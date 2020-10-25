Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Republicans crash #Florida early vote, eating into Democrats’ lead — No one knows #FL better than #Caputo, and reading between the lines it sounds like a lack of enthusiasm for #Biden among young Black and #Latinx voters could cost him the state. https://t.co/Pe7zrcPJd2— howardfineman (@howardfineman) October 25, 2020
An important read by @martinchulov on how disinformation and conspiracy theories destroyed the life of a man whose organization saved the lives of thousandshttps://t.co/A7AXkOi4st— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) October 27, 2020
Philly Inquirer's report at the link has been updated with more content since the tweet below:
Philadelphia Police fatally shot a 27 year old Black man this afternoon in West Philly. Two officers fired multiple times, and video shows the man was holding a knife about 10 ft away from the officers when they fired. https://t.co/sF631TqiRR— Anna Orso (@anna_orso) October 26, 2020
I cannot emphasize enough how much McConnell's actions on Garland and Barrett have radicalized Democratic senators.— Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) October 26, 2020
As I've argued before, McConnell's single most consequential legacy may be what he convinces Senate Democrats to do: https://t.co/loRap0bV2z https://t.co/byejXlQh8n
ai yi yi yi. Top story over there right now. 54,000+ shares. Tropes galore including clueless white Jewish boy.
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said Monday that in order for the president’s policies to be most effective, Black Americans must want to succeed.
“One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about,” Kushner, who is Trump's son-in-law, said during a Fox News interview. “But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”
Venezuelan authorities have accused El Coqui’s gang of trying to kill a senior FAES officer: https://t.co/vcxYnuA3qy via @la_patilla
InSight Crime recently looked at the dynamics of how certain criminal groups gain the favor of authorities: https://t.co/ykYTNSBJRP
Surprise, surprise, surprise! ~ Gomer Pyle (whose surprises were often not welcome by all)
Support for Trump collapsing among white Texan suburbanites but it looks like the president might be saved by a surprisingly strong showing among latinos. Fascinating. https://t.co/6WBwaCYZ7R— Oliver Wiseman (@ollywiseman) October 26, 2020
What does the public miss when networks focus so narrowly on Trump’s exploits?https://t.co/PuQDYfylT1— CJR (@CJR) October 26, 2020
New data reveals when Joe Biden overtook President Trump in the 2020 money race — and which parts of the U.S. fueled his surge.— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 26, 2020
Explore the full data by ZIP code to see who’s leading the money race where you live. https://t.co/egYvqaXyig
It has been happening week by week but over the past 18 years the GOP has evolved into a party that more closely resembles Turkey's AKP, or Hungary's Fidesz, or India's BJP than its former European centre-right equivalents, says a new @vdeminstitute studyhttps://t.co/ek18z4mylC— Julian Borger (@julianborger) October 26, 2020
If you don't vote for them, you're a racist. If you do vote for them, you're a fascist. Quite a pickle.— Sexy James Lindsay, binary math mind (@ConceptualJames) October 26, 2020
NB: BLM UK now stands for "Black Liberation Movement UK." It's worth reading up on the Black Liberation Movement/Army.https://t.co/b5GlbofVl8
1. Tetra, a Texas-based company, makes calcium chloride in Finland— Businessweek (@BW) October 26, 2020
2. The chemical is legally exported to Peru
3. It's smuggled to Ecuador, then into Colombia
4. Colombian drug labs use it to make cocaine
5. The cocaine finds a market in the U.S.
6. Repeathttps://t.co/WMvpPMQ181
..Kelly said repeatedly during the hearing that he doesn't have to be governed by the United States Constitution. At one point Kelly said he was an American nationalist...
Sgt. Jumper was dragged by suspect during traffic stop, affidavit say (sovereign citizen)— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) October 25, 2020
https://t.co/apXRdDmdwA
Minneapolis residents are suing the city of Minneapolis, saying the police are so under-staffed right now that the residents of the city are being endangered by rising violent crime. pic.twitter.com/yNY7EhL7bP— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 20, 2020
By Jon Henley @ TheGuardian.com, Oct. 25
A second coronavirus wave is sweeping continental Europe, with new infection records broken daily in many countries. There are wide variations, but almost no country has been left untouched – even those that fared well in the first wave.
Chileans have voted overwhelmingly in support of rewriting their constitution, which dates to the dictatorship of Gen Augusto Pinochet. With nearly 90% of the vote counted, 78% of people had voted "yes" in a referendum that was called after mass protests against inequality.
President Sebastian Piñera acknowledged the result and praised the peaceful vote. He said it was "the beginning of a path that we must all walk together".
Comments
Fugged that, Texas is the new Florida anyways? All retweeted by Rick Wilson:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/25/2020 - 9:08pm
Edit to add, the above story seems to be the local Fox station mistrusting the judge at "breaking" stage and trying to figure out whether he is exaggerating. This later piece from the same source has more facts and details:
El Paso County Judge says area hospitals, ICUs at capacity, imposing curfew
by David Cross Sunday, October 25th 2020
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 1:30am
Beto reporting in:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 1:46am
Yup BIDEN'S GOING TO TRY TO WIN TEXAS:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 1:08pm
Lincoln Project co-founder says where at this point is the best race to donate a few more bucks that could do the most good:
(Reed Galen retweeted)
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 2:35am
"Really American" PAC not giving up on FL:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 12:27am