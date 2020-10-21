Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Time to start new thread on GOP Senate pile-on; rats..sinking...ship. The Republican Senate majority is imperiled, and the president is tweeting about 50 Cent.
Republicans chafe at Trump's closing message— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) October 21, 2020
“There’s just not any discipline. I mean the president’s got a great record to run on. But we don’t hear too much about it. And I just think that’s a mistake,” says Sen. Cornyn. @JamesArkin @meridithmcgraw https://t.co/syL9FCO4wO
Redacted names in the Ghislaine Maxwell deposition are in the index https://t.co/HEqsl1bThN— Venture Capital (@kelly2277) October 22, 2020
An essay on the American Right by Corey Robin.
A Nigerian special police operation has become a gang
LAGOS, Nigeria — For years, the name SARS hung in the air here in Nigeria like a putrid fog. SARS, which stood for Special Anti-Robbery Squad, was supposed to be the elite Nigerian police unit dedicated to fighting crime, but it was really a moneymaking terror squad with no accountability. SARS was random, vicious, vilely extortionist. SARS officers would raid bars or stop buses on the road and arbitrarily arrest young men for such crimes as wearing their hair in dreadlocks, having tattoos, holding a nice phone or a laptop, driving a nice car. Then they would demand large amounts of money as “bail.”
The 20 U.S. cities and counties with the biggest police departments have paid over $2 billion since 2015 for alleged misconduct and civil rights violations, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.
The payments have settled allegations of excessive force, wrongful detention and other abuses that sometimes stretch back decades and in extreme cases resulted in death or permanent injury.
New York City, the nation’s largest police department, has rung up more than $1.1 billion in payouts since 2015, followed by Chicago at about $253 million, according to data gathered by the Journal through public-records requests. Los Angeles County paid out more than $238 million since fiscal year 2015.
The killing of a coloured teenager in Johannesburg exposed the fraught state of race relations in South Africa—and how the racial hierarchies created by apartheid continue to plague the country
In South Africa, “coloured people feel invisible, neglected and, crucially, they feel they are not being seen because they are coloured,” @Eusebius writes. https://t.co/NT9rDPfulq
The idea that promoting mass employment in care occupations should be a big part of our industrial policy is quietly gaining steam. https://t.co/7MePybuilH— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) October 22, 2020
BREAKING: U.S. government concludes Iran was behind threatening emails sent this week to Democratic voters, from @nakashimae @AmyEGardner @isaacstanbecker and @craigtimberg https://t.co/RKhCvu0TrE
By Will Thorne @ Variety.com, Oct. 15
Patrisse Cullors is making a big step into the television business.
are they sure about that?
This is big. We have more followers than the @DNC and @GOP. https://t.co/nMVdV0FbjA— Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) October 21, 2020
Bismarck School Board Digs Own Graves As COVID-19 Cases Soar Across North Dakota. The latest from the Flickertail Times. #ndpol #northdakota #covid19 https://t.co/BNefsxHRbl
TV preacher Pat Robertson says God told him that President Donald Trump will win reelection.
Oh, and the world’s going to end, probably via an asteroid strike.
“Without question, Trump is going to win the election,” Robertson declared on “The 700 Club” on Tuesday, citing his conversation with the deity. “He’s going to win, that I think’s a given.”
VOTE KANYE pic.twitter.com/sXrotfOHE3— ye (@kanyewest) October 20, 2020
By Peter Kafka @ Vox.com, Oct. 20
The Massachusetts senator wants the attorney general to resign. She also wants him to sue Google.
NEWS —— Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) October 20, 2020
Silicon Valley megadonors like Dustin Moskovitz have quietly unleashed a $100 million anti-Trump TV campaign.
It's a massive, last-minute play that is totally under the radar. The super PAC has raised $65 million in 45 days.
Exclusive here —>https://t.co/yitICtw5Ck
Comments
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 8:04pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 10:43pm
Still a chicken shit
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 2:09am
How G.O.P. Senators Account for Trump
For years, Republican lawmakers have faced the question of whether they support the President. Now voters are asking what senators have actually delivered.
By Benjamin Wallace-Wells @ NewYorker.com
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 11:03pm
U.S. Journal: The Montana Voters Who Could Decide Control of the Senate
In a race that may end with a vanishingly thin margin of victory, the state’s Native Americans and union members are playing a central role
By E. Tammy Kim @ NewYorker.com, Oct. 21
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 11:12pm
But but but Senator Cornyn, on coronavirus there's no plan to run on, actually the hide head in sand technique seems to be breaking just before the election as the delusions break and the entire country turns red zone and every day you lose more senior voters and their children have to bury them without a funeral and the whole extended family is forced to think about it:
And that's without even getting into the Republican "plan" alternative to Obamacare.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 3:19pm
On the road with Donnie
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2020/10/22/two-weeks-inside-trump...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 3:49pm