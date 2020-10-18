Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
For many Democrats and independents who sat out 2016, voted for third-party candidates or backed Donald Trump, Mr. Biden is more acceptable to them in ways large and small than Mrs. Clinton was.
By LIsa Lehrer & Reed J. Epstein @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 18
Samantha Kacmarik, a Latina college student in Las Vegas, said that four years ago, she had viewed Hillary Clinton as part of a corrupt political establishment.
Flowers Forever, a Black transgender music producer in Milwaukee, said she had thought Mrs. Clinton wouldn’t change anything for the better.
And Thomas Moline, a white retired garbageman in Minneapolis, said he simply hadn’t trusted her.
None of them voted for Mrs. Clinton. All of them plan to vote for Joseph R. Biden Jr.
“I knew early that Trump definitely wasn’t the guy for me,” recalled Mr. Moline, an independent. But when it came to Mrs. Clinton, “I guess I had a bad taste in my mouth from her husband’s eight years in office.” He voted for Gary Johnson, the Libertarian candidate, a decision he regrets, and he feels at ease backing Mr. Biden [....]
Absolutely fabulous 7:16 minute video of Don Lemon interviewing an expert on Trump losing female Republican voters all of whom voted for him in 2016 (she has been working with many focus groups of same since that date.) I can't recommend it enough:
Exceptionally interesting thing to me is that she says they were hanging in there with him through 2019. She started to see a turn in March and April and "especially in July".
Of course one can instead think that they are all "Karen" racists and one should not try to get their vote. As we have been lectured on dagblog about how all Trump voters are irredeemable.
But then you have to deal with what she says about how they reacted to Trump's handling of the George Floyd killing And Don agrees with what she has to say about that "155 thousand percent". She explains how many of these women are pro-life but are beginning to rethink what being pro-life means, and when they saw a grown man on video call out for his mama while being killed by a police officer....
To get into nuance, though, that Don and Sarah didn't have time for--what this type of woman now think about Trump, maybe they don't think the same about Amy Coney Barrett....
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 2:46pm
It appears that outreach did not change opinions. Observing the murder of a black man by police, while a crowd of black people pleaded with the officer to stop altered their view of being pro-life.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 6:46pm
you must have missed the part that what turned them off is having a president that poured fuel on the fire rather than one who was attempting to calm down people that were "overreaching".
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 6:59pm
No, I understand that. My point is that, as a group, they were willing to vote for a known racist. They are changing their minds because they see the consequences. I don't think that outreach pointing out Trump's racism would have changed minds. Trump's behavior changed minds.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 7:02pm
"I don’t know how to explain it.” - that largely just explained it
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 5:51pm
More experienced focus grouper tells:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 3:46pm