 14, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Rep. Nadler--I don't think he represents that district tho, he's only upper west side
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 10:44pm
I guessed wrong, just looked it up, Boro Park is included in Nadler's district
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_York%27s_10th_congressional_district
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 10:47pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 11:41pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 3:19pm
NYTimes coverage via Seth Ambramson comment:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 3:35pm
More Martha as Mom territory: "how come you always let him/her get away with it?"
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 4:02pm
Comes to mind that DeBlasio has always been perfectly primed for that problem in many different ways. Cuomo's sort of the opposite, plays the dad role in "just wait til your Dad comes home!"
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 4:06pm
The grift: find a flock of sheeple and proceed to figure a way to make money off them. (Sound familiar?)
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 9:13pm
go! yay! so glad they went to court with it!
These are unrepentant super spreaders subjecting the rest of the population to their extreme religious beliefs. When it comes to things like state aid of all kinds, they are more than glad to collect their share (many argue more than their share) and get preferential treatment overly respectful to their quirks. If they want to risk death they can't take others along.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 6:26pm
They're going to play the anti-semitic card:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 4:29pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 2:59am