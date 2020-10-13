Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Added GOP to the lede - they griftedd long & hard
GOP is not even trying to hide their corruption anymore. They admitted to placing fake ballot box drops.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 13, 2020
Make sure you are dropping your ballot off in an official ballot box. I beg you.
PLEASE READ: California orders GOP to remove unofficial ballot boxes https://t.co/oXZPHeFXL6
Lie to voters, cheat the system, smear opponents and suppress the vote. It's the GOP's blueprint. They are anti-democracy.https://t.co/QccoXzbwih— Nathan Max (@natemax) October 13, 2020
People in GA waited in line 11 hrs today to vote. The GOP don’t want ppl to vote. The majority of US isn't in line with their views. But the jokes on them. There was a 41% increase in turnout compared to the first day of early voting in GA in 2016 #VoteThemAllOut #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/ECFFZ3YVrl— Helen Armstrong (@HelenArmstrong5) October 13, 2020
Note the word "Ukraine" near the end of my excerpt.
By Benjamin Weiser @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 28
Twelve years after a New York Times journalist and two others were taken hostage at gunpoint in Afghanistan and held for more than seven months, an Afghan man has been arrested and charged in the kidnapping, federal authorities said on Wednesday.
The man, Haji Najibullah, who has been described as a former Taliban commander, was expected to appear in Federal District Court in Manhattan later on Wednesday.
Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller : “Joe Biden would be the best friend that child smugglers and child traffickers have ever had in the White House,” he said, adding later: “My God, if Joe Biden were to get elected, how many millions of children and families would be forced into the hands of these vicious criminal cartels?”
Breaking News: An ex-Homeland Security official, Miles Taylor, reveals he was the anonymous author of a 2018 New York Times Op-Ed describing a “resistance” in the administration.https://t.co/ulkMBxrwby— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 28, 2020
New Cato national survey finds that self‐censorship is on the rise in the United States. Nearly two-thirds—62%—of Americans say the political climate these days prevents them from saying things they believe because others might find them offensive. The share of Americans who self‐censor has risen several points since 2017 when 58% of Americans agreed with this statement. These fears cross partisan lines. Majorities of Democrats (52%), independents (59%) and Republicans (77%) all agree they have political opinions they are afraid to share.
Trump, Oct 27: Three weeks. Three weeks in, Joe’s shot, “Let’s go Kamala, are you get ready?” Most liberal person in the Senate.
Americans Perceive Their Political Opposites As Ready For Violence, Poll Shows https://t.co/gfYNQm1WLl via @TPM— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 27, 2020
My bosses somehow let me take over the top of Politico Nightly.
The topic: how Biden has finally learned, at the tender age of 77, to shut up and stay on message (mostly) after a career of, well, not doing that
thx to @suellentrop @renurayasam & the teamhttps://t.co/y5A2aXN1lq
Indian Americans are bundled into the artificial “Asian American” racial construct, but lower caste Indians are now seeking protection by US federal courts from discrimination rooted in distinctions imported from the home country https://t.co/EkP8jv3nJQ— Wesley Yang (@wesyang) October 27, 2020
An important read by @martinchulov on how disinformation and conspiracy theories destroyed the life of a man whose organization saved the lives of thousandshttps://t.co/A7AXkOi4st— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) October 27, 2020
Philly Inquirer's report at the link has been updated with more content since the tweet below:
Philadelphia Police fatally shot a 27 year old Black man this afternoon in West Philly. Two officers fired multiple times, and video shows the man was holding a knife about 10 ft away from the officers when they fired. https://t.co/sF631TqiRR— Anna Orso (@anna_orso) October 26, 2020
I cannot emphasize enough how much McConnell's actions on Garland and Barrett have radicalized Democratic senators.— Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) October 26, 2020
As I've argued before, McConnell's single most consequential legacy may be what he convinces Senate Democrats to do: https://t.co/loRap0bV2z https://t.co/byejXlQh8n
ai yi yi yi. Top story over there right now. 54,000+ shares. Tropes galore including clueless white Jewish boy.
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said Monday that in order for the president’s policies to be most effective, Black Americans must want to succeed.
“One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about,” Kushner, who is Trump's son-in-law, said during a Fox News interview. “But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.”
Venezuelan authorities have accused El Coqui’s gang of trying to kill a senior FAES officer: https://t.co/vcxYnuA3qy via @la_patilla
InSight Crime recently looked at the dynamics of how certain criminal groups gain the favor of authorities: https://t.co/ykYTNSBJRP
Surprise, surprise, surprise! ~ Gomer Pyle (whose surprises were often not welcome by all)
Support for Trump collapsing among white Texan suburbanites but it looks like the president might be saved by a surprisingly strong showing among latinos. Fascinating. https://t.co/6WBwaCYZ7R— Oliver Wiseman (@ollywiseman) October 26, 2020
What does the public miss when networks focus so narrowly on Trump’s exploits?https://t.co/PuQDYfylT1— CJR (@CJR) October 26, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 5:23am
Trump's Secret Service boondoggle
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 6:11am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 10:37am
Wow2, DoJ sues Melania's asst?!
