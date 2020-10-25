Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Republicans crash #Florida early vote, eating into Democrats’ lead — No one knows #FL better than #Caputo, and reading between the lines it sounds like a lack of enthusiasm for #Biden among young Black and #Latinx voters could cost him the state. https://t.co/Pe7zrcPJd2— howardfineman (@howardfineman) October 25, 2020
..Kelly said repeatedly during the hearing that he doesn't have to be governed by the United States Constitution. At one point Kelly said he was an American nationalist...
Sgt. Jumper was dragged by suspect during traffic stop, affidavit say (sovereign citizen)— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) October 25, 2020
https://t.co/apXRdDmdwA
Minneapolis residents are suing the city of Minneapolis, saying the police are so under-staffed right now that the residents of the city are being endangered by rising violent crime. pic.twitter.com/yNY7EhL7bP— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 20, 2020
By Jon Henley @ TheGuardian.com, Oct. 25
A second coronavirus wave is sweeping continental Europe, with new infection records broken daily in many countries. There are wide variations, but almost no country has been left untouched – even those that fared well in the first wave.
Chileans have voted overwhelmingly in support of rewriting their constitution, which dates to the dictatorship of Gen Augusto Pinochet. With nearly 90% of the vote counted, 78% of people had voted "yes" in a referendum that was called after mass protests against inequality.
President Sebastian Piñera acknowledged the result and praised the peaceful vote. He said it was "the beginning of a path that we must all walk together".
(This is the context: https://t.co/BX4C7QasPU)— Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) October 25, 2020
By Jonathan Swan & Alayna Treene @ Axios.com, Oct. 25
If President Trump wins re-election, he'll move to immediately fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and also expects to replace CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, two people who've discussed these officials' fates with the president tell Axios.
The big picture: The list of planned replacements is much longer, but these are Trump's priorities, starting with Wray.
Read this. @benyt has written the obituary of the right-wing operation to dominate the pre-election news cycle with the Hunter Biden scandal.
This is the obit. But it was the @WSJ that effectively killed the operation. https://t.co/5sDTYyDOnz
WATCH THE VIDEO @ CBS News 2 from the evening of Oct. 22. Contrary to what might be suggested by many stories on Dagblog's news feed, it seems it's not white supremacists nor cops that are giving many folks in "the black community" of NYC sleepless nights. Like the lady @ 0:30 about "the new normal" (94% increase in shootings since the pandemic started) says "it's like Afghanistan, I told my husband it's like being in a war zone..."
Exclusive Video: Chaos After Deadly Drive-By Shooting In Brooklyn; NYPD Investigating Violent Night In NYC https://t.co/giZ9KujB2P
“I do some of my best writing when I’m angry,” says Brittney Cooper.
Brian Krebs site is a highly respected apolitical site that analyzes and often breaks news on digital security:
The public face of 8chan is Jim Watkins, a pig farmer in the Philippines who many experts believe is also the person behind the shadowy persona of “Q” at the center of the conspiracy theory movement.
Police announced the reward alongside grieving families on Thursday.
Investigators in Rochester, New York, are offering up to $10,000 for information on a September shooting that killed two teenagers and injured more than a dozen others. https://t.co/UhKQXv3WFR— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 24, 2020
His proposed solution to addressing both urgent calls for police reform and animosity from law enforcement toward Democrats is one he’s long relied on: He’ll just get everyone in the same room.
By Alexander Burns @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 24
[....] If elected, Mr. Biden would bring to the White House a long career’s worth of relationships with police chiefs, union leaders and policy experts that is unmatched by any other major figure in the Democratic Party, according to more than a dozen current and former law-enforcement officials who have worked with Mr. Biden in various capacities.
Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, has tested positive for COVID-19, Pence’s office announced Saturday. It’s a second close contact of the vice president to test positive in days.
Pence’s senior political adviser Marty Obst also tested positive earlier this week, CNN reported.
Short has begun quarantine and is “assisting in the contact tracing process,” according to Pence’s office.
Biden tells @PodSaveAmerica of Trump, "I guarantee you he'll accept the results" of the election.— Thomas Kaplan (@thomaskaplan) October 24, 2020
"There's no one going to stick with him," Biden says, adding, "So I'm not worried about any coup here."https://t.co/2cXVKNZckc
Fugged that, Texas is the new Florida anyways? All retweeted by Rick Wilson:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 9:08pm
Edit to add, the above story seems to be the local Fox station mistrusting the judge at "breaking" stage and trying to figure out whether he is exaggerating. This later piece from the same source has more facts and details:
El Paso County Judge says area hospitals, ICUs at capacity, imposing curfew
by David Cross Sunday, October 25th 2020
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 1:30am
Beto reporting in:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 1:46am
Lincoln Project co-founder says where at this point is the best race to donate a few more bucks that could do the most good:
(Reed Galen retweeted)
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 2:35am