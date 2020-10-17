Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Things always seem terrible around here, but yesterday my daughter saw her first waterfall and I got to watch her face. pic.twitter.com/Yn9MAd9hG2— Lisa Fleisher (@lisafleisher) September 4, 2020
The killing of a coloured teenager in Johannesburg exposed the fraught state of race relations in South Africa—and how the racial hierarchies created by apartheid continue to plague the country
In South Africa, “coloured people feel invisible, neglected and, crucially, they feel they are not being seen because they are coloured,” @Eusebius writes. https://t.co/NT9rDPfulq
The idea that promoting mass employment in care occupations should be a big part of our industrial policy is quietly gaining steam. https://t.co/7MePybuilH— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) October 22, 2020
Time to start new thread on GOP Senate pile-on; rats..sinking...ship. The Republican Senate majority is imperiled, and the president is tweeting about 50 Cent.
Republicans chafe at Trump's closing message
“There’s just not any discipline. I mean the president’s got a great record to run on. But we don’t hear too much about it. And I just think that’s a mistake,” says Sen. Cornyn. @JamesArkin @meridithmcgraw https://t.co/syL9FCO4wO
BREAKING: U.S. government concludes Iran was behind threatening emails sent this week to Democratic voters, from @nakashimae @AmyEGardner @isaacstanbecker and @craigtimberg https://t.co/RKhCvu0TrE
By Will Thorne @ Variety.com, Oct. 15
Patrisse Cullors is making a big step into the television business.
are they sure about that?
This is big. We have more followers than the @DNC and @GOP. https://t.co/nMVdV0FbjA— Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) October 21, 2020
Bismarck School Board Digs Own Graves As COVID-19 Cases Soar Across North Dakota. The latest from the Flickertail Times. #ndpol #northdakota #covid19 https://t.co/BNefsxHRbl
TV preacher Pat Robertson says God told him that President Donald Trump will win reelection.
Oh, and the world’s going to end, probably via an asteroid strike.
“Without question, Trump is going to win the election,” Robertson declared on “The 700 Club” on Tuesday, citing his conversation with the deity. “He’s going to win, that I think’s a given.”
VOTE KANYE pic.twitter.com/sXrotfOHE3— ye (@kanyewest) October 20, 2020
By Peter Kafka @ Vox.com, Oct. 20
The Massachusetts senator wants the attorney general to resign. She also wants him to sue Google.
NEWS —— Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) October 20, 2020
Silicon Valley megadonors like Dustin Moskovitz have quietly unleashed a $100 million anti-Trump TV campaign.
It's a massive, last-minute play that is totally under the radar. The super PAC has raised $65 million in 45 days.
Exclusive here —>https://t.co/yitICtw5Ck
Looks like it's all free access to the articles! Get the lowdown on what psychologist types are currently thinking about you, your friends and your enemies...
By Justine Coleman @ TheHill.com, Oct. 19
Rapper 50 Cent appeared to endorse President Trump in a Monday Instagram post, citing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s tax rate plan.
50 Cent took to Instagram to condemn Biden’s plan, which raises tax rates for corporations and those who make $400,000 or more per year.
“WHAT THE F---!” he said. “(VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F--- NEW YORK,” adding “The KNICKS never win anyway.”
The Republican message that we turned the corner on COVID is an obvious lie
“We have had really pretty good uptake by a lot of folks in the Black community with masking and social distancing,” Dobbs said on a call with reporters last week. “… And I just want to say that I think big parts of the white community, especially in areas that maybe weren’t as hard-affected [this summer], have not been as compliant or engaged actively with social distancing and masking. And I think that does make a difference.”
By Ryhs Blakely, Science Correspondent @ TheTimes.co.uk, Oct. 20 (free access link; with graph)
Millennials in democracies throughout the world are more disillusioned with their system of government than any young generation in living memory, a study has found.
A survey of nearly five million people showed that those in their 20s and 30s, born between 1981 and 1996, had less faith in democratic institutions than their parents or grandparents did at the same stage of life.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 1:39am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 12:00am
Parrots really suck at defense.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 1:05am
Give 'em a regulation hoop and let's see how they do. Looks like they're just flossing the zone. And if you put a cat among the
canariesparrots, it's all over. Still, some of them get really lucrative endorsements - they've got these mammoth cages looking down from Hollywood Hills, huge birdbaths with aspiring half-naked starlings hanging out...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 1:51am