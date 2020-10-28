Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Americans Perceive Their Political Opposites As Ready For Violence, Poll Shows https://t.co/gfYNQm1WLl via @TPM— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 27, 2020
‘An Earthquake in Florida’s Criminal Justice System’: Conservatives on Florida Supreme Court Overturn Decades-Old Death Penalty Precedent https://t.co/WWWEkhgsN5 pic.twitter.com/KxEAte0z70— Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) October 30, 2020
Lot of blue-county school board members looking at this polling warily https://t.co/W1lbN9kfSZ— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 30, 2020
By Sharon Braithwaite & Eoin McSweeny @ CNN.com, Oct. 29
At least 140 migrants have drowned off Senegal in the deadliest shipwreck recorded this year, the United Nations migration agency said in a statement Thursday.
By Kate Bennett & Elizabeth Cohen @ CNN.com, Oct. 29
Dr. Deborah Birx emerged from a meeting at the White House one day in late summer with a new resolution: Never again would she sit in a meeting with Dr. Scott Atlas and listen to him pontificate on the pandemic.
Two sisters are being held on attempted first-degree murder charges in Illinois for allegedly stabbing a store security guard after being told they needed to wear a mask and use hand sanitizer https://t.co/6hgYflZrf4— CNN (@CNN) October 29, 2020
Gun purchase interest tends to rise around stressful events and ahead of elections.
Walmart is removing all guns and ammo from its sales floors in response to concerns about break-ins and civil unrest. Firearm sales are soaring this year, according to the FBI database (via @bpopken)
Walmart spox to @NBCNews https://t.co/yXYWp03tDN pic.twitter.com/urUzeVPcfU
This is a very German speech. https://t.co/qgwuaKsRyk— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) October 30, 2020
I have no doubt Chicago has worse dystopian things going on; it's just that they dishonestly don't report on them like we do.
SCREAMING -- A New York City man fell about 15 feet into a pit of rats when a sidewalk sinkhole opened under his feet. https://t.co/asgkrsRAJ8— Rebecca Shabad (@RebeccaShabad) October 29, 2020
We're finally teaching dogs how to talk! It's about time.https://t.co/2RxjIAktc1— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) October 29, 2020
October 29, 2020 "Information Clearing House" - Today I sent my intention to resign from The Intercept, the news outlet I co-founded in 2013 with Jeremy Scahill and Laura Poitras, as well as from its parent company First Look Media.
Tyranny is nothing new in Sierra Leone or in the rest of West Africa. But it is now part and parcel of an increasing lawlessness that is far more significant than any coup, rebel incursion, or episodic experiment in democracy. Crime was what my friend—a top-ranking African official whose life would be threatened were I to identify him more precisely—really wanted to talk about. Crime is what makes West Africa a natural point of departure for my report on what the political character of our planet is likely to be in the twenty-first century.
(AP) — Federal agencies warned cybercriminals are unleashing a major ransomware assault against the US healthcare system. Independent security experts say it has already hobbled at least 5 US hospitals this week, and could potentially impact hundreds more. https://t.co/7UlFPXO7XF— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) October 29, 2020
I have seen recent spate of contrarian buzz on antibodies, so I thought this worth a post as not a small sample!. Link is to the full PDF but you can see first page with highlighting in tweet below
Note the word "Ukraine" near the end of my excerpt.
By Benjamin Weiser @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 28
Twelve years after a New York Times journalist and two others were taken hostage at gunpoint in Afghanistan and held for more than seven months, an Afghan man has been arrested and charged in the kidnapping, federal authorities said on Wednesday.
The man, Haji Najibullah, who has been described as a former Taliban commander, was expected to appear in Federal District Court in Manhattan later on Wednesday.
Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller : “Joe Biden would be the best friend that child smugglers and child traffickers have ever had in the White House,” he said, adding later: “My God, if Joe Biden were to get elected, how many millions of children and families would be forced into the hands of these vicious criminal cartels?”
Comments
If Biden loses, it is very likely that he will accept the results and try to calm things down.
Trump is the wild card. He found good people on both sides in Charlottesville. He told the Proud Boys to sand by. Trump downplays a kidnap plan involving a Governor. He is casting doubt on the election results. It is very likely that Republicans will have to grow a backbone and suppress Trump's urge to seek revenge before January 20th if he loses.
I don't think large segments of the Black community would be shocked if Trump wins. I think it would be confirmation of where a segment thinks we are as a country.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 9:12am
um, did you read it?
Like another president once said:nothing to fear except fear itself
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 4:45pm
See the ruling on guns by the Michigan judge (below)
by Robert Redd (not verified) on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 7:17pm
A Michigan judge has blocked a ban on openly carrying firearms at Michigan polling places on Election Day.
Court of Claims Judge Christopher Murray granted a preliminary injunction to pro-gun groups who filed motions to block the directive issued by Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Oct. 16.
Benson sought to prohibit firearms at polling places, clerk's offices and other locations where absentee ballots will be tallied. Her order also barred individuals openly carrying guns from coming within 100 feet of buildings serving as polling centers.
However, Murray said in his opinion Tuesday that Benson's directive didn't follow the formal process laid out in state law about how new orders are enacted.
"The main issue as the Court sees it is the allegation that the directive violates the [Administrative Procedures Act] because it is a rule that was not promulgated through the act's procedures," Murray wrote. "And, a rule not promulgated under the APA is invalid."
Murray also appeared to take issue on the timing of Benson's directive – less than three weeks ahead of Election Day.
"Although it is understandable why defendant chose to act now, it is nonetheless true that defendant could have taken these steps months ago—perhaps prior to the August primaries—rather than 17 days before the election," the judge said.
Plaintiff Robert Davis, who sued to block Benson's order and is described by the Detroit Free Press as a "serial litigant," called the judge's order "a victory for the rule of law."
Michigan Open Carry Inc., Michigan Coalition for Responsible Gun Owners, Inc. and Michigan Gun Owners, Inc. also filed a motion.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office plans to appeal the court blocking her ban of openly carrying firearms near polling places on Election Day. She's seen above speaking during the Democratic National Convention in August.
Following the judge's order, Benson swiftly vowed to appeal.
https://www.npr.org/2020/10/28/928617983/michigan-judge-blocks-ban-on-open-carry-of-guns-at-polls-on-election-day
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 2:17pm
Michigan poll workers should walkout on election day anywhere armed militia members show up to vote.
If any poll workers are left, lines would be very long, and tempers hot, but as it's mostly Trump voters who are waiting to vote until election day, screw them.
by NCD on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 4:47pm
The violence threat at the polls is coming from one side. In this case it is supported by the judicial system.
by ReddFoxx (not verified) on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 9:21pm
Comes to mind the above description of a collapse of any GOP establishment is one of the things that The Lincoln Project bitterly complains about.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 11:44pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 1:39am