Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
There have been 576 mass shootings (4 or more people shot) in the U.S. so far in 2020, with at least 191 involving domestic and/or juvenile victims.— MassShootingTracker (@massshootingtrk) October 19, 2020
The latest in Chicago, Illinois:https://t.co/gvzhsGHzqr
By Spencer S. Hsu @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 18
A federal judge on Sunday formally struck down a Trump administration attempt to end food stamp benefits for nearly 700,000 unemployed people, blocking as “arbitrary and capricious” the first of three such planned measures to restrict the federal food safety net.
American officials in China, Cuba and Russia say U.S. agencies are concealing the true extent of the episodes, leaving colleagues vulnerable to hostile actions abroad.
The extent of the Syrian government’s crimes against humanity is being revealed one witness at a time, FP’s @anchalvohra writes. https://t.co/r4WN6nCwVJ— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) October 20, 2020
Senate GOP cringing at ongoing stimulus talks between Pelosi and Trump administration— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 19, 2020
Thune: "We’re going to have a hard time finding 13 votes"
RonJohn: "Way too high"
Toomey: “It would divide Republicans https://t.co/B0liCJiN6b@marianne_levine
October 19, 2020
A rapper known as Nuke Bizzle was charged with fraudulently obtaining $1.2 million in unemployment benefits after he bragged about the scheme in a music video, federal prosecutors said https://t.co/frBPcDg3JJ— New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) October 19, 2020
Mario Buelna, a healthy 28-year-old father, caught a fever and started having trouble breathing in June. He soon tested positive for COVID-19. Weeks later, after what had seemed like a recovery, he felt weak and started vomiting. At 3 a.m. on Aug. 1, he passed out on the floor of his home in Mesa, Arizona. ... diagnosis – type 1 diabetes – stunned and frightened him. He had no history of the disease. .. “COVID could be causing diabetes from scratch,” said Dr. Francesco Rubino, a diabetes researcher and chair of metabolic and bariatric surgery at King’s College London. ...
“If TikTok is saved, you can thank me,” Graham said in August
By Makena Kelly @ TheVerge.com, Oct. 17
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison donated $250,000 to a super PAC supporting Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) reelection campaign as his company closed in on a coveted position as TikTok’s US technology partner.
Burkina Faso once looked like a success story for U.S. military aid. But now it’s contending with a growing insurgency, an unfolding humanitarian crisis — and a security force targeting civilians.
Amazing reporting by @daveyalba & @jacknicas about how the collapse of local news reporting (thanks Google!) has created an opening for that space to be filled by a network of rightwing propaganda web sites that masquerade as news sites. https://t.co/hn29RTOl6D
Found retweeted by lawyer Ken White who I follow; it's definitely a Sunday sort of essay.
Frequently, thoughtful Christians say to me, “I’m pro-life, I believe in religious freedom, we should welcome immigrants, and I want racial reconciliation. Where do I fit in?” The answer is clear. Nowhere.— David French (@DavidAFrench) October 18, 2020
And that truth is a blessing, if you embrace it. https://t.co/Oz6pGvM8E3
For many Democrats and independents who sat out 2016, voted for third-party candidates or backed Donald Trump, Mr. Biden is more acceptable to them in ways large and small than Mrs. Clinton was.
By LIsa Lehrer & Reed J. Epstein @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 18
Samantha Kacmarik, a Latina college student in Las Vegas, said that four years ago, she had viewed Hillary Clinton as part of a corrupt political establishment.
Flowers Forever, a Black transgender music producer in Milwaukee, said she had thought Mrs. Clinton wouldn’t change anything for the better.
And Thomas Moline, a white retired garbageman in Minneapolis, said he simply hadn’t trusted her.
Comments
as Chicago faces a $1.2 billion deficit,
