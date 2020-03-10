Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Via the loquacious Steve Schmidt:
.@ProjectLincoln We are hearing from many sources within the Trump campaign about the fear and panic in the ranks. Staffers are scared. Some are terrified. They know the walls are crumbling. Some like Miller and Meadows are irredeemable and will face history’s brutal judgement.— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020
continued in comments
Found retweeted by lawyer Ken White who I follow; it's definitely a Sunday sort of essay.
Frequently, thoughtful Christians say to me, “I’m pro-life, I believe in religious freedom, we should welcome immigrants, and I want racial reconciliation. Where do I fit in?” The answer is clear. Nowhere.— David French (@DavidAFrench) October 18, 2020
And that truth is a blessing, if you embrace it. https://t.co/Oz6pGvM8E3
For many Democrats and independents who sat out 2016, voted for third-party candidates or backed Donald Trump, Mr. Biden is more acceptable to them in ways large and small than Mrs. Clinton was.
By LIsa Lehrer & Reed J. Epstein @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 18
Samantha Kacmarik, a Latina college student in Las Vegas, said that four years ago, she had viewed Hillary Clinton as part of a corrupt political establishment.
Flowers Forever, a Black transgender music producer in Milwaukee, said she had thought Mrs. Clinton wouldn’t change anything for the better.
And Thomas Moline, a white retired garbageman in Minneapolis, said he simply hadn’t trusted her.
In public, the Trump campaign boasts of 2016. In private, recriminations are beginning about a potential loss for a candidate who sees himself as his own strategist and believes the solution for almost all problems is more of himself @alexburnsNYT and me https://t.co/HfZAQBUV3f— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 18, 2020
Only a start in the world-‘This Is a War’:Cross-Border Fight Over Water Erupts in Mexico. Farmers in Mexico ambushed soldiers&seized a dam to stop water payments to US,in a sign of growing conflict over increasingly scarce resources. By Natalie Kitroeff https://t.co/XppjykWuwi— alain servais (@aservais1) October 16, 2020
Analysis by Parker Asmann @ InsightCrime.org, Oct. 16
The US arrest of Mexico’s former defense minister on drug charges confirms what has been alleged by traffickers themselves: that the country’s military, which plays an outsized role in the fight against organized crime, has been thoroughly corrupted.
“Americans working at home saved 60 million commuter hours a day, according to a University of Chicago study.” https://t.co/g9VCzfYWLG— Omar Wasow (@owasow) October 18, 2020
Bolivia’s unelected transitional administration has repeatedly threatened international electoral observers, detained monitors from Argentina in the airport, and shared the private information of Spanish supervisors with a far-right activist.
John Stuart Mill was one of the original thought leaders on the Western concept of "freedom".
https://www.utilitarianism.com/ol/one.html
"Freedom" is a word used to justify not wearing a mask during a pandemic
Mill noted the following:
In “On Liberty,” he wrote that liberty (or freedom) means “doing as we like, subject to such consequences as may follow, without impediment from our fellow creatures, as long as what we do does not harm them even though they should think our conduct foolish, perverse or wrong.”
By the NYTimes Editorial Board, Oct. 16. (Tweet by the former editor of The Financial Times.)
How to write an editorial: a blistering demolition of Donald J Trump’s Presidency and what is at stake for American democracy https://t.co/tOrRPOoeGO— Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) October 17, 2020
This is a high turnout election. https://t.co/TiaWUt2h0w— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) October 17, 2020
A top abortion rights group heavily involved in the efforts to stop Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court is calling for the ouster of Sen. Dianne Feinstein as the Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat.
The statement from the head of NARAL Pro-Choice America further fueled a liberal backlash against Feinstein (D-Calif.), who during the Trump presidency has been a target of critics who say she has been far too passive in battling the administration, especially when it comes to its judicial nominees.
More than half of US states are seeing an increase in new Covid-19 cases, with five states -- Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee and Vermont -- reporting a jump of more than 50% in one week. https://t.co/mRwUbX3eN0— CNN (@CNN) October 12, 2020
It wasn't the steroids. Trump is erratic.
The president gave his approval to a package of wildfire disaster relief only hours after officials from his administration had explained why the state should not receive the aid.
A man has been decapitated near Paris and a suspect shot by law enforcement, police have confirmed to Euronews.
The history teacher was beheaded near a school in the commune of Conflans Saint-Honorine, northwest of the French capital, at around 5pm local time.
Police told the AFP agency that the teacher had shown cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad in his class.
A suspect was shot by police in the neighbouring town of Éragny and was presumed dead, judicial sources said.
Local media said the alleged attacker was carrying a knife [....]
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
continued in next comment
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:51am
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:54am
More Steve waxing florid:
More Steve in replies
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 1:40am
Some illegal immigrants worse than others
Pink shirts? Who'd a-thunk.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 6:54am
But Twitter today has been doing it different, see #ProudBoys (led,I have an inkling, by Geo. Takei?). Anyhow, I find it very GenZ, like when they bought up all the tickets for the Tulsa rally.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 10:01pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 9:57pm
Steve did good, knows his target:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 2:24pm
Baiting Meadows (I am reminded of Tokyo Rose! )
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 2:27pm
He's testing - when the time comes to pluck out his eyes, will he be ready?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 6:17pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 2:08am
Sounds like they are salivating to me.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 6:17pm
"Inside The Lincoln Project's War Room," The New Yorker, Oct. 5:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 2:14am
Rick Wilson @ The Daily Beast, Oct. 5 "The ‘Fuck Your Feelings’ Crowd Wants a Pity Party for Trump"
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 2:18am
now this doesn't sound good:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 1:43pm
Okay Donald, lets see you play three rounds of golf before you talk about what infection you might not get.
by moat on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 5:01pm
Your dare begs the question:With who? Not that some wouldn't, not suggesting that. Just wondering who would be thinking along the lines of "feeling lucky punks".
