Kushner's two interviews with Woodward, April 18 and May 8, discussed in Woodward's book Rage, and on the CNN page at this link, which page also has audio from the interviews, which were recorded by Woodward:

Jared Kushner bragged in April that Trump was taking the country 'back from the doctors'

Trump had given Woodward the go ahead to interview Kushner in a recorded interview on Feb. 19:

Trump - "I told Jared to speak to you, and I believe he has," Trump told Woodward on February 19. Trump said he asked Kushner to coordinate with others in the administration "so that Bob can speak to anybody he wants to. Jared will handle -- very capable guy, Jared. You can't get people like this."

At the time of the first Kushner recorded interview with Woodward in April, positive cases in the US were at around 30,000 per day. On April 15, three days before Kushner's interview, deaths from Covid-19 reached their all-time peak at more than 2,600 per day. And hospitalizations for the virus were at their first peak as well, nearly reaching 60,000 for several days in April.

The first interview on April 18:

Kushner - "There were three phases. There’s the panic phase, the pain phase and then the comeback phase. I do believe that last night symbolized kind of the beginning of the comeback phase. That doesn’t mean there’s not still a lot of pain and there won’t be pain for a while, but that basically was, we’ve now put out rules to get back to work. Trump’s now back in charge. It’s not the doctors. They’ve kind of – we have, like, a negotiated settlement. "The last thing was kind of doing the guidelines, which was interesting. And that in my mind was almost like – you know, it was almost like Trump getting the country back from the doctors. Right? In the sense that what he now did was, you know, he’s going to own the open-up." "The states have to own the testing," Kushner said. "The federal government should not own the testing. And the federal government should not own kind of the rules. It's got to be up to the governors, because that's the way the federalist system works."



"But the President also is very smart politically with the way he did that fight with the governors to basically say, no, no, no, no, I own the opening. Because again, the opening is going to be very popular. People want this country open. But if it opens in the wrong way, the question will be, did the governors follow the guidelines we set out or not?" "I say he basically did a full hostile takeover of the Republican Party. And I don't think it's even as much about the issues. I think it's about the attitude.... I learned this early on that neither party is really a party. They’re collections of tribes. Right? And so the Republican Party was a collection of a bunch of tribes. And then, you know, parties as they grow tend to be more about being exclusive than inclusive. And so, you know, you look at, like, the Republican Party platform, it’s a document meant to, like, piss people off basically. Because it’s done by activists."

The second Kushner interview on May 8: