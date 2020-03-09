Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
hard to say as you are supposed to be an expert, but this sounds naive to me. I think the anarchist professional types know this, they are agitating nighttime violence in Dem cities on purpose so Trump will win, in order to hasten the revolution as it were (or whatever similar glorious fight they envision):
These aren't the locals, some who might act out violently, just once out of mob anger. These are regulars, purposely inciting. I see Mayor Bowser and her police chief just talked about "outside agitators" on Monday. Read similar from Denver, Kenosha, Richmond,etc. There's groups of them traveling to wherever they can cause trouble, they form something similar to a flash mob via text, they convert a few kids permanently with their passion and romance of it all who join the club and travel to protests or keep the faith on home turf. Send in fed goons like Trump did to Portland, they especially love that, the imagined fascists become real, the fight they dream of is hastened.
It's the cops who overreact who need some nonviolent training, all they'd have to do is make these kids look more violent than them and they'd win the support. I.E., coppers: really stupid to feed the trolls by hand-to-hand fighting and cracking bones.
Actually now that I think on it, anyplace where there's been police calling a riot or challenging breaking curfew or the like, it seems really rare to see anyone go limp and accept being arrested. Haven't seen much of it at all. Those at the front lines now, especially after dark, aren't interested in practicing nonviolent theory much at all, they are going for incitement.
Edit to add: the only nightime anti-Trump protest I've seen go a little violent was the D.C. harassment of people leaving the RNC convention at the White House, including Rand Paul. Those were an angry mob, angry about support of Trump.Little if nothing to do with BLM memes. Very different from what's going on in most cities at night, which is agitation against the police forces under local Democratic governments.
Comments
This is more like bar closing time, though. It's romantic hanging out with anarchists:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 2:56am
Guns guns guns...Is carrying the new form of government for a lot of these folks?
Is definitely similar shit to what Kyle Rittenhouse was buying into.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 10:31pm
for anyone interested in more details, Fischer's full report of this confrontation between the two groups in Louisville is here
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 11:27pm
just including this one cause they coined a new word boojahideen
Too many sources err in calling them "right wing". They are really not exclusively right or left wing, they are simply a conglomeration of extremist libertarians, hence they have willingly aligned with and support extremist branch of BLM who are advocating totally abolishing police.
They hate cops and are into abolishing lots of government, or in causing government to fall.
Makes sense they might be interested in Hamas since most Palestinians under Israeli rule have little control over their own destiny.
More here for those who really want to understand the "Boogaloo Bois" movement.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 3:31am
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 4:08pm
One thing is clear, the propensity to use the firebug thing by some west coast anarchist protesters for media attention and publicity is not going to be helpful to the anarchist cause, looking to backfire big time:
I've seen lots of related tweets myself using searches at Twitter for the west coast fires topic. There were lots of them the last day or so, seemed like ordinary people, too, not bots. I can't even imagine what's going around on Facebook likewise. Wouldn't put it out of the realm of possibility that there's some lynching of anarchists soon.
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 3:38am
Gives me reason to believe that the Portland FBI is an honest rational player:
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 4:55pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 1:25pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 6:22am
Prediction from someone who watches what U.S. extremists right and left up to all the time. No civil war likely coming BUT:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 11:38pm
interesting further comments, reminds me of some recent Kenosha stories:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 11:46pm
lol that he is following this and decide to pipe up with two cents:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 5:40am
lol again:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 5:48am
official state motto is "live free or die" after all
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 8:42pm
Cross-link to Al Sharpton: ...Some, I suspect in my own way of thinking, could be planted in order to hurt us because that is so extreme from our position....
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 8:48pm
Excerpt from
Whose America Is It? “Apocalyptic terms” have taken over the 2020 election, with potentially dangerous implications.
Op-ed by Thomas B. Edsall @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 16. Edsall contributes a weekly column from Washington, D.C. on politics, demographics and inequality
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 9:40pm
FBI director Wray testified to Homeland Sec. Committee including on Antifa & Trump chastised in a tweet
More here
FBI director says antifa is an ideology, not an organization by Eric Tucker & Ben Fox @ AP.com, 10 min. ago
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 10:18pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 7:07pm
Portland late night antifa crew Sept. 24, 2020: "Fuck Joe Biden":
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 3:33am
Anyone think those guys and their pals are just going to fade away after Joe Biden is inaugurated? During a pandemic with continued high unemployment and homelessness and hunger?
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 3:55am
Just some guys with access to a microphone and recorded on video
Not much you can do to prevent random guys from having a voice. They will be around after the election.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 11:58am
I read Wray's testimony, didn't need a reminder.
If people call themselves antifa in texts calling for nightly protests, I call them antifa too, and so do several of the chroniclers.
And mho, all protesters since like the end of July are basically "just random guys".
The sister souljah moments disavowing violence came a bit too late precisely because: nothing is organized, it's all just random guys, there is no one is in charge and no common agenda except perhaps a general dislike of law enforcement. Conveniently for anarchists in general, left and right, since to put it mildly they tend to prefer lack of organization to be true to the name.
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 3:14pm
The speaker was described as antifa by Ford Fischer, I referenced Wray to point out that it was a random guy with a microphone.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 4:42pm
True story aside, one of the questions asked of immigrants at Ellis Island in the early 20th century was "Are you an anarchist?" You can view the scanned pages on the internet and see what everyone that went through Ellis Island answered to that question and all to all the other questions that were asked.
Needless to say, I have never found anyone that answered "yes" to that question, because even the most illiterate peasants knew to answer "no".
The reason for the question: anarchists were well known, even among illiterates, to be interested in things like bomb plots in crowded cities and assassinations of archdukes that might switch things up a little on the law and order and borders front, start world wars, chaos in general, etc.
(Occupy Wall Street, a movement in 2011, tried ironically to organize anarchy. Not surprisingly this oxymoronic attempt eventually petered out.)
Anarchy in the English language has a definition. Oxfords' is: a state of disorder due to absence or nonrecognition of authority.
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 3:33pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 3:56pm
They kind of write themselves: "reporter presses Biden on lack of plan to a) destroy healthcare, b) build own golf courses, c) burn which red states, d) fuck up the pandemic" (the last sounding like an oxymoron). Just today on CNN, talking heads were worrying that Joe doesn't have enough family members to staff his administration. And Biden's heart doesn't quite seem into it - he hasn't once talked about his 3rd term. Meanwhile there's lots of speculation as to which ally he'll pick to not pay for his Wall. The optics are pretty bad for foreign leaders at the inauguration - all the 1st string tyrants will have made off with Trump, so Joe's left with Tongo and Lower Volta for his Bromance. Festivities still look to be subdued and a bit teatotaller, with the Biden cohort drinking the coke this time. And somehow "grab 'em by the poussé" isn't going over so hot - don't know if that was Macron or Trudeau's mom's idea. Where Clinton's fête was defined by Fleetwood Mac and Carter's with Southern Rock, Joe's pulling out all the stops with the Kingston Trio *and* the Four Tops. But at least he's promised a positive move in keeping with his rep, extending Amtrak to Camp David, sack lunches provided.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 4:43pm
This is a very unfair critique of Biden. He doesn't come up with plans. If it was Warren or Hillary we might expect a plan. Biden will simply govern from the center right until the left despairs of ever getting anything they care about accomplished and either disengages from the process or becomes so angry they just want to tear it all down.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 4:52pm
ah but just over at Twitter, first thing I see is what Lincoln Project founder is throwing in Trump's face--
looking like all depends on what your definition of "wimp" is
He could just be planning on throwing all of you extremists venturing off the center line in the hoosegow, you never know! Wasn't that the purpose of that one whole story in the primary debates, the one about "Corn Pop" and the chains and whatever it was. Do you feel lucky, extremist punk? Meet Joe Biden, street tough about centrism!
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 5:10pm
Nothing funny about the extreme center - esp those who grew up with toga parties and Prince Albert in a can.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 5:33pm
prince albert in a can, heh, long time no here that one, is perfect. You know what, not only did Joe Biden, Delaware lifeguard, come to mind with that one, but also George Bush, Yalie cheerleader from TX. You can have a beer with them guys both!
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 8:00pm
Extremist boys will be boys, looking for war gaming wherever there is potential:
Is just like the the frigging jihadi rooms of yore, populated by westerners looking for excitement and no doubt plenty of FBI playing along as well. Never thought until now how much Trump "crazytown" must appeal to these types..."king of the world!" type of thing...Bruce Willis in Die Hard only with no sense of humor...
