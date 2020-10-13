    Trump/DoJ/GOP corruption XI

    Added GOP to the lede - they griftedd long & hard

    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 5:23am

    Trump's Secret Service boondoggle


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 6:11am


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 10:37am

    Wow2, DoJ sues Melania's asst?!

    The whole govt is Trump's personal plaything

    https://digbysblog.net/2020/10/your-tax-dollars-at-work-3/


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 1:08am

    $250m dark money in courts

    Sen. Whitehouse explains:

    https://www.exposedbycmd.org/2020/10/13/senator-whitehouse-calls-out-dar...


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 6:15pm

    Rudy as Russian disinfo ally

    (who gave him a private hard drive, if they did?

    Another convenient active duty FBI agent?

    Have seen this Netflix series - not terribly believable,

    but has its audience)


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 11:04pm

    Match set game:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 12:16am

    with a cherry on top!


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 12:19am

    Somehow The Deep State got to her. Even Rudy's circle is not safe! What's a Qanon to do?  Kidnap some governors? surprise


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 1:10am

    If we could stop 2nd Amendmenting our own feet for a New York second, maybe... 


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 1:54am

    Trump's 2016 Egypt Bank xfer (thread)

    Last minute cash for a broke campaign.

    When will we ever see Trump's it his campaign's taxes?

    That bought-and-paid for Supreme Court hasn't helped.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 11:16pm

    "John Kelly" currently going viral on twitter


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 4:04pm

    Far from falling for his spin, NYT adding $100 million due the IRS to the the $421 million personally guaranteed:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 7:48pm

    Forbes sez: Donald Trump Has At Least $1 Billion In Debt, More Than Twice The Amount He Suggested

    By Dan Alexander, Senior editor at Forbes, covering Donald Trump's business.​, Oct. 16

    They be faux media now > this article could be more devastating to Drumpf than any Lincoln Project ridicule.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 8:53pm

    Let's add Javanka's, since they work as a family team. Much of 666 and Toronto from the UAE (and prolly Saudis as well)?


    by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 12:17am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 8:27pm

    Once again we get these leaks that hint that things are so much worse than we've imagined. But none of these shits will go on the record with the whole unvarnished truth. I hope they all go down in history as the cowardly slime they are.


    by ocean-kat on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 9:17pm

    Federal Judge Signals It’s Clear That Trump Tweet Intended to Declassify All Mueller Documents, Orders DOJ to Find Out

    By Matt Naham @ LawandCrime.com, Oct. 16

    The world is turned upside down: the press says President Donald Trump was telling the truth when he said on Twitter that he declassified all “Russia Hoax” documents, while the Department of Justice argues in court that the president of the United States lied about that. On Friday, Senior U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton said during a hearing that the president’s intent on the subject of complete declassification of Russia documents seemed crystal clear [....]


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:35am

