“Never Trumpers” are key to Biden’s Lead... This group of Republicans currently voting for Biden account for 4% of all voters nationwide. If they were voting for President Trump instead, the race would be dead even. #Elections 2020 https://t.co/rJFVlUapcw via @politicaliq— Scott Rasmussen (@ScottWRasmussen) October 19, 2020
By Justine Coleman @ TheHill.com, Oct. 19
Rapper 50 Cent appeared to endorse President Trump in a Monday Instagram post, citing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s tax rate plan.
50 Cent took to Instagram to condemn Biden’s plan, which raises tax rates for corporations and those who make $400,000 or more per year.
“WHAT THE F---!” he said. “(VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F--- NEW YORK,” adding “The KNICKS never win anyway.”
The Republican message that we turned the corner on COVID is an obvious lie
“We have had really pretty good uptake by a lot of folks in the Black community with masking and social distancing,” Dobbs said on a call with reporters last week. “… And I just want to say that I think big parts of the white community, especially in areas that maybe weren’t as hard-affected [this summer], have not been as compliant or engaged actively with social distancing and masking. And I think that does make a difference.”
By Ryhs Blakely, Science Correspondent @ TheTimes.co.uk, Oct. 20 (free access link; with graph)
Millennials in democracies throughout the world are more disillusioned with their system of government than any young generation in living memory, a study has found.
A survey of nearly five million people showed that those in their 20s and 30s, born between 1981 and 1996, had less faith in democratic institutions than their parents or grandparents did at the same stage of life.
By Spencer S. Hsu @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 18
A federal judge on Sunday formally struck down a Trump administration attempt to end food stamp benefits for nearly 700,000 unemployed people, blocking as “arbitrary and capricious” the first of three such planned measures to restrict the federal food safety net.
There have been 576 mass shootings (4 or more people shot) in the U.S. so far in 2020, with at least 191 involving domestic and/or juvenile victims.— MassShootingTracker (@massshootingtrk) October 19, 2020
The latest in Chicago, Illinois:https://t.co/gvzhsGHzqr
American officials in China, Cuba and Russia say U.S. agencies are concealing the true extent of the episodes, leaving colleagues vulnerable to hostile actions abroad.
The extent of the Syrian government’s crimes against humanity is being revealed one witness at a time, FP’s @anchalvohra writes. https://t.co/r4WN6nCwVJ— Foreign Policy (@ForeignPolicy) October 20, 2020
Senate GOP cringing at ongoing stimulus talks between Pelosi and Trump administration— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 19, 2020
Thune: "We’re going to have a hard time finding 13 votes"
RonJohn: "Way too high"
Toomey: “It would divide Republicans https://t.co/B0liCJiN6b@marianne_levine
October 19, 2020
A rapper known as Nuke Bizzle was charged with fraudulently obtaining $1.2 million in unemployment benefits after he bragged about the scheme in a music video, federal prosecutors said https://t.co/frBPcDg3JJ— New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) October 19, 2020
Mario Buelna, a healthy 28-year-old father, caught a fever and started having trouble breathing in June. He soon tested positive for COVID-19. Weeks later, after what had seemed like a recovery, he felt weak and started vomiting. At 3 a.m. on Aug. 1, he passed out on the floor of his home in Mesa, Arizona. ... diagnosis – type 1 diabetes – stunned and frightened him. He had no history of the disease. .. “COVID could be causing diabetes from scratch,” said Dr. Francesco Rubino, a diabetes researcher and chair of metabolic and bariatric surgery at King’s College London. ...
“If TikTok is saved, you can thank me,” Graham said in August
By Makena Kelly @ TheVerge.com, Oct. 17
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison donated $250,000 to a super PAC supporting Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) reelection campaign as his company closed in on a coveted position as TikTok’s US technology partner.
Comments
Key paragraph:
Also behooves to think about what this kind of stat means in all downticket races, including the all important Senate.
And should be noted this is THE Biden bi-partisan thing, they are happy with bipartisan and moderate talk in general (though of course on specific individual policy issues, the mileage may vary. I.E. some care more about gun rights, global warming, federal deficits, taxation levels, culture wars like abortion etc., and will veer right or left on those particular things.) Just don't throw populist righteous anger at them (yes I am thinking of Bernie bro types who think fighting fire with fire is great fun and sport! As do Trumpies.)
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 11:14pm
But then there's also losing a significant number of seniors in swing states that he had before:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 4:53am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 4:09pm
^ If i can humbly tell Nate what "to make of this": EVERY SWING VOTER IN A SWING STATE COUNTS a gazillion times more than any others. Them that the pro-woke crew like to label as "racists", the suburban women who are labeled "Karen's", the seniors who voted for Trump in 2016, them the Never Trumper Republicans who loathe high federal taxes, them that loathed Hillary for this or that reason, all of the evil "them" need to be courted.
It's right here, they know:
And STFU for now with the antagonistic protesting and woke policing.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 4:20pm