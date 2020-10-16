    Biden Campaign Ads

    By artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 6:31pm |

    Now that they are flush with dough, gonna use this thread to point to some of the things they are doing with it. Here's Kamala's current favorite:

    First, I think it's helpful to revisit Radio Free Tom's proposal for the division of labor on this front from early in the year

    RADIO FREE TOM'S REALITY CHECK TWITTER LECTURE & PEP TALK

    By artappraiser on Wed, 01/29/2020 - 5:26am

    I.E., leave the attacks up to disgruntled ex-Republicans and that Dems should do mostly positive...


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 6:37pm

    Noted that he's pushing GOTV:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 6:51pm

     Interesting--an official link with the enormously popular cast of Hamilton:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 9:43pm

    Dude...


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 10:09am

    I especially like the "Abiden" pun. Overall, I think it's a fantastic meme for the white male flyover demographics. They simply can't get riled about a Joe that is a smart laid back dude, rather than an overly righteous reforming nanny-state tax-and-spend libtard.

    I think the campaign photos of Joe in the sportscar with shades and walking with shades are trying to get this sort of persona across, no?


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:12pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 4:06pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 4:09pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 4:12pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 10/19/2020 - 5:47pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 9:57pm

    Looks like today Joe's using Twitter to do the meme of just a nice guy in Mr. Rogers neighborhood.

    but only after he retweeted Katie Porter & her whiteboard from "Team Joe":


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 10:14pm


    by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 10:19pm

