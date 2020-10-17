    Best tweeted feelgood videos

    By artappraiser on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 1:38am |

    Comments


    by artappraiser on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 1:39am

    Have you ever seen parrot sing, play and ask for dinner at the same time????
    No? Just watch and turn your sound on pic.twitter.com/EOLYZPwIwS

    — My Beautiful Destination (@MyBeauDes) October 17, 2020


    by artappraiser on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 12:00am

    Parrots really suck at defense.


    by ocean-kat on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 1:05am

    Give 'em a regulation hoop and let's see how they do. Looks like they're just flossing the zone. And if you put a cat among the  canaries  parrots, it's all over. Still, some of them get really lucrative endorsements - they've got these mammoth cages looking down from Hollywood Hills, huge birdbaths with aspiring half-naked starlings hanging out... 


    by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 1:51am

    Latest Comments

    more