The whole govt is Trump's personal plaything
https://digbysblog.net/2020/10/your-tax-dollars-at-work-3/
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 1:08am
$250m dark money in courts
Sen. Whitehouse explains:
https://www.exposedbycmd.org/2020/10/13/senator-whitehouse-calls-out-dar...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 6:15pm
Rudy as Russian disinfo ally
(who gave him a private hard drive, if they did?
Another convenient active duty FBI agent?
Have seen this Netflix series - not terribly believable,
but has its audience)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 11:04pm
Match set game:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 12:16am
with a cherry on top!
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 12:19am
Somehow The Deep State got to her. Even Rudy's circle is not safe! What's a Qanon to do? Kidnap some governors?
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 1:10am
If we could stop 2nd Amendmenting our own feet for a New York second, maybe...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 1:54am
Trump's 2016 Egypt Bank xfer (thread)
Last minute cash for a broke campaign.
When will we ever see Trump's it his campaign's taxes?
That bought-and-paid for Supreme Court hasn't helped.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 11:16pm
"John Kelly" currently going viral on twitter
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 4:04pm
Far from falling for his spin, NYT adding $100 million due the IRS to the the $421 million personally guaranteed:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 7:48pm
Forbes sez: Donald Trump Has At Least $1 Billion In Debt, More Than Twice The Amount He Suggested
By Dan Alexander, Senior editor at Forbes, covering Donald Trump's business., Oct. 16
They be faux media now > this article could be more devastating to Drumpf than any Lincoln Project ridicule.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 8:53pm
Let's add Javanka's, since they work as a family team. Much of 666 and Toronto from the UAE (and prolly Saudis as well)?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 12:17am
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 8:27pm
Once again we get these leaks that hint that things are so much worse than we've imagined. But none of these shits will go on the record with the whole unvarnished truth. I hope they all go down in history as the cowardly slime they are.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 9:17pm
Federal Judge Signals It’s Clear That Trump Tweet Intended to Declassify All Mueller Documents, Orders DOJ to Find Out
By Matt Naham @ LawandCrime.com, Oct. 16
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/18/2020 - 3:35am
Ghislaine's turn in the barrel
When/what comes out on Trump, or will Barr make sure she's suicides after slow boating this case?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 2:50am
Lev Parnas:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 9:48pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 10:17pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/20/2020 - 10:26pm
Mark Meadows raking it in
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 3:00pm
Other stories and personal anecdotals just made me realize that this kind of cheating, whatever you want to call it, is going to be running rampant until we get covid under control.
A lot of the usual gatekeepers are not working at the office and they are not working full time. The IRS, for example, is in chaos.
Many who realize are taking advantage--why bother worrying what your books look like for 2019 or 2020 when the authorities are never ever going to have the staff to look at those years much less audit them. When they finally get back up to speed, they are just going to write off these years and move forward.
Those who enforce "the rules" are working at half speed at best, allover the world actually.
Comes to mind Trump's IRS case may have truly been on hold--his excuses are probably not a lie now anymore--there'd be nobody working on that case right now if NYTimes didn't.
Same here with Mark Meadows.
Office "staff" whose job is police this sort of thing are currently working at home, and have to deal with things like their kids around all day trying to learn remotely or depression or newly developed alchoholism, etc.
Another example of what is happening, at the other end of the income scale is graft of welfare or entitlement services, as I am sure the employees are swamped, give a damn if someone is cheating or breaking the rules and just rubber stamp everything (if you are a claimant and lucky.)
When government employees get back to full speed, especially state and local, the priority will surely be set by their bosses to: get money wherever you can. A prison sentence for a perp won't help the broken budgets.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 4:24pm
Iran disinfo?
(yeah, almost every story can be filed under GOP corruption now)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 4:58am
FinCEN plays partisan
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 11:31am
Fed Society SC self-dealing
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 1:38pm
And what did they stack the court with?
Plantation-era nostalgia
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 1:51pm
Judge Sullivan: "Time's up!"
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 2:21pm
DoJ blows Sullivan response
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 4:25am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 9:59am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 12:01pm
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 8:36am
Judge: Trump assholishness not binding
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 12:05pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 6:38pm
chart:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 4:57am
Streisand Effect sighted
(seems Javanka not ready for Broadway)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 8:48am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 7:55pm
More Law&Crime
weird times
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 4:44am
Judge just called Jacob Wohl a terrorist. Seriously:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 5:10pm
NOTE it is a thread where he tweets excerpts from his article and some docs, too.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 5:26pm
Someone paid off about $1.5mill of Kavanaugh's bills. No one seemed to investugate
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 12:03am
Keeping it simple:
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 2:40am
Emptywheel's big Russiagate reveal to FBI
(Interesting real life cloak 'n dagger stuff)
https://www.emptywheel.net/2020/10/26/part-of-what-i-shared-with-the-fbi/
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 12:05am
Those "Iranian" emails...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 12:25am