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 8:51pm
wow, now this is genuinely getting into movie westerns territory, where the sheriff don't wanna let your particular posse into town:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 12:23am
More on the Portland Sat. "Proud Boys" troubles from JJMcNab:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 1:14am
hmmm
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 1:17am
Copied from PP plopping it on my "Wokee" thread, I think it fits better here:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 2:22pm
This still doesn't address the situation adequately for my mind, though, as to:
what happens when these pro-police types come in conflict with the authority-hating, police-hating right winger types?
It's especially right winger nut case tradition to hate Federal law and order agents even more than the local "sheriff". I.E., Ruby Ridge, Waco, etc.
Right wing radicalism and police are just not a good fit! Not trustworthy allies. Police are "gummint".
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 3:24pm
J.J. McNab on the unstructured, leaderless "flash mob" type nature of militia groups including Proud Boys:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 6:41pm
Psychological paper:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 12:07am
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 1:22am
A man killed near Detroit by Federal agents has become a martyr for the far-right 'Boogaloo Boi' movement
Posted By Lee DeVito @ MetroTimes.com, Tue, Oct 6, 2020 at 6:12 pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 1:35am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 7:44pm
instigate a civil war leading to societal collapse
What a bunch of idiots. Every one knows that if you want to instigate a civil war you have to break into some famous movie star's home, kill them all, and write Helter Skelter and Piggies on the walls in their blood.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 7:50pm
yeah, where's Vince Bugliosi when you need him?
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 8:10pm
JJ MacNabb on The Wolverine Watchmen
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 8:04pm
and whoa, don't tell JJ what words she can or cannot use to label these folks:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 8:09pm
hey youse guys, can you believe it, for sure thought they were deer hunters like all the other outta towners come by:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 8:48pm
Jon Voight? One shot?
Imagine Meryl Streep sat this one out.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 6:24pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 8:35pm
What Shane said! A MAJOR problem that I also see:
Right now, on this a lot of journalism seems similar to like equating Al Qaeda with Hezbollah. It's almost pitiful.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 5:30pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 7:45pm
possibly related Dagblog news thread
THE FBI TEAM SENT TO ‘EXPLOIT’ PROTESTERS’ PHONES IN PORTLAND
on Fri, 10/09/2020
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 7:50pm
Great thread - what role *have* Russians played in all this unrest? Certainly a question to be dealt with in much depth.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 1:15am
Interestingly similar to the Boogaloo cop killer at a BLM protest, Stephen Parshall case, as described in the NYTimes article on the Boogaloo Bois. He was ex-Navy and in the Army reserves.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 3:47pm
p.s. not to mention similarities to Mr. Timothy McVeigh of Federal Bldg. bombing fame and regular on the gun show circuit...
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 4:22pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 12:15pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 7:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 7:34pm
Pretty sure Bill Barr will help them out with the (il)legal part.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 3:23am
Cross link to detailed info. about Brandon Bartells from Pasco, traveling protesting man, one month he's in Kenosha breaking curfew protesting the Blake shooting, next month he's in Portland with a van and chains purportedly pulling down statues of Lincoln and Roosevelt. Note that when he's in Portland that somehow a DHS agent has a photo of his van to give to police.
Then note also at the same cross link the case of traveling Indiana protesting man Malik Fard Mohamad, who can afford a gun and ammunition but not an apt. in Portland, and who likes to smash museum windows, being noticed by a plainclothes FBI agent just hanging out in the crowd...
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 2:48am
Again, follow the money
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 3:22am
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/17/2020 - 1:24am
(found retweeted by JJ MacNab)
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 6:33pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 9:06pm
On Boogaloo in Minneapolis, rioting & looting had started before they got there, and it's a waste of time to categorize then as right wing or left wing, most hate Trump, all hate cops and all love guns:
Further, this guy put up a thread reader app on all of her analysis of the case:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 9:35pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/24/2020 - 9:23pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 12:36am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 1:43am
JJ MacNabb retweeted Andrew Yang:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 3:31am
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/26/2020 - 8:00pm
Letter from Portland: In the Streets with Antifa
Trump is vowing to designate the movement as a terrorist organization. But its supporters believe that they are protecting their communities—and that confronting fascists with violence can be justified.
By Luke Mogelson @ NewYorker.com, Oct. 25 for Nov. 2 print issue, audio version available
includes a considerable amount of history from across the U.S., not just Portand
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 3:44am
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 3:46pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 5:10pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 1:43am