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 8:52pm
Team Covid!
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 8:47pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:10pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:31pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:43pm
Steve Schmidt "first dance" with Trump:
earlier:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 12:39am
Looking for Donald's stutter
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 12:51am
yeah, they play rough, it's the real old fashioned definition of gaslighting just like in the Bergman/Boyer movie
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 12:57am
Heh, evergreen tweet, used when they need a break?
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 11:04pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 11:19pm
note they set up #WheresJared, already has lotsa tweets
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 11:21pm
on a tear, lol
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 7:45am
Some of Steve's latest riffs:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 7:54am
Yet who are these Project Lincoln guys...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 1:30pm
Oh they are using thug tactics, no doubt about that to me. It's just fascinating to be able to watch what they do out in the open now. This political campaign business is rough stuff, not for the clutching pearls type. Wish it weren't so.; is what it is. Myself, I would never want to be part of it.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 2:41pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:45am
^^^ Important aside, note the debate question on screen: How will you address civil unrest in South Carolina?
Don't tell me that protests right now aren't counter-productive! I'm sorry, they just are! Campaign pros are probably hearing it from focus groups allover the country, including people afraid of the violence the election might bring. Keep reminding them over and over by protesting aggressively in suburbs and making sure videos of such things get plenty of play on Facebook. Getting attention, right, getting people to think about maybe they should vote for that Republican. Dems certainly don't seem to be able to handle it, the protests are mainly against Dems!
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 2:00am
Note they say the source is "From Joe Biden".
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 3:29pm
This carefully crafted bit of theatre comes across to me like an old horror movie where the undead walks in slow motion in pursuit of a screaming girl who is hauling ass through the foggy woods yet cannot get away. He's coming. He is inevitable. But, is he real? Who cares. He aint Trump and he aint Bernie.
by A Guy Called LULU on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 4:07pm
hah. Hope for their sake the target audience doesn't see it like that.
Myself, I always read a bit of snark or tongue-in-cheek into the cool-dude-Joe pix like the one driving the convertible, almost like a self-deprecatory joke: Grandpa can still role play Obama if you want him to
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 4:40pm
hah, at The Villages in FL today, this is fabulous, don't know who paid for it, Reed Galen of Lincoln Project just retweeted it:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 8:09pm
new Black Biden-Harris ad
(*Not* Lincoln!)
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 12:16pm
This just popped up on an unrelated search, look how he has has a deep instinct about how he won basically running against folks like that
In a way it's very strange how a Queens born and bred guy who liked to play king of Manhattan gets the whole anti-urban sentiment of many swings.
Meanwhile radical youth are protesting against some of those in the ad as agents of the fascist police state and basically ignoring him.
I certainly wouldn't use this ad in non-urban areas. Cause lately the message to anti-urban swings about their rule is:everybody living under these folks is miserably unhappy with them, and it's coming from the left, from protesters.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 2:22pm
and oh look Mitch is playing a similar fiddle right now. (tho kinda hard to buy Chuck Schumer as an angry flaming leftie--he's definitely an urbane northeasterner, but it's clear he's suburban too.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/11/2020 - 2:36pm
George Conway retweeted (Bess is a screenwriter)
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 12:02am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 4:41am
George Conway retweets about xenophobic divisiveness causing trouble for a spouse of a politician:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 7:20pm
Lots of Lincoln Project attempts at direct gaslighting of the Drumpf today:
and they retweeted this from The Fly for good measure:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 7:33pm
just added:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 7:36pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 8:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 8:26pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 8:55pm
Wow, he honed his comic skills on Henny Youngman, how quaint. "ancient suburban women, will you love me?"
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 12:46am
Do you remember the olden days like I do when politicians asked people for the favor of their vote at the end of a debate or speech?
He really is the first PoMo president. The "reality" TV show thing. I fear no going back from what he has done in that department, probably worldwide.
(I remember that in 1980, I actually feared Reagan would do that because he was an actor. But turns out he knew how to play the role of a politician without ever breaking character. One solid narrative all the way through, one version of reality...)
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 3:07am
I notice they are always trying a new hashtag, see if it will catch (I think Trump even complained about them doing that if I am remembering correctly?)
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 4:04am
Use them all
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 4:34am
well I think this time they are beat by Meidas Touch, looking like they are going to have a real big hit with
#TrumpGraveDancer
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 4:49am
Killer Mike, eh? That's cold... but good.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 6:54am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 12:24am
Yeah, kinda sux to be bailed out by self-absorbed disaffected right wing shitslungers. I mean, what role did these guys play over the last 15 years? I'm glad theyr not going the Mitt Romney route, and truly grateful for the work & success, but still, the irony's not lost. And the feeling that Dems still can't really stand up for ourselves, except 2008 when we had a once-in-a--lifetime hope-and-change candidate/message with a huge ground game that's now disappeared.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 2:11am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:32pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 4:11pm
Courting General Kelly:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 8:56pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 10:31pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:42pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:56pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 4:04pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 4:15pm
They are doing like a machine gun today:
Maybe that is partly timing choice, as a Sunday is when people do things like surfing the internet on politics?
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 5:47pm