By Sharon Braithwaite & Eoin McSweeny @ CNN.com, Oct. 29
At least 140 migrants have drowned off Senegal in the deadliest shipwreck recorded this year, the United Nations migration agency said in a statement Thursday.
By Kate Bennett & Elizabeth Cohen @ CNN.com, Oct. 29
Dr. Deborah Birx emerged from a meeting at the White House one day in late summer with a new resolution: Never again would she sit in a meeting with Dr. Scott Atlas and listen to him pontificate on the pandemic.
Gun purchase interest tends to rise around stressful events and ahead of elections.
Walmart spox to @NBCNews https://t.co/yXYWp03tDN pic.twitter.com/urUzeVPcfU
Walmart is removing all guns and ammo from its sales floors in response to concerns about break-ins and civil unrest. Firearm sales are soaring this year, according to the FBI database (via @bpopken)
I have no doubt Chicago has worse dystopian things going on; it's just that they dishonestly don't report on them like we do.
October 29, 2020 "Information Clearing House" - Today I sent my intention to resign from The Intercept, the news outlet I co-founded in 2013 with Jeremy Scahill and Laura Poitras, as well as from its parent company First Look Media.
Tyranny is nothing new in Sierra Leone or in the rest of West Africa. But it is now part and parcel of an increasing lawlessness that is far more significant than any coup, rebel incursion, or episodic experiment in democracy. Crime was what my friend—a top-ranking African official whose life would be threatened were I to identify him more precisely—really wanted to talk about. Crime is what makes West Africa a natural point of departure for my report on what the political character of our planet is likely to be in the twenty-first century.
I have seen recent spate of contrarian buzz on antibodies, so I thought this worth a post as not a small sample!. Link is to the full PDF but you can see first page with highlighting in tweet below
Note the word "Ukraine" near the end of my excerpt.
By Benjamin Weiser @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 28
Twelve years after a New York Times journalist and two others were taken hostage at gunpoint in Afghanistan and held for more than seven months, an Afghan man has been arrested and charged in the kidnapping, federal authorities said on Wednesday.
The man, Haji Najibullah, who has been described as a former Taliban commander, was expected to appear in Federal District Court in Manhattan later on Wednesday.
Senior White House adviser Stephen Miller : “Joe Biden would be the best friend that child smugglers and child traffickers have ever had in the White House,” he said, adding later: “My God, if Joe Biden were to get elected, how many millions of children and families would be forced into the hands of these vicious criminal cartels?”
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 9:04pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 10:35pm
Maybe it's whatever TiffanyTrump decides? See previous comments on Convention announcements Saturday starting here.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 9:10pm
Jay Rosen:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 9:25pm
40 more years! 40 more years!
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 9:30pm
Laura Rozen retweeted, because, foreigner confused bout what he was taught bout 'merca
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 9:44pm
So Israel's the 51st state, or we now belong to Israel? Should be exciting .
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 12:04am
Interesting suggestion I just ran across in context of seeing how they are basically planning to present a vacuous Trump show, giving it over to him. Especially after I just at the same time heard Brian Stelter on CNN talk for a whole segment how he thinks it an undercovered story how poorly Fox News is managed since Roger Ailes left, how it's chaos over there, falling apart, with no one in charge, and how after enough of that everyone including Trump fans are losing interest in Trump's traditional show and Fox's traditional show. How he needs to come up with something new (reminder how empty Tulsa rally was, etc.)
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 9:58pm
Ryan Lizza is struck dumb:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 10:45pm
The Son King will explain it all to us, setting the stage for the Honorable Ivankoinette's blank Big Sister smile with the hollow eyes. Oz has never been in better hands - all that good, all that green...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 12:12am
I can think of no other explanation than a large segment of our population have a delusionary belief that individuals and the free market can do the bootstraps thing if government just gets out of the way, even with a pandemic going on:
This bodes poorly for getting agreement on universal health coverage, among many other things. Roughly 40% think like this, think they can just buy the right advice and care to get well, that the free market will take care of it. That everyone owning guns will take care of crime. Etc.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 2:30pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 5:36pm
this reply to his tweet, strikes me that she is correct about Wisconsin,
lots of people vote with local issues in mind, and then top of the ticket that might help whatever is that they want from the local guy or gal, they don't give a fuck what voting a certain way might do to the whole country especially the coasts:
Like much of the rust belt, they just don't expect help from Washington, don't see any help as coming to them for decades, gave up long ago. It's what the local guy is going to do, schools, taxes, jobs...They'll play national culture wars some, but national policy discussion, it's like that's for someone else, not them, is a bunch of crap that never happens.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 5:55pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 8:58pm
I unfortunately just saw this Guilfoyle performance on CNN:
90% of the whole thing that I saw so far is like someone else said, like a Scientology prep session. Very creepy. If you can imagine, the couple waving guns in front their mansion against BLM protesters, they and a few others seemed the most real and genuine like real people, the rest seemed like windup robots. But Miz Guilfoyle was waaaay above and beyond the rest. Drama queen doesn't cover the half of it. Sooooo bizarre.
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 10:00pm
P.S. Normally I would not go for this sort of smear, but I've got to say he's got a point, she really does seem high on coke:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 10:09pm
Saw Madonna do Evita a few too many times. Yes, on coke.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 11:09pm
Dagblog's very own Wolfrum has a coded tip about a guest in the White House crowd tonite:
He reveals his age.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:50pm
Yup, unless this video is altered:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 2:06am
even Seth Abramson can't resist piping in an opinion--it's actually pretty good:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 12:09am
The Lincoln Project:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 11:02pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 8:28pm
just comments of interest on ongoing tonight (I have been listening in the background and the speakers tonight so far are real people with better speeches, much less robotic, also they are more obviously intentionally diverse as to race and ethnicity, including a Native American chief endorsing Trump. Their speeches, however, like that of a dairy farmer, are often lies about what the Trump admin. has done. Still, they are much more believable people than last night. Then there was the break video with Trump giving John Ponder a full pardon after speaking with him and his FBI agent friend--that was shocking in that Trump also acted more like a real person and also that he did it during a politicial convention!)
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 9:11pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:07am
on the Erdogan hostage thing:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:24am
Trump’s Black supporters bring attacks from the Internet to convention prime time, in answer to diverse Democratic ticket
Analysis by Isaac Stanley-Becker @ WashingtonPost.com, August 25, 2020 at 11:57 p.m. EDT
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:35am
Kamikaze mission? Get them to change their wills to make beneficiary the RNC before they were given a seat?
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:40pm
I would tend to trust her opinion on this:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:10pm
I am hearing this one, it is genuine tear jerker, no snark intended by me. It's gonna catch a lot of people in the throat.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:14pm
Yup, author of "Chaos Monkeys" agrees
I've seen more than a few tweets report that Dorn's daughters hate Trump and disagree with the Mrs. (stepmother?) about doing this. Doesn't kill at all the way she delivered the message, it just resounds so eloquently, I'm like: deal with it, everyone reacts to tragedy different.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:25pm
Mho, Ben Carson is even worse at reading a teleprompter speech than Trump. It's hard to do but he manages.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 9:21pm
lol:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:07pm
and he's seen a lot of political speeches:
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:46pm
And then there's this guy who should really know. On the other hand, he's got elite tastes, maybe boring bad to the point of zoning out is what "the people", a certain "the people" want?
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:52pm
Hipster vs hickster & huckster - who will win?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:54pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/27/2020 - 10:55pm