By Justine Coleman @ TheHill.com, Oct. 19

Rapper 50 Cent appeared to endorse President Trump in a Monday Instagram post, citing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s tax rate plan.

50 Cent took to Instagram to condemn Biden’s plan, which raises tax rates for corporations and those who make $400,000 or more per year.

“WHAT THE F---!” he said. “(VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F--- NEW YORK,” adding “The KNICKS never win anyway.”

“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people,” he continued, “62% are you out of ya f---ing mind.”

The rapper, who lives in New York City, could be hit with a 62 percent tax rate increase under Biden’s plan, experts said on Monday, according to CNBC. New Jersey and California residents who make more than $400,000 per year could also face a more than 60 percent tax rate, while the rates in New York state could reach 58 percent.

It’s unclear from the post if 50 Cent plans to vote for the president.

The rapper was met by a mixture of praise and criticism for his post, with conservative Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren commenting, “Welcome to the Trump Train! Amen!!!!”

Minutes after his post, 50 Cent posted again with the caption, “I just remembered i’m bankrupt, so i’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL.” [....]