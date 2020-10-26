Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
1. Tetra, a Texas-based company, makes calcium chloride in Finland— Businessweek (@BW) October 26, 2020
2. The chemical is legally exported to Peru
3. It's smuggled to Ecuador, then into Colombia
4. Colombian drug labs use it to make cocaine
5. The cocaine finds a market in the U.S.
6. Repeathttps://t.co/WMvpPMQ181
Venezuelan authorities have accused El Coqui’s gang of trying to kill a senior FAES officer: https://t.co/vcxYnuA3qy via @la_patilla
InSight Crime recently looked at the dynamics of how certain criminal groups gain the favor of authorities: https://t.co/ykYTNSBJRP
Surprise, surprise, surprise! ~ Gomer Pyle (whose surprises were often not welcome by all)
Support for Trump collapsing among white Texan suburbanites but it looks like the president might be saved by a surprisingly strong showing among latinos. Fascinating. https://t.co/6WBwaCYZ7R— Oliver Wiseman (@ollywiseman) October 26, 2020
What does the public miss when networks focus so narrowly on Trump’s exploits?https://t.co/PuQDYfylT1— CJR (@CJR) October 26, 2020
New data reveals when Joe Biden overtook President Trump in the 2020 money race — and which parts of the U.S. fueled his surge.— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 26, 2020
Explore the full data by ZIP code to see who’s leading the money race where you live. https://t.co/egYvqaXyig
It has been happening week by week but over the past 18 years the GOP has evolved into a party that more closely resembles Turkey's AKP, or Hungary's Fidesz, or India's BJP than its former European centre-right equivalents, says a new @vdeminstitute studyhttps://t.co/ek18z4mylC— Julian Borger (@julianborger) October 26, 2020
If you don't vote for them, you're a racist. If you do vote for them, you're a fascist. Quite a pickle.— Sexy James Lindsay, binary math mind (@ConceptualJames) October 26, 2020
NB: BLM UK now stands for "Black Liberation Movement UK." It's worth reading up on the Black Liberation Movement/Army.https://t.co/b5GlbofVl8
..Kelly said repeatedly during the hearing that he doesn't have to be governed by the United States Constitution. At one point Kelly said he was an American nationalist...
Sgt. Jumper was dragged by suspect during traffic stop, affidavit say (sovereign citizen)— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) October 25, 2020
https://t.co/apXRdDmdwA
Minneapolis residents are suing the city of Minneapolis, saying the police are so under-staffed right now that the residents of the city are being endangered by rising violent crime. pic.twitter.com/yNY7EhL7bP— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 20, 2020
By Jon Henley @ TheGuardian.com, Oct. 25
A second coronavirus wave is sweeping continental Europe, with new infection records broken daily in many countries. There are wide variations, but almost no country has been left untouched – even those that fared well in the first wave.
Chileans have voted overwhelmingly in support of rewriting their constitution, which dates to the dictatorship of Gen Augusto Pinochet. With nearly 90% of the vote counted, 78% of people had voted "yes" in a referendum that was called after mass protests against inequality.
President Sebastian Piñera acknowledged the result and praised the peaceful vote. He said it was "the beginning of a path that we must all walk together".
(This is the context: https://t.co/BX4C7QasPU)— Thomas Chatterton Williams (@thomaschattwill) October 25, 2020
By Jonathan Swan & Alayna Treene @ Axios.com, Oct. 25
If President Trump wins re-election, he'll move to immediately fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and also expects to replace CIA Director Gina Haspel and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, two people who've discussed these officials' fates with the president tell Axios.
The big picture: The list of planned replacements is much longer, but these are Trump's priorities, starting with Wray.
Read this. @benyt has written the obituary of the right-wing operation to dominate the pre-election news cycle with the Hunter Biden scandal.
This is the obit. But it was the @WSJ that effectively killed the operation. https://t.co/5sDTYyDOnz
WATCH THE VIDEO @ CBS News 2 from the evening of Oct. 22. Contrary to what might be suggested by many stories on Dagblog's news feed, it seems it's not white supremacists nor cops that are giving many folks in "the black community" of NYC sleepless nights. Like the lady @ 0:30 about "the new normal" (94% increase in shootings since the pandemic started) says "it's like Afghanistan, I told my husband it's like being in a war zone..."
Exclusive Video: Chaos After Deadly Drive-By Shooting In Brooklyn; NYPD Investigating Violent Night In NYC https://t.co/giZ9KujB2P
Northerners should take note, this is the same stuff that is the good "Ice Melt" that doesn't burn plants and pet paws, as opposed to the cheaper rock salt. One should presume it's going to be hard to find shortly? Get over to Home Depot or Lowes ASAP.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 3:22pm
Did u invest in futures?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 3:50pm